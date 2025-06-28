2025 UEFA Regions' Cup final Aragón vs Dolnośląski: Meet the contenders

Aragón will play two-time winners Dolnośląski in Tuesday's UEFA Regions' Cup final in Acquaviva, San Marino.

We introduce the contenders, who reached the final by winning their groups over the last week.

Intermediate round Group 7 winners (played in Bulgaria): W8-0 vs ARF Anenii Noi (MDA), W5-0 vs FC Ivatsevichi-Duss (BLR), W2-0 vs South-West Bulgaria (BUL)

Final tournament Group A winners: D1-1 vs Hradec Králové (CZE, Acquaviva), W1-0 vs San Marino (SMR, Acquaviva), W3-0 vs FA of Vojvodina (SRB, Montecchio)

Top scorers (finals only): César San Agustín, Chegu 2

Top scorer (including qualifying): Raúl Samitier (not in finals squad) 5

Regions' Cup highlights: San Marino 0-1 Aragón

Aragón have given Spain their record sixth finalists and aim to be their fourth different champions.

The same nation has never won this competition in consecutive editions.

Aragón knocked out 2023 winners Galicia in the Spanish qualifying competition to earn their debut in this competition and then ensured that Spain were represented in the finals for a record tenth time in the 13 editions.

Intermediate round Group 1 winners (played in Kazakhstan, group reduced to two teams by withdrawals): W3-1 vs Football Club Akbet (KAZ)

Final tournament Group B winners: W1-0 vs Vaud (SUI, Montecchio), W1-0 vs Rijeka Region (CRO, Montecchio), W2-1 vs Länsi-Vantaan Ylpeys (FIN, Acquaviva)

Top scorers (finals only): Dawid Bąk, Adam Bońkowski, Kamil Olek, Dawid Wasilewski 1

Top scorers including qualifying: Dawid Bąk, Adam Bońkowski, Kamil Kurianowicz (not in finals squad), Przemysław Marcjan, Kamil Olek, Mateusz Poswistajlo (not in finals squad), Dawid Wasilewski 1

Regions' Cup highlights: Dolnośląski 1-0 Rijeka

The first distinct region to reach the final three times and hope to be the first three-time winners. Were already the first regional side to qualify on five separate occasions

Part of the team that beat Bavaria to win the 2019 title, Adam Bońkowski, Adrian Niewiadomski, Jakub Bohdanowicz and Pawel Niemienionek could become the first players to take part in two final victories in this competition.

First team win all three group games since Republic of Ireland's Eastern Region and Croatia's Zagreb in 2015 – which was also the last time anyone, like Dolnośląski, got to the final with a game to spare, achieved by Eastern Region.

Past winners

*Hosts

Past host nations