Europa League group stage: Who qualified for the knockout stages?

Thursday 3 November 2022

Find out who advanced from their UEFA Europa League groups.

Nantes were one of three Ligue 1 sides to finish second in their group AFP via Getty Images

Group winners (through to round of 16): Arsenal, Betis, Fenerbahçe, Ferencváros, Feyenoord, Freiburg, Real Sociedad, Union Saint-Gilloise

Group runners-up (knockout round play-offs): Man United, Midtjylland, Monaco, Nantes, PSV, Rennes, Roma﻿, Union Berlin

Third place (Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs): ﻿AEK Larnaca, Bodø/Glimt, Braga, ﻿Lazio, Ludogorets, Qarabağ, Sheriff, Trabzonspor

Fourth place: Crvena zvezda, Dynamo Kyiv, HJK, Malmö, Olympiacos, Omonoia, Sturm, Zürich

All information is subject to final confirmation from UEFA.

Last updated: 3 November

Group A

Group A Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
ARS Arsenal
Playing now
6 5 0 1 8 3 5 15
PSV PSV
Playing now
6 4 1 1 15 4 11 13
BOD Bodø/Glimt
Playing now
6 1 1 4 5 10 -5 4
ZUR Zürich
Playing now
6 1 0 5 5 16 -11 3

Arsenal are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

PSV are through to the knockout round play-offs as runners-up.

Bodø/Glimt finish third and reach the Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs.

Zürich finish fourth.

Group B

Group B Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
FEN Fenerbahçe
Playing now
6 4 2 0 13 7 6 14
REN Rennes
Playing now
6 3 3 0 11 8 3 12
LAR AEK Larnaca
Playing now
6 1 2 3 7 10 -3 5
DK Dynamo Kyiv
Playing now
6 0 1 5 5 11 -6 1

Fenerbahçe are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Rennes are through to the knockout round play-offs as runners-up.

AEK Larnaca finish third and reach the Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs.

Dynamo Kyiv finish fourth.

Group C

Group C Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
BET Betis
Playing now
6 5 1 0 12 4 8 16
ASR Roma
Playing now
6 3 1 2 11 7 4 10
LUD Ludogorets
Playing now
6 2 1 3 8 9 -1 7
HJK HJK
Playing now
6 0 1 5 2 13 -11 1

Betis are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Roma are through to the knockout round play-offs as runners-up.

Ludogorets finish third and reach the Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs.

HJK finish fourth.

Group D

Group D Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
STG Union SG
Playing now
6 4 1 1 11 7 4 13
UNI Union Berlin
Playing now
6 4 0 2 4 2 2 12
SCB Braga
Playing now
6 3 1 2 9 7 2 10
MAL Malmö
Playing now
6 0 0 6 3 11 -8 0

Union Saint-Gilloise are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Union Berlin are through to the knockout round play-offs as runners-up.

Braga finish third and reach the Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs.

Malmö finish fourth.

Group E

Group E Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
REA Real Sociedad
Playing now
6 5 0 1 10 2 8 15
MU Man United
Playing now
6 5 0 1 10 3 7 15
SHF Sheriff
Playing now
6 2 0 4 4 10 -6 6
OMO Omonoia
Playing now
6 0 0 6 3 12 -9 0

Real Sociedad are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Man United are through to the knockout round play-offs as runners-up.

Sheriff finish third and reach the Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs.

Omonoia finish fourth.

Group F

Group F Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
FEY Feyenoord
Playing now
6 2 2 2 13 9 4 8
MID Midtjylland
Playing now
6 2 2 2 12 8 4 8
LAZ Lazio
Playing now
6 2 2 2 9 11 -2 8
STM Sturm
Playing now
6 2 2 2 4 10 -6 8

Feyenoord are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Midtjylland are through to the knockout round play-offs as runners-up.

Lazio finish third and reach the Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs.

Sturm finish fourth.

Group G

Group G Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
FRE Freiburg
Playing now
6 4 2 0 13 3 10 14
NAN Nantes
Playing now
6 3 0 3 6 11 -5 9
QAR Qarabağ
Playing now
6 2 2 2 9 5 4 8
OLY Olympiacos
Playing now
6 0 2 4 2 11 -9 2

Freiburg are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Nantes are through to the knockout round play-offs as runners-up.

Qarabağ finish third and reach the Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs.

Olympiacos finish fourth.

Group H

Group H Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
FER Ferencváros
Playing now
6 3 1 2 8 9 -1 10
MON Monaco
Playing now
6 3 1 2 9 8 1 10
TRA Trabzonspor
Playing now
6 3 0 3 11 9 2 9
CRV Crvena zvezda
Playing now
6 2 0 4 9 11 -2 6

Ferencváros are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Monaco are through to the knockout round play-offs as runners-up.

Trabzonspor finish third and reach the Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs.

Crvena zvezda finish fourth.

