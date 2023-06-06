UEFA Regions' Cup: the amateurs' time to shine

The UEFA Regions’ Cup is the pinnacle of European amateur football and returns this year for the first time since 2019, its place and value in the football calendar in no way diminished by its four-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A unique amateur competition, the Regions’ Cup has produced nine different winners in its first 11 editions, Polish side Dolnośląski – who have qualified again in 2023 – claiming their second title in 2019, 12 years after their first.

Players from all walks of life

"A tournament like this shows that UEFA recognises amateur footballers, and the level of the Regions’ Cup confirms that football’s governing bodies also appreciate such players," says Dolnośląski captain Paweł Słonecki. "I personally feel that the way we are treated is a reward for our approach to football, commitment and every minute spent on the pitch."

This is a competition for players who have never featured at any professional level in the football pyramid. Słonecki is an insurance agent, Bavaria captain Sebastian Brey runs his own watch and jewellery business, and Galicia skipper Aarón Rama is a civil engineer, but like every player at this tournament, they come together in a celebration of the sport and to compete at their highest possible level.

The Regions’ Cup is contested by the winners of national amateur tournaments, with the smallest countries fielding national amateur teams. It is a showcase for the wealth of talent that exists under the radar in European football and in its 24-year history, more than 6,500 players have appeared in the competition – 595 of them in the current edition.

Dolnośląski celebrate 2019 success SPORTSFILE

Back to action

Until the hiatus forced by the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament had been held every two years, with the hosts drawn from one of the eight qualified teams. Home advantage can make all the difference; five editions have been won by the hosts. So far Italian sides hold the edge with three titles, but holders Dolnośląski are looking to match that feat for Poland and in the process become the first team to lift the trophy three times, previously under the name of Lower Silesia.

"UEFA have got to be congratulated for introducing a tournament like this," says Jim Boyce, who as the chairman of the UEFA Youth and Amateur Football Committee attended the first nine editions of the tournament before his retirement. "This is the Champions League for amateur players. These are lads who play at the weekend and play mainly for fun, but they have an opportunity to play in a European competition, come to new countries and make new friends."

The record books

Ken Hoey (L), Regions' Cup record appearance maker, comes up against record scorer Željko Štulec (R) in the 2017 final

Since 1999 when Veneto claimed the first title on home soil, 67 teams have featured in the eight-team final tournament ahead this edition, when Zenica-Doboj of Bosnia and Herzegovina and finals hosts Galicia further increase that number.

Republic of Ireland Amateur are making their third appearance in the tournament this year and one of their former players, Ken Hoey, holds the record for the most appearances in the Regions’ Cup overall (28) and the finals (15). The postman from Cork captained Eastern Region IRL to victory in 2015 and is one of only two players, alongside Brendan O’Connell, to have appeared in three tournaments. Zoltán Varga’s six goals for Hungary’s Szabolcs Gabona Csoport in 2003 remains a finals record, while Zagreb’s Željko Štulec hit 18 goals overall – twice as many as any other player.

Those individual achievements stand tall, although the Regions’ Cup has always been about more than just the results for the teams or players. "Many friendships have been made here and for me that’s what football is all about," Boyce explains. "I know that all the teams go back home with many happy memories of the Regions’ Cup. I hope it makes them better players and better people, and I hope it will continue for years to come."