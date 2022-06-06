UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Belgium vs Poland Nations League preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, prediction, form guide

Monday 6 June 2022

When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Nations League Group A4 game between Belgium and Poland.

Belgium's Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and Thorgan Hazard in training on Monday
Belgium's Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and Thorgan Hazard in training on Monday BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Belgium and Poland meet in UEFA Nations League Group A4 on Wednesday 8 June.

Belgium vs Poland at a glance

When: Wednesday 8 June (20:45 CET kick-off)
Where: King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels
What: UEFA Nations League Group A4 fixture
Where to watch Belgium vs Poland on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.

Watch highlights
Predicted line-ups

Highlights: Belgium 1-4 Netherlands

Belgium: Mignolet; Alderweireld, Theate, Vertonghen; Carrasco, Tielemans, Witsel, Castagne; Batshuayi, De Bruyne, Hazard

Poland: Drągowski; Bednarek, Glik, Kamiński; Cash, Linetty, Szymański, Zieliński, Zalewski; Lewandowski, Świderski

Form guide

Belgium (most recent match first): LWDDWW

Poland (most recent match first): WWDLWW

Expert prediction

Alyssa Saliou, match reporter
Belgium lacked desire and commitment against the Netherlands, but the scoreline was still a shock and the team will have been shaken too. Eager to keep the fans on side, the Red Devils will look to restore some pride, but Roberto Martínez may decide to shuffle his pack. Poland boss Czesław Michniewicz will be rotating his squad as well: he selected 38 players and wants to see as many of them in action as he can.

What the coaches say

Highlights: Poland 2-1 Wales

Roberto Martínez, Belgium coach: "[The Netherlands defeat] reminded us of the level we have to reach for the World Cup. This type of tough game will help us improve. We don't like to lose but we'll learn. It's an ongoing process, and the next test will come quickly against Poland."

Czesław Michniewicz, Poland coach: "Bartek Drągowski will play in goal against Belgium, with Łukasz Skorupski against the Netherlands and Wojciech Szczęsny in the return match against Belgium. The Netherlands [won 4-1 in] Belgium, but both teams could have scored more; the Belgians had a lot of chances, plenty of set pieces. We will have an interesting meeting with a team that has many classy individuals. Belgium will be motivated after such a heavy defeat."

Group 4 Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
NED Netherlands
Playing now
1 1 0 0 4 1 3 3
POL Poland
Playing now
1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3
WAL Wales
Playing now
1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0
BEL Belgium
Playing now
1 0 0 1 1 4 -3 0

What happens after the UEFA Nations League group stage?

The four group winners in League A will advance to the knockout finals with, in principle, one appointed as hosts. The semi-finals will be played on 14 and 15 June 2023, with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 18 June.

The teams finishing fourth in the groups in Leagues A will be relegated to League B for the 2024/25 edition.

