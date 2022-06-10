UEFA.com works better on other browsers
England vs Italy Nations League preview: Where to watch, prediction, form guide

Friday 10 June 2022

When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Nations League Group A3 game between England and Italy.

Tammy Abraham and Jude Bellingham in training with England
Tammy Abraham and Jude Bellingham in training with England AFP via Getty Images

England and Italy meet in UEFA Nations League Group A3 on Saturday 11 June.

England vs Italy at a glance

When: Saturday 11 June (20:45 CET kick-off)
Where: Molineux, Wolverhampton
What: UEFA Nations League Group A3 fixture
Where to watch England vs Italy on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.

Predicted line-ups

England: Ramsdale; Alexander-Arnold, Coady, Maguire, Trippier; Ward-Prowse, Rice; Bowen, Bellingham, Grealish; Abraham

Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Acerbi, Spinazzola; Pellegrini, Locatelli, Barella; Politano, Scamacca, Raspadori

Form guide

England (most recent match first): DLWWWW

Italy (most recent match first): WDLWLD

Group A3 so far
04/07 Hungary 1-0 England 
04/07 Italy 1-1 Germany
07/07 Germany 1-1 England 
07/07 Italy 2-1 Hungary

Highlights: Italy 2-1 Hungary

Expert prediction

Matthew Howarth, match reporter
England's strong finish to Tuesday's draw with Germany in Munich was largely down to the late introductions of Jack Grealish and Jarrod Bowen, but will Gareth Southgate abandon his safety-first approach in favour of a more offensive line-up against the Three Lions' EURO 2020 final conquerors? The Azzurri suffered a chastening defeat in their last game on English soil – losing 3-0 to Argentina in the Finalissima earlier this month – but will be determined to maintain their unbeaten start to Group A3 at Molineux.

What the coaches say

Roberto Mancini, Italy coach: "We are playing with a number of youngsters and we are aware that we have plenty of work to do: we still have a long way to go. We can go forward with confidence, though, because we have had two good games against difficult teams in Germany and Hungary."

Gareth Southgate, England manager: "With England, you’re going to be judged and you have got to win every match. But I’ve got to think a little bit differently to that and accept that if there is criticism, fine. You have seen right across Europe: France changed ten [players], Spain changed eight, Portugal changed seven. This is quite a unique set of games where teams are thinking about player welfare, freshness, but also they are preparing for a World Cup because they know what’s coming and what they haven’t got in terms of friendlies ahead of the tournament."

Group 3 Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
ITA Italy
Playing now
2 1 1 0 3 2 1 4
HUN Hungary
Playing now
2 1 0 1 2 2 0 3
GER Germany
Playing now
2 0 2 0 2 2 0 2
ENG England
Playing now
2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1

What happens after the UEFA Nations League group stage?

The four group winners in League A will advance to the knockout finals with, in principle, one appointed as hosts. The semi-finals will be played on 14 and 15 June 2023 with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 18 June.

The teams finishing fourth in the groups in League A will be relegated to League B for the 2024/25 edition.

