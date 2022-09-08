Europa League round-up: Marquinhos stars for Arsenal, Lazio triumphant, Manchester United beaten

Fenerbahçe's Michy Batshuayi and 19-year-old Arsenal newcomer Marquinhos scored key goals on their club debuts as the 2022/23 UEFA Europa League group stage got under way.

UEFA.com rounds up the Thursday night action.

Brais Méndez's second-half penalty gave Real Sociedad a first ever victory against English opponents. Midfielder Méndez drilled a fierce spot kick under goalkeeper David de Gea after Lisandro Martínez was adjudged to have handled inside the penalty area. Casemiro went closest for the hosts but Álex Remiro kept out the United newcomer's strike.

Key stat: United lost for the first time in 18 Europa League home matches, group stage to final; their last Old Trafford defeat in the competition was against Athletic Club in March 2012.

Highlights: Zürich 1-2 Arsenal

Marquinhos inspired Arsenal to victory with a goal and an assist on his Gunners debut. The 19-year-old scored the first goal of the 2022/23 group stage after 16 minutes, finishing from Eddie Nketiah's centre. Zürich levelled via Mirlind Kryeziu's cool penalty after Nketiah had sent Fidan Aliti tumbling, but Marquinhos helped his team-mate to make amends, crossing for Nketiah to head the 62nd-minute winner.

Key stat: Marquinhos became the first Arsenal player since Raphael Meade in September 1981 to make his Gunners debut in a European fixture, and mark it with a goal.

Highlights: Fenerbahçe 2-1 Dynamo Kyiv

Michy Batshuayi's debut goal in added time gave Fenerbahçe a deserved win in Istanbul. The hosts took the lead when defender Gustavo Henrique headed in from a corner but Dynamo looked set to take a point after goalkeeper Altay Bayındır failed to hold Viktor Tsygankov's low strike. However Batshuayi, a deadline-day arrival from Chelsea, was on hand to slam a shot into the roof of the net in the final seconds.

Key stat: Belgium forward Batshuayi has now scored European goals for Standard Liège, Marseille, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Valencia and Fenerbahçe.

Highlights: PSV 1-1 Bodø/Glimt

The visitors took the lead just before the break when Albert Grønbæk cut in from the left and curled a fine shot in to the far corner, but Cody Gakpo ran through and replied on 62 minutes after a smart back-heel from substitute Anwar El Ghazi. Both sides missed first-half chances; Bodø/Glimt's Hugo Vetlesen headed over when unmarked from a corner, and Yorbe Vertessen clipped wide after Gakpo's shot had been spilled.

Key stat: PSV are unbeaten in nine games against Norwegian opponents since losing the first of those encounters, against Brann in 1996.

Lazio made a flying start, with three first-half goals propelling them to victory. They went ahead after just three minutes through Luis Alberto with Felipe Anderson's strike and Matías Vecino's first goal for the club leaving them in control at the break. Vecino drilled in his second before two late goals from Santiago Giménez, one a penalty and the other a tap-in, brought some solace for Feyenoord.

Key stat: Lazio now have 18 wins from 29 ﻿UEFA Europa League home ties, while Feyenoord have won just one of their 13 on the road in the group stage.

Best of the rest

• Having qualified for the UEFA Europa League as winners of last season's UEFA Europa Conference League, José Mourinho's Roma kicked off with a 2-1 defeat against Ludogorets in Bulgaria.

Highlights: Ludogorets 2-1 Roma

• Senne Lynen scored the only goal as Belgium's St Gilloise began their first ever UEFA club competition campaign with a surprise 1-0 away win against Bundesliga high-fliers Union Berlin.

• Ferencváros managed to win 3-2 at home to Trabzonspor despite being reduced to ten men after just 16 minutes; Tocmac Nguen was the hero with two goals and an assist for the Hungarian side.

All the Matchday 1 results

Group A: Zürich 1-2 Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven 1-1 Bodø/Glimt

Group B: AEK Larnaca 1-2 Rennes, Fenerbahçe 2-1 Dynamo Kyiv

Group C: Ludogorets 2-1 Roma, HJK Helsinki 0-2 Real Betis

Group D: Malmö 0-2 Braga, Union Berlin 0-1 St Gilloise

Group E: Man United 0-1 Real Sociedad, Omonoia 0-3 Sheriff

Group F: Lazio 4-2 Feyenoord, Sturm Graz 1-0 Midtjylland

Group G: Freiburg 2-1 Qarabağ, Nantes 2-1 Olympiacos

Group H: Crvena zvezda 0-1 Monaco, Ferencváros 3-2 Trabzonspor

All the Matchday 2 fixtures (15 September)

Group A: Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven (21:00), Bodø/Glimt vs Zürich (21:00)

Group B: Dynamo Kyiv vs AEK Larnaca (21:00), Rennes vs Fenerbahçe (21:00)

Group C: Real Betis vs Ludogorets (21:00), Roma vs HJK Helsinki (21:00)

Group D: St Gilloise vs Malmö (21:00), Braga vs Union Berlin (21:00)

Group E: Real Sociedad vs Omonoia (18:45), Sheriff vs Man United (18:45)

Group F: Midtjylland vs Lazio (18:45), Feyenoord vs Sturm Graz (18:45)

Group G: Olympiacos vs Freiburg (18:45), Qarabağ vs Nantes (18:45)

Group H: Trabzonspor vs Crvena zvezda (18:45), Monaco vs Ferencváros (18:45)