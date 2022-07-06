UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Every UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Player of the Match

Wednesday 6 July 2022

Check out who took the Player of the Match award, presented by Visa, after every UEFA Women's EURO 2022 game.

England's Georgia Stanway was named Player of the Match for her performance against Austria
England's Georgia Stanway was named Player of the Match for her performance against Austria The FA via Getty Images

The Player of the Match award, presented by Visa, is given to the top performer in every UEFA Women's EURO 2022 game.

UEFA's Technical Observers decide who is honoured, with an official trophy handed to the successful candidate after full time in each respective game. Bolded teams (below) are those of the selected player.

Matchday 1

Player Of The Match: Georgia Stanway

06/07: England 1-0 Austria – Georgia Stanway
07/07: Norway vs Northern Ireland
08/07: Spain vs Finland
08/07: Germany vs Denmark
09/07: Portugal vs Switzerland
09/07: Netherlands vs Sweden
10/07: Belgium vs Iceland
10/07: France vs Italy

Matchday 2

11/07: Austria vs Northern Ireland
11/07: England v Norway
12/07: Denmark vs Finland
12/07: Germany vs Spain
13/07: Sweden vs Switzerland
13/07: Netherlands v Portugal
14/07: Italy vs Iceland
14/07: France vs Belgium

Matchday 3

15/07: Northern Ireland v England
15/07: Austria vs Norway
16/07: Finland vs Germany
16/07: Denmark vs Spain
17/07: Switzerland vs Netherlands
17/07: Sweden vs Portugal
18/07: Iceland vs France
18/07: Italy vs Belgium

Quarter-finals

20/07: Winners Group A v Runners-up Group B –
21/07: Winners Group B v Runners-up Group A –
22/07: Winners Group C v Runners-up Group D –
23/07: Winners Group D v Runners-up Group C –

Semi-finals

26/07: Winners QF1 v Winners QF3 –
27/07: Winners QF2 v Winners QF4 –

Final

31/07: Winners SF1 v Winners SF2 –

UEFA's Technical Observers

Gemma Grainger, David James, Margret Kratz, Jayne Ludlow, Jarmo Matikainen, Joe Montemurro, Vera Pauw, Hope Powell, Anne Noé

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday 6 July 2022