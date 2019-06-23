2019 UEFA Regions' Cup final tournament: Bavaria
Sunday 23 June 2019
Article summary
The 2019 UEFA Regions' Cup finals are being played in Bavaria, with the decider on Wednesday.
Article top media content
Article body
Bavaria is hostin g the 2019 UEFA Regions' Cup finals.
The German region was one of eight qualifiers for the European amateur finals, along with teams from the Czech Republic, France, Poland, Russia, Spain, Slovakia and Turkey. Germany stages the finals for a second time after the 2003 edition in Württemberg.
The teams were split into two groups of four, played on 18, 20 and 23 June. The two group winners have progressed to the final on 26 June to compete for a trophy won in 2017 by Zagreb from Croatia, who missed out in qualifying this time around.
- The Bavarian Football Association (BFV) is streaming every game on its Facebook page
- Download the programme
Venues
Burghausen (final)
Hankofen
Kelheim
Landshut
Neustadt
The matches (all times CET)
Group stage
Tuesday 18 June:
Group A
West Slovakia 1-3 Istanbul (Kelheim)
Bavaria 1-0 Ligue de Normandie (Kelheim)
Group B
Hradec Králové 0-3 Castilla y León (Neustadt)
South Region – Chayka 0-1 Dolny Śląsk (Neustadt)
Thursday 20 June:
Group A
Istanbul 2-1 Ligue de Normandie (Hankofen)
Bavaria 1-1 West Slovakia (Landshut)
Group B
Hradec Králové 1-0 South Region – Chayka (Kelheim)
Dolny Śląsk 1-1 Castilla y León (Hankofen)
Sunday 23 June:
Group A
Istanbul 0-1 Bavaria (Landshut)
Ligue de Normandie 2-0 West Slovakia (Neustadt)
Group B
Dolny Śląsk 2-2 Hradec Králové (Neustadt)
Castilla y León 1-2 South Region – Chayka (Hankofen)
Final
Wednesday 26 June
Bavaria v Dolny Śląsk (18:30, Burghausen) LIVE STREAM
Ambassador: Jimmy Hartwig
- Part of Hamburg's 1983 European Cup winners
- Three-time German champion
- Also played for Kickers Offenbach, 1860 München, FC Köln, FC Salzburg and FC Hamburg
- Capped twice by West Germany
- Coached Augsburg and Sachen Leipzig
- Since football has been involved in TV, acting and music
Past winners
- 2016/17: Zagreb (CRO)
- 2014/15: Eastern Region (IRL)*
- 2012/13: Veneto (ITA)*
- 2010/11: Braga (POR)*
- 2008/09: Castilla y León (ESP)
- 2006/07: Dolnośląski (POL)
- 2004/05: Basque Country (ESP)
- 2002/03: C. R. Piemonte Valle d'Aosta (ITA)
- 2000/01: Moravia (CZE)*
- 1999: Veneto (ITA)*
*Hosts
- 2019: Germany
- 2017: Turkey
- 2015: Republic of Ireland
- 2013: Italy
- 2011: Portugal
- 2009: Croatia
- 2007: Bulgaria
- 2005: Poland
- 2003: Germany
- 2001: Czech Republic
- 1999: Italy