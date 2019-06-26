Dolny Śląsk win 2019 Regions' Cup: at a glance

Wednesday 26 June 2019 by Paul Saffer from Bavaria

Dolny Śląsk beat hosts Bavaria 3-2 in a thrilling final to become only the second two-time winners.

Dolny Śląsk win 2019 Regions' Cup: at a glance
©Sportsfile

Winners: Dolny Śląsk (POL)

Runners-up: Bavaria (GER, hosts)

Bronze medals (group runners-up): Castilla y León (ESP), Istanbul (TUR)

Top scorers (finals)
Arif Ekin (GER: Bavaria) 3
Mateusz Jaros (POL: Dolny Śląsk) 2
Abdejalil Sahloune (FRA: Ligue de Normandie) 2
Yunus Topal (TUR: Istanbul) 2
Kornel Traczyk (POL: Dolny Śląsk) 2

Top scorers (including qualifying)
Aretas Gėgžna (LTU: Nevėžis) 7
Vilius Giedraitis (LTU: Nevėžis) 6
Željko Štulec (CRO: Zagreb) 6
Thomas Vauvy (FRA: Ligue de Normandie) 6

The lowdown

The record group-stage crowd for Istanbul v Bavaria in Landshut
The record group-stage crowd for Istanbul v Bavaria in Landshut©Sportsfile
  • Dolny Śląsk are the second two-time winners after Veneto (who achieved both their victories at home). Poland now has two titles, level with Spain and behind only Italy on three.
  • Dolny Śląsk remain the only team to have beaten the hosts in any of the seven finals the home sides have reached: before their win against Bavaria in 2019 they defeated South-East Bulgaria 2-1 in 2007, also coming from behind in the only other final played on 26 June.
  • Four of five penalties awarded in the final were scored (and the other was put away on the rebound): only one spot kick was converted in the previous ten put together, by Michal Svach for Moravia in 2001 added time against Braga.
  • The five goals in the final equals Veneto 3-2 Madrid (after extra time) from 1999. Five is the most goals in 90 minutes.
  • Bavaria were the first German finalists; 11 nations have been represented in the 11 finals.
  • That 2007 final attracted the record crowd for a decider of 3,500. Bavaria's dramatic win against Istanbul on Sunday was watched by the biggest attendance ever for a finals group game of 2,463, The competition record crowd is 5,000 for Tbilisi v Ukraine's Kahovka-Kzeso in the 2004/05 intermediate round at Olimpiysky Stadium, Kakhovka.

The results

Group stage

Tuesday 18 June:
Group A
West Slovakia 1-3 Istanbul (Kelheim)
Bavaria 1-0 Ligue de Normandie (Kelheim)

Group B
Hradec Králové 0-3 Castilla y León (Neustadt)
 South Region – Chayka 0-1 Dolny Śląsk (Neustadt)

Thursday 20 June:
Group A
Istanbul 2-1 Ligue de Normandie (Hankofen)
Bavaria 1-1 West Slovakia (Landshut)

Group B
Hradec Králové 1-0 South Region – Chayka (Kelheim)
Dolny Śląsk 1-1 Castilla y León (Hankofen)

Sunday 23 June:
Group A
Istanbul 0-1 Bavaria (Landshut)
Ligue de Normandie 2-0 West Slovakia (Neustadt)

Group B
Dolny Śląsk 2-2 Hradec Králové (Neustadt)
Castilla y León 1-2 South Region – Chayka (Hankofen)

Final

©Sportsfile

Wednesday 26 June
Bavaria 2-3 Dolny Śląsk (Burghausen)

Roll of honour

Champions
2018/19: Dolny Śląsk (POL)
2016/17: Zagreb (CRO)
2014/15: Eastern Region (IRL)*
2012/13: Veneto (ITA)*
2010/11: Braga (POR)*
2008/09: Castilla y León (ESP)
2006/07: Dolny Śląsk (POL)
2004/05: Basque Country (ESP)
2002/03: C. R. Piemonte Valle d'Aosta (ITA)
2000/01: Moravia (CZE)*
1999: Veneto (ITA)*
*Hosts

Finals top scorers
2019: Arif Ekin (GER: Bavaria) 3
2017: Roberto Puente (ESP: Castilla y León) 4
2015: Salim Uzun (TUR: Ankara) 4
2013: Franco Ballarini (ITA: Veneto) 4
2011: José Ferreira (POR: Braga) 3
2009: Aleksandr Gorbunov (RUS: Privolzhie) 4
2007: Admir Hanić (BIH: Tuzla Canton); Szymon Jaskułowski (POL: Dolny Śląsk); Javier Santos (POR: Aveiro) 2
2005: Ivan Todorov (BUL: South-West Sofia) 4
2003: Zoltán Varga (HUN: Szabolcs Gabona Csoport) 6
2001: Gabriel David (CZE: Central Moravia) 5
1999: Alain Borriero (ITA: Veneto); Javier Moreno (ESP: Madrid) 3

Â© 1998-2019 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday 26 June 2019

Related Items

What is the UEFA Regions' Cup?

LiveWhat is the UEFA Regions' Cup?

The UEFA Regions' Cup, is a unique amateur competition with nine different winners in its 11 editions.
Regions' Cup 2019: results

LiveRegions' Cup 2019: results

All the results as Dolny Śląsk claimed the European amateur title in Bavaria.
What is the UEFA Regions' Cup?

LiveWhat is the UEFA Regions' Cup?

The UEFA Regions' Cup, is a unique amateur competition with nine different winners in its 11 editions.
Top