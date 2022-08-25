Europa League qualifying explained: Fixtures, results, key dates

Ten teams booked a place in the 2022/23 UEFA Europa League group stage via qualifying – but how did it work? Allow UEFA.com to explain.

When were the Europa League qualifying games? Play-off second legs: 25 August 2022

Overview

A total of 27 teams competed in 2022/23 Europa League qualifying, including nine automatic entrants. As was the case in 2021/22, there were just two stages: the third qualifying round and play-offs. Ten teams advanced to the group stage.

Teams played home and away. If teams were level after 180 minutes, extra time and penalties were played. There were no away goals.

Play-off round

Teams involved (20)

7 automatic entrants (Priority 1)

6 teams eliminated from Champions League third qualifying round champions path (Priority 2)

5 winners from Europa League third qualifying round champions path (Priority 3)

2 winners from Europa League third qualifying round main path (Priority 4)

Watch the Europa League top ten goals of the 2021/22 season

Draw

The draw was made on Tuesday 2 August.

Ties (18 & 25 August)

Dnipro (UKR)* 1-5agg AEK Larnaca (CYP)

Gent (BEL)* 0-4agg Omonoia (CYP)*

Austria Wien (AUT)* 1-6agg Fenerbahçe (TUR)

Zürich (SUI) 3-1agg Heart of Midlothian (SCO)*

HJK (FIN) 2-1agg Silkeborg (DEN)*

Malmö (SWE) 5-1agg Sivasspor (TUR)*

Ferencváros (HUN) 4-1agg Shamrock Rovers (IRL)

Apollon (CYP) 2-2agg Olympiacos (GRE) (aet, Olympiacos win 3-1 on pens)

Pyunik (ARM) 0-0agg Sheriff (MDA) (aet, Sheriff win 3-2 on pens)

Ludogorets (BUL) 4-3agg Žalgiris (LTU) (aet)

*automatic entrants

What happens next?

Winners Advance to the Europa League group stage.

Beaten sides Transfer to the Europa Conference League group stage.

Group stage as it stands



Third qualifying round (completed)

Teams involved (14)

10 teams eliminated from the Champions League﻿ second qualifying round (Champions path)

2 automatic entrants

2 teams eliminated from the Champions League second qualifying round (League path)

Ties (4 & 9/11 August)

Malmö FF (SWE) 5-2agg Diddeleng (LUX) – 3-0, 2-2

Shamrock Rovers (IRL) 5-2agg Shkupi (MKD) – 3-1, 1-2

Linfield (NIR) 0-5agg Zürich (SUI) – 0-2, 3-0

Olympiacos (GRE) 3-3agg Slovan Bratislava (SVK) – 1-1, 2-2 (aet, Olympiacos win 4-3 on pens)

Maribor (SVN) 0-3agg HJK Helsinki (FIN) – 0-2, 1-0

AEK Larnaca (CYP) 4-3agg Partizan (SRB)* – 2-1, 2-2

Fenerbahçe (TUR) 4-1agg Slovácko (CZE)* – 3-0, 1-1

*automatic entrants

What happened next?

Winners Progressed to the Europa League play-off round.

Beaten sides Transfered to the appropriate path of the Europa Conference League play-off round.