Europa League group stage permutations: Who needs what to qualify?
Thursday 13 October 2022
As Matchday 4 approaches we discover who can qualify for the round of 16 and whether any teams could be out of the running by Matchday 5.
Could be confirmed in the top two on Matchday 4: Fenerbahçe, Rennes, Real Betis*, Union SG*, Real Sociedad, Freiburg
*Could be confirmed as group winners
Could be eliminated from Europa League contention but still qualify for the Europa Conference League: Zürich, AEK Larnaca, Dynamo Kyiv, HJK, Malmö*, Omonoia, Olympiacos
*Could be confirmed in fourth place
All information is subject to final confirmation from UEFA.
Last updated: 12 October
Group A Live now
13/10: Bodø/Glimt (4) vs Arsenal (6), PSV Eindhoven (4) vs Zürich (0)
Zürich will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose but could still qualify for the Europa Conference League.
20/10: Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven
27/10: Zürich vs Bodø/Glimt, PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal
03/11: Arsenal vs Zürich, Bodø/Glimt vs PSV Eindhoven
Group B Live now
13/10: AEK Larnaca (3) vs Fenerbahçe (7), Dynamo Kyiv (0) vs Rennes (7)
Fenerbahçe will be confirmed in the top two if they win.
Rennes will be confirmed in the top two if they win and AEK Larnaca lose.
AEK Larnaca will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose and Rennes win but could still qualify for the Europa Conference League.
Dynamo will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose, or if they draw and Fenerbahçe avoid defeat. Dynamo could still qualify for the Europa Conference League.
27/10: AEK Larnaca vs Dynamo Kyiv, Fenerbahçe vs Rennes
03/11: Dynamo Kyiv vs Fenerbahçe, Rennes vs AEK Larnaca
Group C Live now
13/10: Real Betis (9) vs Roma (3), Ludogorets (4) vs HJK Helsinki (1)
Betis will be confirmed in the top two if they avoid defeat. Betis will be confirmed in the round of 16 as group winners if they win and Ludogorets do not.
HJK will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose but could still qualify for the Europa Conference League.
27/10: Ludogorets vs Real Betis, HJK Helsinki vs Roma
03/11: Real Betis vs HJK Helsinki, Roma vs Ludogorets
Group D Live now
13/10: Union SG (9) vs Braga (6), Union Berlin (3) vs Malmö (0)
Union SG will be confirmed in the top two if they win, or if they draw and Union Berlin do not win. Union SG will be confirmed in the round of 16 as group winners if they win and Union Berlin do not.
Malmö will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose, or if they draw and Braga avoid defeat. In either of those cases, Malmö could still qualify for the Europa Conference League, however Malmö will be confirmed in fourth place if they lose and Braga avoid defeat.
27/10: Malmö vs Union SG, Union Berlin vs Braga
03/11: Union SG vs Union Berlin, Braga vs Malmö
Group E Live now
13/10: Man United (6) vs Omonoia (0), Real Sociedad (9) vs Sheriff (3)
Real Sociedad will be confirmed in the top two if they avoid defeat.
Omonoia will be unable to finish in the top two if they do not win but could still qualify for the Europa Conference League.
27/10: Man United vs Sheriff, Omonoia vs Real Sociedad
03/11: Real Sociedad vs Man United, Sheriff vs Omonoia
Group F Live now
13/10: Feyenoord (4) vs Midtjylland (4), Lazio (4) vs Sturm Graz (4)
Nothing can be settled on Matchday 4.
27/10: Lazio vs Midtjylland, Sturm Graz vs Feyenoord
03/11: Midtjylland vs Sturm Graz, Feyenoord vs Lazio
Group G Live now
13/10: Nantes (3) vs Freiburg (9), Qarabağ (6) vs Olympiacos (0)
Freiburg will be confirmed in the top two if they avoid defeat.
Olympiacos will be unable to finish in the top two if they do not win but could still qualify for the Europa Conference League.
27/10: Freiburg vs Olympiacos, Nantes vs Qarabağ
03/11: Olympiacos vs Nantes, Qarabağ vs Freiburg
Group H Live now
13/10: Trabzonspor (3) vs Monaco (6), Ferencváros (6) vs Crvena zvezda (3)
Nothing can be settled on Matchday 4.
27/10: Crvena zvezda vs Trabzonspor, Ferencváros vs Monaco
03/11: Trabzonspor vs Ferencváros, Monaco vs Crvena zvezda