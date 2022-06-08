Denmark vs Croatia Nations League preview: Where to watch, prediction, form guide
Wednesday 8 June 2022
When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Nations League Group A1 game between Denmark and Croatia.
Denmark and Croatia meet in UEFA Nations League Group A1 on Friday 10 June.
Denmark vs Croatia at a glance
When: Friday 10 June (20:45 CET kick-off)
Where: Parken, Copenhagen
What: UEFA Nations League Group A1 fixture
Where to watch Denmark vs Croatia on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.
Possible line-ups
Denmark: Schmeichel; Kristensen, Andersen, Nelsson, Vestergaard, Mæhle; Eriksen, Højbjerg, Delaney; Cornelius, Skov Olsen
Croatia: Livaković; Juranović, Erlić, Vida, Barišić; Modrić, Kovačić, Brozović; Pašalić, Kramarić, Oršić
Form guide
Denmark (most recent match first): WWWLLW
Croatia (most recent match first): DLWDWW
Group A1 so far
03/06: France 1-2 Denmark
03/06: Croatia 0-3 Austria06/06: Austria 1-2 Denmark
06/06: Croatia 1-1 France
Expert prediction
Sture Sandø, match reporter
Denmark return home to the Parken Stadium with six points in the bag after narrow wins in France and Austria. The Danes have added another feather to their bow since reaching the UEFA EURO 2020 semi-finals: getting results even when they're not at their best. The onus will also be on Croatia after they picked up just a point in their first two outings, and there can be few more daunting places to go right now if you want to halt a run on five straight Nations League away defeats.
What the coaches say
What happens after the UEFA Nations League group stage?
The four group winners in League A will advance to the knockout finals with, in principle, one appointed as hosts. The semi-finals will be played on 14 and 15 June 2023 with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 18 June.
The teams finishing fourth in the groups in League A will be relegated to League B for the 2024/25 edition.