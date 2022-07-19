Germany vs Austria Women's EURO quarter-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Germany meet Austria at Brentford Community Stadium in the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 quarter-finals on Thursday 21 July.

Germany vs Austria at a glance When: Thursday 21 July, 21:00 CET

Where: Brentford Community Stadium, London

What: Second quarter-final

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here

Where to watch Germany vs Austria on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Women's EURO 2022 broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

For once, Germany did not arrive at a UEFA Women's EURO as favourites, but they have forced themselves into the reckoning after winning three out of three matches in a group stage campaign for the fourth time; they went on to lift the title the previous three times.

Perennial underdogs Austria have done a good job of upsetting the odds over the past five years, though, reaching the 2017 semi-finals and ending Norway's hopes this time round – you can never rule them out.

Buy tickets!

Possible starting line-ups

Germany: Frohms; Gwinn, Hendrich, Hegering, Rauch; Magull, Oberdorf, Däbritz; Bühl, Popp, Huth

Misses next match if booked: Marina Hegering

Austria: Zinsberger; Wienroither, Wenninger, Schnaderbeck, Hanshaw; Puntigam; Dunst, Zadrazil, Feiersinger, Naschenweng; Billa

Misses next match if booked: Carina Wenninger, Julia Hickelsberger-Füller

Reporters' views

Anna-Sophia Vollmerhausen, Germany reporter

After posting a flawless group stage record, Germany proved along the way that they don't need their 'best' XI to deliver strong performances. Their substitutes are able to seamlessly slot in when needed, while their patience and unwavering focus have seen them crack tough defences before.

They certainly face a challenge in Austria, where many of the players will know each other from the Frauen-Bundesliga. Nevertheless, Germany will still be the favourites going into this contest between two neighbouring nations.

Judith Tuffentsammer, Austria reporter

Austria have done it again, repeating their feat of 2017 by surprising many and advancing from their group, squeezing past heavily-favoured Norway in the process this time around. Irene Fuhrmann's side are all-action: they cover a lot of ground, defend as a cohesive unit and put in similar effort with their post-match celebrations.

Moment of The Day: Austria celebrate quarter-final spot

The mood is good, and now they're up against their "favourite opponents". More than half the squad plays in Germany's Frauen-Bundesliga – and, of course, there's always a bit of a rivalry with the noisy neighbour.

View from the camps

Alex Popp, Germany captain: "[Austria] have a strong team spirit and they run until their legs give out. You can feel the euphoria within the team. We definitely cannot underestimate them. We know several of their players from the Frauen-Bundesliga, but that means that they know us as well. That can be both a pro and a con."

Irene Fuhrmann, Austria coach: "It's fantastic and hard to believe that we made it through such a strong group to reach the quarter-finals. We're very realistic about our next opponents: Germany have been playing very well. It will be tough."

Form guide

Group B winners

Germany 4-0 Denmark (Brentford)

Germany 2-0 Spain (Brentford)

Finland 0-3 Germany (Milton Keynes)

Women's EURO: All of Germany's group stage goals

Story so far: Germany may have flown under the radar heading into the tournament, but they wasted no time announcing their intentions of reclaiming the trophy for a record-extending ninth time. Even two tough tests against 2017 runners-up Denmark and a highly touted Spain side never seemed to rattle them, as they scored six and conceded none on their way to topping the group with a match to spare, adding three more without reply against Finland.

It's hard to pick one standout player, as they have operated as a seamless unit from back to front. Their defence has been rock solid, while Lina Magull, Klara Bühl and a resurgent Alex Popp have had plenty of fun finding the back of the net. This team spirit can take them far, coupled with their mix of experienced and young players who are finding their groove at the perfect time.

Women's EURO best: Winners (1989, 1991, 1995, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013)

Previous Women's EURO quarter-finals

04/09/2009: Germany 2-1 Italy (Lahti)

21/07/2013: Italy 0-1 Germany (Växjö)

30/07/2017: Germany 1-2 Denmark (Rotterdam)

Group A runners-up

England 1-0 Austria (Old Trafford)

Austria 2-0 Northern Ireland (Southampton)

Austria 1-0 Norway (Brighton & Hove)

Women's EURO: Austria's group stage goals

Story so far: With three goals scored and only one conceded (in the opening match against England), Austria secured second place in Group A, and showed once more (having done the same at Women's EURO 2017) what hard work and a little faith can do.

Irene Fuhrmann's team have been great in defence, something that might even trouble their quarter-final opponents Germany. However, just as crucial is the wonderful energy and unwavering self-confidence within this team. It is possible that Austria's adventure will not end in the next round.

Women's EURO best: Semi-finals (2017)

Previous Women's EURO quarter-finals

30/07/2017: Austria 0-0 Spain (aet, Austria won 5-3 on pens, Tilburg)