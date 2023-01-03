Champions League last 16 form guide: Scores, results, league position, schedule, fixtures

Seven of the UEFA Champions League hopefuls are still on their winter break, but the sides from England, France, Spain, Portugal and Belgium are all back up and running.

Keep track of the contenders' form before the start of the knockouts on 14 February. Who's running hot? Who's not?

Meet the last 16

Since Matchday 6: WWW (all competitions, most recent first)

Winter break: 12 November to 20 January

Where they stand: 1st in Bundesliga, German Cup round of 16

Round of 16: Paris, 14/02 (a) | 08/03 (h)

Bayern had 16 players called up for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, a contingent matched by Manchester City and bettered only by Barcelona.

Since Matchday 6: LDWWWWW

Winter break: 26 November to 17 December

Where they stand: 1st in Liga, Portuguese Cup round of 16

Round of 16: Club Brugge, 15/02 (a) | 07/03 (h)

The Eagles' 28-match unbeaten start to 2022/23 (W23 D5) ended with a 3-0 loss at Braga on 30 December.

Since Matchday 6: DWLLL

Winter break: 12 November to 27 December

Where they stand: 9th in Premier League, FA Cup round of 64

Round of 16: Dortmund, 15/02 (a) | 07/03 (h)

The Blues have managed back-to-back league games just once since Graham Potter was appointed on 8 September.

Watch all of Chelsea's Champions League Group Stage goals

Since Matchday 6: DLDWL

Winter break: 13 November to 21 December

Where they stand: 4th in Belgian First League

Round of 16: Benfica, 15/02 (h) | 07/03 (a)

Club Brugge's current run of three matches without a win is their worst sequence since November 2021.

Since Matchday 6: LLW

Winter break: 11 November to 22 January

Where they stand: 6th in Bundesliga, German Cup round of 16

Round of 16: Chelsea, 15/02 (h) | 07/03 (a)

Dortmund have won just six of their last 16 games in all competitions.

Since Matchday 6: DWW

Winter break: 13 November to 21 January

Where they stand: 4th in Bundesliga, German Cup round of 16

Round of 16: Napoli, 21/02 (h) | 15/03 (a)

Daichi Kamada has scored 12 goals for Frankfurt in all competitions this season, already his best return for the club.

Since Matchday 6: WWL

Winter break: 13 November to 4 January

Where they stand: 5th in Serie A, Coppa Italia round of 16

Round of 16: Porto, 22/02 (h) | 14/03 (a)

The Nerazzurri have been involved in a solitary draw in all competitions in 2022/23 – 3-3 at Barcelona on Matchday 4.

Since Matchday 6: WWW

Winter break: 12 November to 20 January

Where they stand: 3rd in Bundesliga, German Cup round of 16

Round of 16: Man City, 22/02 (h) | 14/03 (a)

Leipzig ended 2022 on a six-match winning streak and unbeaten in 13 (W11 D2).

Since Matchday 6: LWWLWWW

Winter break: 12 November to 22 December

Where they stand: 6th in Premier League, FA Cup round of 64

Round of 16: Real Madrid, 21/02 (h) | 15/03 (a)

The Reds dropped more points in the opening 17 rounds of the Premier League season than in the whole of 2021/22.

Watch all Mohamed Salah's Champions League goals

Since Matchday 6: DWWLWW

Winter break: 12 November to 22 December

Where they stand: 2nd in Premier League, FA Cup round of 64, English League Cup quarter-finals

Round of 16: Leipzig, 22/02 (a) | 14/03 (h)

Erling Haaland (21) ended second only to Harry Kane (26) among the Premier League's top scorers for 2022 – despite only arriving in England in July.

Since Matchday 6: WDW

Winter break: 13 November to 4 January

Where they stand: 2nd in Serie A, Coppa Italia round of 16

Round of 16: Tottenham, 14/02 (h) | 08/03 (a)

The Rossoneri have won nine out of 11 at home in all competitions this season.

Since Matchday 6: WWW

Winter break: 12 November to 4 January

Where they stand: 1st in Serie A, Coppa Italia round of 16

Round of 16: Frankfurt, 21/02 (a) | 15/03 (h)

Napoli are on an 11-match winning run in Serie A, and have dropped just four points all season.

Since Matchday 6: LWWW

Winter break: 13 November to 28 December

Where they stand: 1st in Ligue 1, French Cup round of 16

Round of 16: Bayern, 14/02 (h) | 08/03 (a)

Paris's lead atop Ligue 1 was cut to four points with a 3-1 loss at second-placed Lens on 1 January, the capital club's first top-flight defeat since March.

Watch all Kylian Mbappé's Champions League goals

Since Matchday 6: WWWDWWW

Winter break: 25 November to 8 December

Where they stand: 2nd in Liga, Portuguese Cup round of 16, Portuguese League Cup semi-finals

Round of 16: Inter, 22/02 (a) | 14/03 (h)

The Dragons are ten matches unbeaten in all competitions (W8 D2), scoring 31 goals in the process.

Since Matchday 6: WWL

Winter break: 10 November to 30 December

Where they stand: 2nd in Liga, Copa del Rey round of 32

Round of 16: Liverpool, 21/02 (a) | 15/03 (h)

Madrid are 14 matches unbeaten at home (W11 D3), stretching back to last season's Champions League quarter-final defeat by Chelsea.

Since Matchday 6: LDWLL

Winter break: 12 November to 26 December

Where they stand: 5th in Premier League, FA Cup round of 64

Round of 16: Milan, 14/02 (h) | 08/03 (a)

Spurs have conceded the first goal in each of their last ten outings in all competitions.