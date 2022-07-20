France vs Netherlands Women's EURO quarter-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

France meet the Netherlands in Rotherham in the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 quarter-finals on Saturday 23 July.

France vs Netherlands at a glance When: Saturday 23 July, 21:00 CET

Where: New York Stadium, Rotherham

What: Fourth quarter-final

Where to watch France vs Netherlands on TV

What do you need to know?

This could go either way. France may never have gone further than the last eight in this tournament (a penalty shoot-out loss to the Netherlands at this stage in 2009 among their disappointments), but they have been in eye-catching form so far and will have sensed the holders' vulnerability. The Dutch, for their part, showed signs of clicking into gear against Switzerland, but a number of question marks still hang over them – the return of Vivianne Miedema, who has been out with illness, could offer up plenty of answers, though her return is tempered by the tournament-ending injury to Lieke Martens.

Possible starting line-ups

France: Peyraud-Magnin; Perisset, Mbock Bathy, Renard, Karchaoui; Matéo, Bilbault, Geyoro; Diani, Malard, Cascarino

Misses next match if booked: Sakina Karchaoui

Netherlands: Van Domselaar; Wilms, Van der Gragt, Nouwen, Janssen; Groenen, Roord, Spitse; Van de Donk, Miedema, Brugts

Misses next match if booked: Jill Roord, Lineth Beerensteyn, Dominique Janssen, Damaris Egurrola

Reporters' views

Vanessa Tomaszewski, France reporter

Corinne Diacre's side have yet to score a second-half goal at these finals, but as the Netherlands game approaches, this youthful France team bristles with talent. After hitting the ground running with a 5-1 win against Italy in their first match, France qualified with a 2-1 win against Belgium, that success somewhat overshadowed by an injury to forward Marie-Antoinette Katoto. However, Grace Geyoro (one of a number of players in the squad who were U19 EURO winners in 2016) has scored three goals and Melvine Malard showed her sharpness with a goal within 43 seconds of kick-off against Iceland. Having made six changes against Iceland, Diacre is likely to revert to the XI that beat Belgium, Katoto aside.

Derek Brookman, Netherlands reporter

The return of Miedema is crucial. The Orange Lionesses have missed her unerring eye for goal, as well as her overall influence; it was, after all, the Arsenal striker who suggested the tactical tweak that helped the Netherlands draw with Sweden. The loss of Martens to a foot injury can be compensated by players like the fast and dynamic Esmee Brugts. France are clearly formidable opponents – fluid in their combination play, strong from front to back – but the Dutch are certainly not intimidated, and are confident of getting a result in Rotherham.

View from the camps

Corinne Diacre, France coach: "We wanted to win the group and we did that after two games. [Against Iceland] I was able to give playing time to other players, and that went very well. We have no new injuries so we have 22 players available for the quarter-finals and that is important. We play on the front foot with great attacking players who create plenty of chances and now we need to be more clinical."

Mark Parsons, Netherlands coach: "We're playing big opponents, and so are they. I don't think they want to play us. [The last time we met] the result wasn't what we wanted [a 3-1 defeat in February], but we said that that the next time we played them, we were confident that we would be better. We saw opportunity."

Form guide

France

Group D winners

France 5-1 Italy (Rotherham)

France 2-1 Belgium (Rotherham)

Iceland 1-1 France (Rotherham)

Story so far: On Matchday 1, France had a thunderclap moment in Rotherham, putting five goals past Italy to underline their title credentials. They were the first side to score five in the first half of a Women's EURO game (though England soon trumped them on that front), while Geyoro completed her hat-trick before the interval (another first).

A narrow win against Belgium sealed progress for Diacre's side, though an injury to Katoto, who was billed as a potential finals star, was a blow: will Les Bleues be the same without her? ﻿The back-ups who came in against Iceland suggested there is strength in depth despite conceding an equaliser deep in added time.

Women's EURO best: Quarter-finals (2009, 2013, 2017, 2022)

Previous Women's EURO quarter-finals

03/09/2009: Netherlands 0-0 France, 5-4 pens (Tampere)

22/07/2013: France 1-1 Denmark, 2-4 pens (Linkoping)

30/07/2017: England 1-0 France (Deventer)

Netherlands

Group C runners-up

Netherlands 1-1 Sweden (Sheffield)

Netherlands 3-2 Portugal (Wigan & Leigh)

Switzerland 1-4 Netherlands (Sheffield)

Story so far: The Dutch were always likely to progress from this group, with Sweden tipped by many to take first place, so in that respect Parsons' side have lived up to expectations. They are yet to click, though, and there have been too many spells in all three matches in which the opposition have been in control.

Perhaps the return of Miedema will rejuvenate the side, but the Orange Lionesses will need to step up a gear to successfully defend their crown.

Women's EURO best: Winners (2017)

Previous Women's EURO quarter-finals

03/09/2009: Netherlands 0-0 France, 5-4 pens (Tampere)

29/07/2017: Netherlands 2-0 Sweden (Doetinchem)