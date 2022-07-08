Germany 4-0 Denmark: Rampant Germans make statement

Germany's bid for a seventh title in eight tournaments got off to an impressive start at UEFA Women's EURO 2022 with a dominant 4-0 win against Denmark, in a match where they also struck the woodwork three times.

Key moments 10' Rauch hits bar with right-footed shot

13' Rauch again denied by woodwork

21' Opportunistic Magull opens scoring

57' Schüller heads in following corner

62' Sub Lattwein hits post with first touch

78' Lattwein powers in third at far post

86' Popp's diving header makes it four

90+5' Kühl sent off for second booking

Match in brief: Germany impress

Much has been made of the end of Germany's dominance in recent years, but it was like they have never been away as Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's side tore into Denmark from the off in west London.

Left-back Felicitas Rauch had twice hit the woodwork by the time Lina Magull broke the deadlock midway through the first half, dispossessing Stine Pedersen and rifling an unstoppable shot into the top-right corner.

Germany celebrate Lina Magull's first-half strike AFP via Getty Images

There was no let-up, with Denmark grateful for more near misses and the excellent Lene Christensen for keeping them in the game. The goalkeeper could not stop Lea Schüller before the hour, though, as the forward's header gave Germany breathing space.

The white shirts continued to pile remorselessly forwards. Lena Lattwein's deft shot struck the bar moments after her introduction, but she made no mistake not long after before fellow substitute Alexandra Popp added a fourth.

Denmark's misery was compounded by a late red card for another replacement, Kathrine Møller Kühl, who was dismissed for a second booking deep into added time.

Player of the Match: Lina Magull (Germany)

"She provided excellent link-up play and movement and was a constant threat. She pressed the ball to win possession and score the first goal, then provided the assist for the second from a corner."

UEFA Technical Observer panel

Anna-Sophia Vollmerhausen, Germany reporter

A real statement from the record champions. The power and fluidity of the attack kept Denmark on the back foot for the majority of the game, never allowing them to get their front line firing. Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's one complaint may be that they didn't score more, which says it all after a 4-0 win against the 2017 runners-up.

Sture Sandø, Denmark reporter

Germany got a well-deserved revenge for elimination by Denmark in the 2017 quarter-finals. Denmark tried their best, but it was not enough. Losing to Germany is not the end of the world for coach Lars Søndergaard, but he must be disappointed that the match wasn't closer.

Denmark goalkeeper Lene Christensen made a string of fine stops AFP via Getty Images

Reaction

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, Germany coach: "We played an outstanding game. We were at it right away and created plenty of scoring chances that we didn't really take advantage of in the first half. We were incredibly dominant and aggressive. It was a great team effort by everyone involved."

Lea Schüller, Germany goalscorer: "We played ourselves into a frenzy; what a first game! I don't know what to say. We're all delighted. Our attacking pressing worked very well, that was one of the main reasons we played like we did. A 4-0 win in an opening game is outstanding."

Däbritz: 'A great team performance'

Lina Magull, Germany goalscorer: "It was brutally intense from us for 90 minutes. We won an awful lot of duels and played with a lot of heart. I'm really quite proud of the team. It was a very, very good start to the EURO."

Lars Søndergaard, Denmark coach: "We became a little insecure in the first half, especially after they twice hit the woodwork. Then we made a big mistake before the opening goal. Those are the periods you need to survive; we didn't, and then it gets tough. We didn't play with courage."

Key stats

This was the first time since beating England 6-2 in the 2009 final that Germany have scored four goals in a Women's EURO game.

Germany have kept 14 clean sheets in 19 Women's EURO group matches, and have never conceded more than one in a group game.

This was Germany's 500th official match and 351st victory. There have been 65 draws and 84 defeats.

Magull's goal was Germany's first in their opening Women's EURO game since 2009, following goalless draws in 2013 and 2017.

This was Germany's seventh Women's EURO match in England and they have won all seven, scoring 23 and conceding three in the process.

It is only Denmark's third defeat in 23 Women's EURO matches, including qualifying (W17 D3).

Harder: 'We were punished'

Line-ups

Germany: Frohms; Gwinn, Hendrich, Hegering, Rauch; Oberdorf (Lohmann 84), Däbritz (Lattwein 61), Magull (Dallmann 69); Huth, Schüller (Popp 61), Bühl (Brand 61)

Denmark: Christensen; Sevecke, Stine Pedersen, Veje; Thomsen (Larsen 84), Troelsgaard (Kühl 55), Sofie Pedersen, Svava (Boye Sørensen 70); Madsen (Gejl 55), Bruun (Nadim 55), Harder