Dolny Śląsk win 2019 Regions' Cup: at a glance
Wednesday 26 June 2019
Dolny Śląsk beat hosts Bavaria 3-2 in a thrilling final to become only the second two-time winners.
Winners: Dolny Śląsk (POL)
Runners-up: Bavaria (GER, hosts)
Bronze medals (group runners-up): Castilla y León (ESP), Istanbul (TUR)
Top scorers (finals)
Arif Ekin (GER: Bavaria) 3
Mateusz Jaros (POL: Dolny Śląsk) 2
Abdejalil Sahloune (FRA: Ligue de Normandie) 2
Yunus Topal (TUR: Istanbul) 2
Kornel Traczyk (POL: Dolny Śląsk) 2
Top scorers (including qualifying)
Aretas Gėgžna (LTU: Nevėžis) 7
Vilius Giedraitis (LTU: Nevėžis) 6
Željko Štulec (CRO: Zagreb) 6
Thomas Vauvy (FRA: Ligue de Normandie) 6
The lowdown
- Dolny Śląsk are the second two-time winners after Veneto (who achieved both their victories at home). Poland now has two titles, level with Spain and behind only Italy on three.
- Dolny Śląsk remain the only team to have beaten the hosts in any of the seven finals the home sides have reached: before their win against Bavaria in 2019 they defeated South-East Bulgaria 2-1 in 2007, also coming from behind in the only other final played on 26 June.
- Four of five penalties awarded in the final were scored (and the other was put away on the rebound): only one spot kick was converted in the previous ten put together, by Michal Svach for Moravia in 2001 added time against Braga.
- The five goals in the final equals Veneto 3-2 Madrid (after extra time) from 1999. Five is the most goals in 90 minutes.
- Bavaria were the first German finalists; 11 nations have been represented in the 11 finals.
- That 2007 final attracted the record crowd for a decider of 3,500. Bavaria's dramatic win against Istanbul on Sunday was watched by the biggest attendance ever for a finals group game of 2,463, The competition record crowd is 5,000 for Tbilisi v Ukraine's Kahovka-Kzeso in the 2004/05 intermediate round at Olimpiysky Stadium, Kakhovka.
The results
Group stage
Tuesday 18 June:
Group A
West Slovakia 1-3 Istanbul (Kelheim)
Bavaria 1-0 Ligue de Normandie (Kelheim)
Group B
Hradec Králové 0-3 Castilla y León (Neustadt)
South Region – Chayka 0-1 Dolny Śląsk (Neustadt)
Thursday 20 June:
Group A
Istanbul 2-1 Ligue de Normandie (Hankofen)
Bavaria 1-1 West Slovakia (Landshut)
Group B
Hradec Králové 1-0 South Region – Chayka (Kelheim)
Dolny Śląsk 1-1 Castilla y León (Hankofen)
Sunday 23 June:
Group A
Istanbul 0-1 Bavaria (Landshut)
Ligue de Normandie 2-0 West Slovakia (Neustadt)
Group B
Dolny Śląsk 2-2 Hradec Králové (Neustadt)
Castilla y León 1-2 South Region – Chayka (Hankofen)
Final
Wednesday 26 June
Bavaria 2-3 Dolny Śląsk (Burghausen)
Roll of honour
Champions
2018/19: Dolny Śląsk (POL)
2016/17: Zagreb (CRO)
2014/15: Eastern Region (IRL)*
2012/13: Veneto (ITA)*
2010/11: Braga (POR)*
2008/09: Castilla y León (ESP)
2006/07: Dolny Śląsk (POL)
2004/05: Basque Country (ESP)
2002/03: C. R. Piemonte Valle d'Aosta (ITA)
2000/01: Moravia (CZE)*
1999: Veneto (ITA)*
*Hosts
Finals top scorers
2019: Arif Ekin (GER: Bavaria) 3
2017: Roberto Puente (ESP: Castilla y León) 4
2015: Salim Uzun (TUR: Ankara) 4
2013: Franco Ballarini (ITA: Veneto) 4
2011: José Ferreira (POR: Braga) 3
2009: Aleksandr Gorbunov (RUS: Privolzhie) 4
2007: Admir Hanić (BIH: Tuzla Canton); Szymon Jaskułowski (POL: Dolny Śląsk); Javier Santos (POR: Aveiro) 2
2005: Ivan Todorov (BUL: South-West Sofia) 4
2003: Zoltán Varga (HUN: Szabolcs Gabona Csoport) 6
2001: Gabriel David (CZE: Central Moravia) 5
1999: Alain Borriero (ITA: Veneto); Javier Moreno (ESP: Madrid) 3