Spain vs Portugal Nations League preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, prediction, form guide
Tuesday 24 May 2022
When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Nations League Group A2 game between Spain and Portugal.
Spain and Portugal meet in UEFA Nations League Group A2 on Thursday 2 June.
Spain vs Portugal at a glance
When: Thursday 2 June (20:45 CET kick-off)
Where: Estadio Benito Villamarín, Seville
What: UEFA Nations League Group A2 fixture
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here
Where to watch Spain vs Portugal on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.
Form guide
Spain (most recent match first): WWWWLW
Portugal (most recent match first): WWLDWW
Expert prediction
To follow
What the coaches say
Luis Enrique, Spain coach: "Ansu Fati is a special case [for Spain]. He hasn't played much recently. We want to see him train and see him regain his confidence. He is a very important player and we want him to be playing at his best level again. It's true that [Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio] doesn't play often for his club, but what is important is what he does here with us."
Fernando Santos, Portugal coach: "There are no desirable draws in the Nations League. We are at the top level in Europe. It is not worth thinking in terms of favourites. This is a very strong group. [Spain, the Czech Republic and Switzerland] are teams of great quality and Portugal have to be ready."
What happens after the UEFA Nations League group stage?
The four group winners in League A will advance to the knockout finals with, in principle, one appointed as hosts. The semi-finals will be played on 14 and 15 June 2023 with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 18 June
The teams finishing fourth in the groups in Leagues A will be relegated to League B for the 2024/25 edition.