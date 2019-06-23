2019 UEFA Regions' Cup final tournament: Bavaria

Sunday 23 June 2019

The 2019 UEFA Regions' Cup finals are being played in Bavaria, with the decider on Wednesday.

Bavaria’s dramatic win against Istanbul in Landshut on Sunday was watched by the biggest attendance ever for a finals group game of 2,463
©Sportsfile

Bavaria is hostin g the 2019 UEFA Regions' Cup finals.

The German region was one of eight qualifiers for the European amateur finals, along with teams from the Czech Republic, France, Poland, Russia, Spain, Slovakia and Turkey. Germany stages the finals for a second time after the 2003 edition in Württemberg.

Burghausen
Burghausen©Getty Images

The teams were split into two groups of four, played on 18, 20 and 23 June. The two group winners have progressed to the final on 26 June to compete for a trophy won in 2017 by Zagreb from Croatia, who missed out in qualifying this time around.

Hankofen
Hankofen©UEFA.com

Venues

Burghausen (final)
Hankofen
Kelheim
Landshut
Neustadt

Kelheim
Kelheim©UEFA.com

The matches (all times CET)

Group stage

Tuesday 18 June:
Group A
West Slovakia 1-3 Istanbul (Kelheim)
Bavaria 1-0 Ligue de Normandie (Kelheim)

Group B
Hradec Králové 0-3 Castilla y León (Neustadt)
 South Region – Chayka 0-1 Dolny Śląsk (Neustadt)

Thursday 20 June:
Group A
Istanbul 2-1 Ligue de Normandie (Hankofen)
Bavaria 1-1 West Slovakia (Landshut)

Group B
Hradec Králové 1-0 South Region – Chayka (Kelheim)
Dolny Śląsk 1-1 Castilla y León (Hankofen)

Sunday 23 June:
Group A
Istanbul 0-1 Bavaria (Landshut)
Ligue de Normandie 2-0 West Slovakia (Neustadt)

Group B
Dolny Śląsk 2-2 Hradec Králové (Neustadt)
Castilla y León 1-2 South Region – Chayka (Hankofen)

Final

Wednesday 26 June
Bavaria v Dolny Śląsk (18:30, Burghausen) LIVE STREAM

Ambassador: Jimmy Hartwig

  • Part of Hamburg's 1983 European Cup winners
  • Three-time German champion
  • Also played for Kickers Offenbach, 1860 München, FC Köln, FC Salzburg and FC Hamburg
  • Capped twice by West Germany
  • Coached Augsburg and Sachen Leipzig
  • Since football has been involved in TV, acting and music
Landshut
Landshut©UEFA.com

Past winners

*Hosts

  • 2019: Germany
  • 2017: Turkey
  • 2015: Republic of Ireland
  • 2013: Italy
  • 2011: Portugal
  • 2009: Croatia
  • 2007: Bulgaria
  • 2005: Poland
  • 2003: Germany
  • 2001: Czech Republic
  • 1999: Italy
Â© 1998-2019 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday 26 June 2019
Top