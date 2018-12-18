Bavaria to host Regions' Cup in June

Bavaria will host the 2019 UEFA Regions' Cup finals from 18 to 26 June.

The German region is one of eight qualifiers for the European amateur finals, along with teams from the Czech Republic, France, Poland, Russia, Spain, Slovakia and Turkey. Germany stages the finals for a second time after the 2003 edition in Württemberg.

The draw will be held at half-time of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg between Bayern and Liverpool on Wednesday 13 March at Fußball Arena München, which kicks off at 20:45CET. In that the teams will be split into two groups of four, to be played on 18, 20 and 23 June. The two group winners progress to the final on 26 June to compete for a trophy won in 2017 by Zagreb from Croatia, who missed out in qualifying this time around.

Hankofen Stadion ©UEFA.com

Proposed venues

Burghausen (final)

Hankofen

Kelheim

Landshut

Neustadt

Kelheim Stadion ©UEFA.com

Bavaria (GER, hosts)

Castilla y León (ESP)

Dolnośląski (POL)

Hradec Králové (CZE)

Istanbul (TUR)

Ligue de Normandie (FRA)

South Region – Chayka (RUS)

West Slovakia (SVK)

Qualifying: matches; final standings

Former champions qualified: Dolnośląski (2007), Castilla y León (2009)

Spain have a team in the finals for a record eighth time

Istanbul hosted the 2017 tournament

Hradec Králové are a record seventh different Czech team to qualify

Ligue de Normandie were formed in 2016 by a merger of clubs including 2007 qualifiers Ligue de Basse-Normandie

Zagreb of Croatia, 2017 winners and 2015 runners-up, were beaten to the 2019 finals by Ligue de Normandie

The Irish representatives, who won in 2015 but lost in the 2017 final, missed out behind West Slovakia

Landshut Stadion ©UEFA.com

Qualifying: how it worked

In all cases national qualifiers were held to decide the representative for each association. San Marino entered their national amateur team rather than a regional selection.

In the three preliminary round groups played in June and July, the teams finishing first and the two best runners-up progressed to the intermediate round.

The winners of the eight intermediate round groups, played as mini-tournaments, now compete in the finals next June, with one of those contenders, Bavaria, subsequently selected as hosts.

Past winners

Neustadt Stadion ©UEFA.com

*Hosts

Host nations