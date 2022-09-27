UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying draw: When is it? How does it work? Who is seeded?

When is the EURO 2024 group stage draw?

The UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying draw takes place at 12:00 CET on Sunday 9 October 2022 at the Festhalle exhibition centre, Frankfurt.

How will the draw work?

• Germany, the team of the UEFA EURO 2024 host association, qualify automatically for the final tournament and are therefore not taking part in the qualifying draw.

• All Russian teams are currently suspended following the decision of the UEFA Executive Committee of 28 February 2022, which was further confirmed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on 15 July 2022. Russia is therefore not included in the UEFA European Football Championship 2022-24 qualifying draw.

• 53 national associations participate in the qualifying draw, which will allocate the participants to the ten groups. Seven groups are made up of five teams, with the three remaining groups consisting of six teams.

• The ten group winners and the ten group runners-up qualify for the final tournament. The remaining three spots will be decided via the play-offs, which will be held in March 2024.

• The 53 participating teams are seeded according to the overall 2022/23 UEFA Nations League rankings and divided into seven pots.

How are teams seeded for the EURO 2024 draw?

The 53 teams involved in the draw are classified on the basis of the overall 2022/23 UEFA Nations League rankings issued on completion of the Nations League group stage. Based on these rankings, the teams are divided into seven pots: the 'UNL' pot, which contains the four Nations League finalists, followed by Pot 1 to Pot 6. The 'UNL' pot contains four teams, Pot 1 contains six teams, Pots 2 to 5 each contain ten teams and Pot 6 contains the three remaining teams.

The four Nations League finalists will play the final matches of this competition in June 2023. As a consequence, these teams have only eight matchdays available for the European Qualifiers group stage and must be allocated to groups of five teams.

• The draw starts with the 'UNL' Pot and Pot 1 before continuing from Pot 2 to Pot 6. Each pot is emptied entirely before proceeding to the next pot.

• As a rule, for each pot, the teams drawn are allocated in alphabetical order from Group A to Group J. In the 'UNL' Pot, the four UNL finalists will be allocated in the order they are drawn to Groups A, B, C and D.

• In Pot 1, the teams will be allocated in the order they are drawn to Groups E to J.

• As of Pot 2, when a draw condition applies or is anticipated to apply, the team drawn is allocated to the first available group in alphabetical order.

• Since Pot 6 only contains three teams, these teams are drawn into the sixth positions in Groups H to J to the first available group in alphabetical order.

How does the qualifying competition work?

There will be ten groups: seven groups of five teams (Groups A-G) and three groups of six teams (Groups H-J). Teams play each other home and away in a round-robin system. Group matches are played according to the European Qualifiers match calendar from March to November 2023.

The ten group winners and the ten group runners-up qualify directly for the final tournament. The three remaining spots will be completed with the teams that qualify through the play-offs in March 2024.

When are the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying matches?

Qualifying match dates

23-25/03/2023 Matchday 1

26-28/03/2023 Matchday 2

16-17/06/2023 Matchday 3

19-20/06/2023 Matchday 4

07-09/09/2023 Matchday 5

10-12/09/2023 Matchday 6

12-14/10/2023 Matchday 7

15-17/10/2023 Matchday 8

16-18/11/2023 Matchday 9

19-21/11/2023 Matchday 10

Play-off match dates

21/03/2024 Play-off semi-finals

26/03/2024 Play-off finals

Final tournament dates

14/06/2024 UEFA EURO 2024 finals opener

14/07/2024 UEFA EURO 2024 final

