2025 UEFA Regions' Cup fixtures and results: Dolnośląski win opener, San Marino among three draws

The UEFA Regions' Cup, the first-ever UEFA final tournament played entirely in San Marino, kicked off on Monday with eight teams competing for the European amateur title.

It was also the first game for a San Marino team in any UEFA final tournament, the hosts represented by a national rather than regional squad. They drew 1-1 with Serbia's FA of Vojvodina, Stefan Popov connecting with a half-volley four minutes after his half-time introduction but Samuele Pancotti swiftly levelling with a well-struck free-kick.

In the early Group A game in Acquaviva, substitute Adam Novotný headed a late equaliser for Czechia's Hradec Králové to ensure a 1-1 draw against Spain's Aragón, who had led through a first-half César Sanagustín penalty.

In Group B, two-time winners Dolnośląski Region of Poland defeated Vaud 1-0 thanks to Kamil Olek's deft 39th-minute chip, the Swiss side ending with ten men. The first-ever Finnish qualifiers, Länsi-Vantaan Ylpeys, like Aragón, were in front at half-time through a spot kick in the Group B opener in Montecchio, converted by Kevin Nurmi, but Tin Lagumdžija pounced not long after the break to earn Croatia's Rijeka Region a 1-1 draw.

Both groups continue on Wednesday and Saturday, with the two winners advancing to the 1 July final in Acquaviva.

Matches

Venues

Stadio di Acquaviva

Stadio di Montecchio

All times CET

Group stage

Matchday 1

Monday 23 June

Group A

Aragón 1-1 Hradec Králové (Stadio di Acquaviva)

San Marino 1-1 FA of Vojvodina (Stadio di Acquaviva)

Group B

Länsi-Vantaan Ylpeys 1-1 Rijeka Region (Stadio di Montecchio)

Vaud 0-1 Dolnośląski Region (Stadio di Montecchio)

Matchday 2

Wednesday 25 June

Group A

Hradec Králové vs FA of Vojvodina (Stadio di Acquaviva, 18:00)

San Marino vs Aragón (Stadio di Acquaviva, 21:30)

Group B

Länsi-Vantaan Ylpeys vs Vaud (Stadio di Montecchio, 18:00)

Dolnośląski Region vs Rijeka Region (Stadio di Montecchio, 21:30)

Watch: Players' road to the 2025 UEFA Regions' Cup

Matchday 3

Saturday 28 June

Group A

Hradec Králové vs San Marino (Stadio di Acquaviva, 21:30)

FA of Vojvodina vs Aragón (Stadio di Montecchio, 21:30)

Group B

Dolnośląski Region vs Länsi-Vantaan Ylpeys (Stadio di Acquaviva, 18:00)

Rijeka Region vs Vaud (Stadio di Montecchio, 18:00)

Final

Tuesday 1 July

Winners Group A vs Winners Group B (Stadio di Aquaviva, 20:45)