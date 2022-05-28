European Cup all-time honours board: Real Madrid make it 14 wins

Real Madrid have now won the biggest prize in world club football 14 times: twice as many times as any other side.

European Cup wins by club

14 Real Madrid (17 finals)

7 AC Milan (11)

6 Liverpool (10)

6 Bayern München (11)

5 Barcelona (8)

4 Ajax (6)

3 Internazionale Milano (5)

3 Manchester United (5)

2 Chelsea (3)

2 Juventus (9)

2 Benfica (7)

2 Nottingham Forest (2)

2 Porto (2)

1 Borussia Dortmund (2)

1 Celtic (2)

1 Hamburg (2)

1 Marseille (2)

1 Steaua București (2)

1 Aston Villa (1)

1 Crvena zvezda (1)

1 Feyenoord (1)

1 PSV Eindhoven (1)

UEFA Champions League wins by club

Real Madrid 8 (8 finals)

Barcelona 4 (5)

AC Milan 3 (6)

Bayern München 3 (6)

Chelsea 2 (3)

Liverpool 2 (5)

Manchester United 2 (4)

Juventus 1 (6)

Ajax 1 (2)

Borussia Dortmund 1 (2)

Internazionale Milano 1 (1)

Marseille 1 (1)

Porto 1 (1)

European Cup wins by nation

Spain 19 (30)

England 14 (25)

Italy 12 (28)

Germany 8 (18)

Netherlands 6 (8)

Portugal 4 (9)

France 1 (7)

Romania 1 (2)

Scotland 1 (2)

Yugoslavia/Serbia 1 (2)

UEFA Champions League wins by nation

Spain 12 (17)

England 6 (15)

Italy 5 (13)

Germany 4 (9)

France 1 (3)

Netherlands 1 (2)

Portugal 1 (1)

[two teams from the same nation in a final counts as two appearances]