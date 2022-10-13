Europa League group stage permutations: Who needs what to qualify?

Could be confirmed in the top two on Matchday 4: Fenerbahçe, Rennes, Real Betis*, Union SG*, Real Sociedad, Freiburg

*Could be confirmed as group winners

Could be eliminated from Europa League contention but still qualify for the Europa Conference League: Zürich, AEK Larnaca, Dynamo Kyiv, HJK, Malmö*, Omonoia, Olympiacos

*Could be confirmed in fourth place

All information is subject to final confirmation from UEFA.

Last updated: 12 October

Group A

Group A Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts ARS Arsenal Playing now 2 2 0 0 5 1 4 6 PSV PSV Playing now 2 1 1 0 6 2 4 4 BOD Bodø/Glimt Playing now 3 1 1 1 3 5 -2 4 ZUR Zürich Playing now 3 0 0 3 3 9 -6 0

13/10: Bodø/Glimt (4) vs Arsenal (6), PSV Eindhoven (4) vs Zürich (0)

Zürich will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose but could still qualify for the Europa Conference League.

20/10: Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven

27/10: Zürich vs Bodø/Glimt, PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal

03/11: Arsenal vs Zürich, Bodø/Glimt vs PSV Eindhoven

Group B

Group B Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts FEN Fenerbahçe Playing now 3 2 1 0 6 3 3 7 REN Rennes Playing now 3 2 1 0 6 4 2 7 LAR AEK Larnaca Playing now 3 1 0 2 2 4 -2 3 DK Dynamo Kyiv Playing now 3 0 0 3 2 5 -3 0

13/10: AEK Larnaca (3) vs Fenerbahçe (7), Dynamo Kyiv (0) vs Rennes (7)

Fenerbahçe will be confirmed in the top two if they win.

Rennes will be confirmed in the top two if they win and AEK Larnaca lose.

AEK Larnaca will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose and Rennes win but could still qualify for the Europa Conference League.

Dynamo will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose, or if they draw and Fenerbahçe avoid defeat. Dynamo could still qualify for the Europa Conference League.

27/10: AEK Larnaca vs Dynamo Kyiv, Fenerbahçe vs Rennes

03/11: Dynamo Kyiv vs Fenerbahçe, Rennes vs AEK Larnaca

Group C

Group C Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts BET Betis Playing now 3 3 0 0 7 3 4 9 LUD Ludogorets Playing now 3 1 1 1 5 5 0 4 ASR Roma Playing now 3 1 0 2 5 4 1 3 HJK HJK Playing now 3 0 1 2 1 6 -5 1

13/10: Real Betis (9) vs Roma (3), Ludogorets (4) vs HJK Helsinki (1)

Betis will be confirmed in the top two if they avoid defeat. Betis will be confirmed in the round of 16 as group winners if they win and Ludogorets do not.

HJK will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose but could still qualify for the Europa Conference League.

27/10: Ludogorets vs Real Betis, HJK Helsinki vs Roma

03/11: Real Betis vs HJK Helsinki, Roma vs Ludogorets

Group D

Group D Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts STG Union SG Playing now 3 3 0 0 6 3 3 9 SCB Braga Playing now 3 2 0 1 4 2 2 6 UNI Union Berlin Playing now 3 1 0 2 1 2 -1 3 MAL Malmö Playing now 3 0 0 3 2 6 -4 0

13/10: Union SG (9) vs Braga (6), Union Berlin (3) vs Malmö (0)

Union SG will be confirmed in the top two if they win, or if they draw and Union Berlin do not win. Union SG will be confirmed in the round of 16 as group winners if they win and Union Berlin do not.

Malmö will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose, or if they draw and Braga avoid defeat. In either of those cases, Malmö could still qualify for the Europa Conference League, however Malmö will be confirmed in fourth place if they lose and Braga avoid defeat.

27/10: Malmö vs Union SG, Union Berlin vs Braga

03/11: Union SG vs Union Berlin, Braga vs Malmö

Group E

Group E Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts REA Real Sociedad Playing now 3 3 0 0 5 1 4 9 MU Man United Playing now 3 2 0 1 5 3 2 6 SHF Sheriff Playing now 3 1 0 2 3 4 -1 3 OMO Omonoia Playing now 3 0 0 3 3 8 -5 0

13/10: Man United (6) vs Omonoia (0), Real Sociedad (9) vs Sheriff (3)

Real Sociedad will be confirmed in the top two if they avoid defeat.

Omonoia will be unable to finish in the top two if they do not win but could still qualify for the Europa Conference League.

27/10: Man United vs Sheriff, Omonoia vs Real Sociedad

03/11: Real Sociedad vs Man United, Sheriff vs Omonoia

Group F

Group F Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts FEY Feyenoord Playing now 3 1 1 1 10 6 4 4 MID Midtjylland Playing now 3 1 1 1 7 4 3 4 LAZ Lazio Playing now 3 1 1 1 5 7 -2 4 STM Sturm Playing now 3 1 1 1 1 6 -5 4

13/10: Feyenoord (4) vs Midtjylland (4), Lazio (4) vs Sturm Graz (4)

Nothing can be settled on Matchday 4.

27/10﻿: Lazio vs Midtjylland, Sturm Graz vs Feyenoord

03/11﻿: Midtjylland vs Sturm Graz, Feyenoord vs Lazio

Group G

Group G Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts FRE Freiburg Playing now 3 3 0 0 7 1 6 9 QAR Qarabağ Playing now 3 2 0 1 7 2 5 6 NAN Nantes Playing now 3 1 0 2 2 6 -4 3 OLY Olympiacos Playing now 3 0 0 3 1 8 -7 0

13/10: Nantes (3) vs Freiburg (9), Qarabağ (6) vs Olympiacos (0)

Freiburg will be confirmed in the top two if they avoid defeat.

Olympiacos will be unable to finish in the top two if they do not win but could still qualify for the Europa Conference League.

27/10﻿: Freiburg vs Olympiacos, Nantes vs Qarabağ

03/11﻿: Olympiacos vs Nantes, Qarabağ vs Freiburg

Group H

Group H Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts FER Ferencváros Playing now 3 2 0 1 5 6 -1 6 MON Monaco Playing now 3 2 0 1 4 2 2 6 TRA Trabzonspor Playing now 3 1 0 2 5 7 -2 3 CRV Crvena zvezda Playing now 3 1 0 2 5 4 1 3

13/10: Trabzonspor (3) vs Monaco (6), Ferencváros (6) vs Crvena zvezda (3)

Nothing can be settled on Matchday 4.

27/10﻿: Crvena zvezda vs Trabzonspor, Ferencváros vs Monaco

03/11﻿: Trabzonspor vs Ferencváros, Monaco vs Crvena zvezda