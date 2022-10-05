Champions League leading scorers: Haaland moves ahead of Sané, Lewandowski, Mbappé

Erling Haaland's Matchday 3 double against Copenhagen made it five goals in this season's UEFA Champions League, taking him one above Bayern winger Leroy Sané – who also scored twice in the third round of group games – with seven players on three including Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappé and Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski.

2022/23 Champions League top scorers 5 Erling Haaland (Man City)4 Leroy Sané (Bayern)

3 Jude Bellingham (Dortmund)

3 Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

3 Mohammed Kudus (Ajax)3 Kylian Mbappé (Paris)

3 Noah Okafor (Salzburg)

3 Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli)

3 Piotr Zieliński (Napoli)

Lewandowski's hat-trick against Plzeň on Matchday 1 made him the early leader in the top scorers' race, although he has not found the net since. That created the chance for Sané to overtake his former team-mate with two goals in Bayern's 5-0 home win against Plzeň, the German having found the net in all three games this season, although Haaland went ahead overall the following day with his second double of the group stage and has also found the net in every match.

2022/23 Champions League stats

Most assists in the 2022/23 Champions League

4 João Cancelo (Man City)

3 Ángel Di María (Juventus)

3 André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli)

Most goals and assists combined in the 2022/23 Champions League

5 Erling Haaland (Man City)

5 Leroy Sané (Bayern)

4 Jude Bellingham (Dortmund)

4 Ferran Jutglà (Club Brugge)

4 Mohammed Kudus (Ajax)

4 Mykhailo Mudryk (Shakhtar)

4 Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli)

4 André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli)

4 Piotr Zieliński (Napoli)

Hat-tricks in the 2022/23 Champions League

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona 5-1 Plzeň), 07/09/22

Champions League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

All Karim Benzema's 2021/22 goals

2021/22: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 15

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Dortmund) 10

2019/20: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) 15

2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2017/18: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15

2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2015/16: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16

2014/15: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10

2013/14: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17

2012/13: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2011/12: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14

2010/11: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2009/10: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8

2008/09: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9

2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8

2006/07: Kaká (AC Milan) 10

2005/06: Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9

2004/05: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8

2003/04: Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9

2002/03: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12

Van Nistelrooy: My top three goals

2001/02: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10

2000/01: Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7

1999/00: Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) 10

1998/99: Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) 8

1997/98: Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) 10

1996/97: Milinko Pantić (Atlético Madrid) 5

1995/96: Jari Litmanen (Ajax) 9

1994/95: George Weah (Paris Saint-Germain) 7

1993/94: Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) 5

1992/93: Franck Sauzée (Marseille) 5

All-time Champions League stats