UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Europa Conference League group stage: Who qualified for the knockout stages?

Thursday 3 November 2022

Find out who advanced from their UEFA Europa Conference League groups.

Nice celebrate a Billal Brahimi goal on Matchday 6
Nice celebrate a Billal Brahimi goal on Matchday 6 AFP via Getty Images

Group winners (through to round of 16): AZ Alkmaar, Djurgården, İstanbul Başakşehir, Nice, Sivasspor, Slovan Bratislava, West Ham, Villarreal﻿

Group runners-up (knockout round play-offs): Anderlecht, Basel, CFR Cluj, Dnipro-1, Fiorentina, Gent, Lech, Partizan

Third-placed sides from UEFA Europa League group stage (knockout round play-offs): AEK Larnaca, Bodø/Glimt, Braga, Lazio, Ludogorets, Qarabağ, Sheriff, Trabzonspor

Third and fourth place and eliminated: Apollon, Austria Wien, ﻿Ballkani, FCSB, Hapoel Beer-Sheva, Hearts, Kö﻿ln, Molde, Pyunik, RFS, Shamrock Rovers, Silkeborg, Slavia Praha, Slovácko, Vaduz, Žalgiris

All information is subject to final confirmation from UEFA.

Last updated: 3 November

Group A

Group A Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
BFK İstanbul Başakşehir
Playing now
6 4 1 1 14 3 11 13
FIO Fiorentina
Playing now
6 4 1 1 14 6 8 13
HEA Hearts
Playing now
6 2 0 4 6 16 -10 6
RFS RFS
Playing now
6 0 2 4 2 11 -9 2

İstanbul Başakşehir are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Fiorentina are through to the knockout round play-offs as runners-up.﻿

Hearts finish third, RFS finish fourth.

Group B

Group B Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
WES West Ham
Playing now
6 6 0 0 13 4 9 18
AND Anderlecht
Playing now
6 2 2 2 6 5 1 8
SIL Silkeborg
Playing now
6 2 0 4 12 7 5 6
SB FCSB
Playing now
6 0 2 4 3 18 -15 2

West Ham are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Anderlecht are through to the knockout round play-offs as runners-up.

Silkeborg finish third, FCSB finish fourth.

Group C

Group C Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
VLR Villarreal
Playing now
6 4 1 1 14 9 5 13
LEC Lech
Playing now
6 2 3 1 12 7 5 9
HAP H. Beer-Sheva
Playing now
6 1 4 1 8 5 3 7
AUS Austria Wien
Playing now
6 0 2 4 2 15 -13 2

Villarreal are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Lech are through to the knockout round play-offs as runners-up.

Hapoel Beer-Sheva finish third, Austria Wien finish fourth.

Group D

Group D Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
NIC Nice
Playing now
6 2 3 1 8 7 1 9
PTZ Partizan
Playing now
6 2 3 1 9 7 2 9
KÖL Köln
Playing now
6 2 2 2 8 8 0 8
SLO Slovácko
Playing now
6 1 2 3 8 11 -3 5

Nice are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Partizan are through to the knockout round play-offs as runners-up.

Kö﻿ln finish third, Slovácko finish fourth.

Group E

Group E Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
AZ AZ Alkmaar
Playing now
6 5 0 1 12 6 6 15
DNI Dnipro-1
Playing now
6 3 1 2 9 7 2 10
APO Apollon
Playing now
6 2 1 3 5 7 -2 7
VAD Vaduz
Playing now
6 0 2 4 5 11 -6 2

AZ Alkmaar are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Dnipro-1 are through to the knockout round play-offs as runners-up.

Apollon finish third, Vaduz finish fourth.

Group F

Group F Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
DJU Djurgården
Playing now
6 5 1 0 12 6 6 16
GNT Gent
Playing now
6 2 2 2 10 6 4 8
MOL Molde
Playing now
6 2 1 3 9 10 -1 7
SHA Shamrock Rovers
Playing now
6 0 2 4 1 10 -9 2

Djurgården are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Gent are through to the knockout round play-offs as runners-up.

Molde finish third, Shamrock Rovers finish fourth.

Group G

Group G Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
SIV Sivasspor
Playing now
6 3 2 1 11 7 4 11
CFR CFR Cluj
Playing now
6 3 1 2 5 5 0 10
SLP Slavia Praha
Playing now
6 2 2 2 6 7 -1 8
Ballkani
Playing now
6 1 1 4 8 11 -3 4

Sivasspor are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

CFR Cluj are through to the knockout round play-offs as runners-up.

Slavia Praha finish third, Ballkani finish fourth.

Group H

Group H Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
SVB Slovan Bratislava
Playing now
6 3 2 1 9 7 2 11
BSL Basel
Playing now
6 3 2 1 11 9 2 11
PYU Pyunik
Playing now
6 2 0 4 8 9 -1 6
ZAL Žalgiris
Playing now
6 1 2 3 5 8 -3 5

Slovan Bratislava are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Basel are through to the knockout round play-offs as runners-up.

Pyunik finish third, Žalgiris finish fourth.

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday 3 November 2022