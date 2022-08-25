2022/23 Europa League group stage line-up confirmed
Thursday 25 August 2022
Who is in the 2022/23 UEFA Europa League?
The group stage line-up is now complete after ten play-off winners booked their place in the tournament this week to join 12 teams who have automatically qualified and ten who have transferred from the UEFA Champions League play-offs and third qualifying round
*This list is subject to final confirmation from UEFA
2022/23 group stage as it stands
ENG: Arsenal, Man. United
ESP: Real Betis, Real Sociedad
ITA: Roma, Lazio
GER: Freiburg, Union Berlin
FRA: Nantes, Rennes, Monaco**
POR: Braga
NED: Feyenoord, PSV Eindhoven**
AUT: Sturm Graz**
SRB: Crvena zvezda**
UKR: Dynamo Kyiv **
BEL: Union Saint-Gilloise**
DEN: Midtjylland**
AZE: Qarabağ**
TUR: Trabzonspor**, Fenerbahçe*
NOR: Bodø/Glimt**
CYP: AEK Larnaca*, Omonoia*
FIN: HJK*
BUL: Ludogorets*
MDA: Sheriff*
SWE: Malmö*
SUI: Zürich*
HUN: Ferencváros*
GRE: Olympiacos*
12 automatic qualifiers
*10 Europa League play-off winners
**10 sides transferring from the UEFA Champions League play-offs and third qualifying round
When are this season's matches and draws?
Group stage
Matchday 1: 8 September 2022
Matchday 2: 15 September 2022
Matchday 3: 6 October 2022
Matchday 4: 13 October 2022
Matchday 5: 27 October 2022
Matchday 6: 3 November 2022
Draw dates
Group stage: 26 August
Knockout round play-offs: 7 November
Round of 16: 24 February
Quarter and semi-finals: 17 March
*All draws start in principle at 13:00 CET
Knockout phase
Knockout round play-offs: 16 & 23 February
Round of 16: 9 & 16 March 2023
Quarter-finals: 13 & 20 April 2023
Semi-finals: 11 & 18 May 2023
Final: 31 May 2023