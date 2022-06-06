Belgium vs Poland Nations League preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, prediction, form guide

Belgium and Poland meet in UEFA Nations League Group A4 on Wednesday 8 June.

Belgium vs Poland at a glance When: Wednesday 8 June (20:45 CET kick-off)

Where: King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels

What: UEFA Nations League Group A4 fixture

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here

Where to watch Belgium vs Poland on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.

Predicted line-ups

Highlights: Belgium 1-4 Netherlands

Belgium: Mignolet; Alderweireld, Theate, Vertonghen; Carrasco, Tielemans, Witsel, Castagne; Batshuayi, De Bruyne, Hazard

Poland: Drągowski; Bednarek, Glik, Kamiński; Cash, Linetty, Szymański, Zieliński, Zalewski; Lewandowski, Świderski

Form guide

Belgium (most recent match first): LWDDWW

Poland (most recent match first): WWDLWW



Expert prediction

Alyssa Saliou, match reporter

Belgium lacked desire and commitment against the Netherlands, but the scoreline was still a shock and the team will have been shaken too. Eager to keep the fans on side, the Red Devils will look to restore some pride, but Roberto Martínez may decide to shuffle his pack. Poland boss Czesław Michniewicz will be rotating his squad as well: he selected 38 players and wants to see as many of them in action as he can.

What the coaches say

Highlights: Poland 2-1 Wales

Roberto Martínez, Belgium coach: "[The Netherlands defeat] reminded us of the level we have to reach for the World Cup. This type of tough game will help us improve. We don't like to lose but we'll learn. It's an ongoing process, and the next test will come quickly against Poland."

Czesław Michniewicz, Poland coach: "Bartek Drągowski will play in goal against Belgium, with Łukasz Skorupski against the Netherlands and Wojciech Szczęsny in the return match against Belgium. The Netherlands [won 4-1 in] Belgium, but both teams could have scored more; the Belgians had a lot of chances, plenty of set pieces. We will have an interesting meeting with a team that has many classy individuals. Belgium will be motivated after such a heavy defeat."

Group 4 Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts NED Netherlands Playing now 1 1 0 0 4 1 3 3 POL Poland Playing now 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 WAL Wales Playing now 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 BEL Belgium Playing now 1 0 0 1 1 4 -3 0