UEFA Women's EURO 2022 quarter-finals: Additional tickets going on sale

Additional tickets for UEFA Women's EURO 2022 quarter-final matches will begin to be released from Saturday 16 July, with a limited number of tickets being made available for each match, offered via a priority window to qualified nations.

Fans of each qualified nation will be given priority access the day after their final group stage match. Any remaining tickets will then be released for general sale later that day. Supporters are encouraged to follow @WEUROTicketing on Twitter or check the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 ticket platform for availability.

Get Women's EURO tickets!

Quarter-final fixtures (all fixtures kick off at 20:00 BST – 21:00 CET)

Wednesday 20 July – England v runners-up Group B – Brighton & Hove

Thursday 21 July – Germany v runners-up Group A – Brentford

Friday 22 July – winners Group C v runners-up Group D – Wigan & Leigh

Saturday 23 July – winners Group D v runners-up Group C – Rotherham

A maximum of ten tickets per person can be ordered for knockout matches.

Information about additional tickets for the semi-final fixtures in Sheffield and Milton Keynes, and the final at Wembley will be communicated in due course.

To be the first to know about ticket releases, supporters are encouraged to sign up for a UEFA ticketing account.

Visit the Women's EURO tickets portal