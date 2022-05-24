Czech Republic vs Switzerland Nations League preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, prediction, form guide

Czech Republic and Switzerland meet in UEFA Nations League Group A2 on Thursday 2 June.

Czech Republic vs Switzerland at a glance When: Thursday 2 June (20:45 CET kick-off)

Where: SINOBO Stadium, Prague

What: UEFA Nations League Group A2 fixture

Highlights: Czech Republic 2-0 Estonia

Where to watch Czech Republic vs Switzerland on TV

Form guide

Czech Republic (most recent match first): DLWWWD

Switzerland (most recent match first): DLWDWW



What the coaches say

Highlights: Switzerland 4-0 Bulgaria

Jaroslav Šilhavý, Czech Republic coach: "[In the draw,] I hoped we would get some teams we hadn't played against for some time, and that's how it worked out. Being in a group like this [alongside Portugal, Spain and Switzerland] is prestigious and attractive for us and we believe that we will not be just be sparring partners for these teams."

Murat Yakin, Switzerland coach: "Are we looking for revenge for the 1-0 loss to the Czechs in the opening game of UEFA EURO 2008? There are feelings attached to every opponent, but in sport, [revenge] isn't a thing. The important thing is to look ahead. To play good football focused on results. To finish near the top of this group, and above all, get a rhythm going for our big goal: the World Cup."