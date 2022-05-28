Official Champions League final PlayStation® Player of the Match: Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has been named named PlayStation® Player of the Match for the 2022 UEFA Champions League final.

Courtois made a number of stunning saves to deny Liverpool in Paris, most notably turning a Sadio Mané shot on to a post in the opening period and instinctively parrying Mohamed Salah's fierce shot in the second half.

UEFA's Technical Observer panel: "He made crucial saves at critical moments during the first half when Liverpool were on top. He also made an extraordinary save to deny Salah late on."

Player of the Match: Thibaut Courtois

Courtois added: "I said in the press conference before the game we were going to win. We have once again shown that Madrid are kings of Europe. To be honest I can't really believe the save I made from Salah. The most important save was the Mané one, I think. It was difficult, I really used every centimetre of the two metres I have, and then turned fast to get the rebound."

Previous final Player of the Matches

2021: N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea)

2020: Kingsley Coman (Bayern)

2019: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

2018: Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

2017: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

2016: Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

2015: Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona)

2014: Ángel Di María (Real Madrid)

2013: Arjen Robben (Bayern München)

2012: Didier Drogba (Chelsea)

2011: Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

2010: Diego Milito (Inter Milan)

2009: Xavi Hernández (Barcelona)

2008: Edwin van der Sar (Manchester United)

2007: Filippo Inzaghi (AC Milan)

2006: Samuel Eto'o (Barcelona)

2005: Steven Gerrard (Liverpool)

2004: Deco (Porto)

2003: Paolo Maldini (AC Milan)

2002: Zinédine Zidane (Real Madrid)

2001: Oliver Kahn (Bayern München)