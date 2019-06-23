2019 UEFA Regions' Cup final tournament: Bavaria

Bavaria is hostin g the 2019 UEFA Regions' Cup finals.

The German region was one of eight qualifiers for the European amateur finals, along with teams from the Czech Republic, France, Poland, Russia, Spain, Slovakia and Turkey. Germany stages the finals for a second time after the 2003 edition in Württemberg.

Burghausen ©Getty Images

The teams were split into two groups of four, played on 18, 20 and 23 June. The two group winners have progressed to the final on 26 June to compete for a trophy won in 2017 by Zagreb from Croatia, who missed out in qualifying this time around.

Hankofen ©UEFA.com

Venues

Burghausen (final)

Hankofen

Kelheim

Landshut

Neustadt

Kelheim ©UEFA.com

The matches (all times CET)

Group stage

Tuesday 18 June:

Group A

West Slovakia 1-3 Istanbul (Kelheim)

Bavaria 1-0 Ligue de Normandie (Kelheim)

Group B

Hradec Králové 0-3 Castilla y León (Neustadt)

South Region – Chayka 0-1 Dolny Śląsk (Neustadt)

Thursday 20 June:

Group A

Istanbul 2-1 Ligue de Normandie (Hankofen)

Bavaria 1-1 West Slovakia (Landshut)

Group B

Hradec Králové 1-0 South Region – Chayka (Kelheim)

Dolny Śląsk 1-1 Castilla y León (Hankofen)

Sunday 23 June:

Group A

Istanbul 0-1 Bavaria (Landshut)

Ligue de Normandie 2-0 West Slovakia (Neustadt)

Group B

Dolny Śląsk 2-2 Hradec Králové (Neustadt)

Castilla y León 1-2 South Region – Chayka (Hankofen)

Final

Wednesday 26 June

Bavaria v Dolny Śląsk (18:30, Burghausen) LIVE STREAM

Ambassador: Jimmy Hartwig

Part of Hamburg's 1983 European Cup winners

Three-time German champion

Also played for Kickers Offenbach, 1860 München, FC Köln, FC Salzburg and FC Hamburg

Capped twice by West Germany

Coached Augsburg and Sachen Leipzig

Since football has been involved in TV, acting and music

Landshut ©UEFA.com

Past winners

