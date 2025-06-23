2025 UEFA Regions' Cup fixtures and results: Dolnośląski win opener, San Marino among three draws
Monday, June 23, 2025
Article summary
Dolnośląski beat Vaud 1-0 in Group B as all the other opening games were drawn including hosts San Marino's historic encounter with Vojvodina.
Article top media content
Article body
The UEFA Regions' Cup, the first-ever UEFA final tournament played entirely in San Marino, kicked off on Monday with eight teams competing for the European amateur title.
It was also the first game for a San Marino team in any UEFA final tournament, the hosts represented by a national rather than regional squad. They drew 1-1 with Serbia's FA of Vojvodina, Stefan Popov connecting with a half-volley four minutes after his half-time introduction but Samuele Pancotti swiftly levelling with a well-struck free-kick.
In the early Group A game in Acquaviva, substitute Adam Novotný headed a late equaliser for Czechia's Hradec Králové to ensure a 1-1 draw against Spain's Aragón, who had led through a first-half César Sanagustín penalty.
In Group B, two-time winners Dolnośląski Region of Poland defeated Vaud 1-0 thanks to Kamil Olek's deft 39th-minute chip, the Swiss side ending with ten men. The first-ever Finnish qualifiers, Länsi-Vantaan Ylpeys, like Aragón, were in front at half-time through a spot kick in the Group B opener in Montecchio, converted by Kevin Nurmi, but Tin Lagumdžija pounced not long after the break to earn Croatia's Rijeka Region a 1-1 draw.
Both groups continue on Wednesday and Saturday, with the two winners advancing to the 1 July final in Acquaviva.
Venues
Stadio di Acquaviva
Stadio di Montecchio
All times CET
Group stage
Matchday 1
Monday 23 June
Group A
Aragón 1-1 Hradec Králové (Stadio di Acquaviva)
San Marino 1-1 FA of Vojvodina (Stadio di Acquaviva)
Group B
Länsi-Vantaan Ylpeys 1-1 Rijeka Region (Stadio di Montecchio)
Vaud 0-1 Dolnośląski Region (Stadio di Montecchio)
Matchday 2
Wednesday 25 June
Group A
Hradec Králové vs FA of Vojvodina (Stadio di Acquaviva, 18:00)
San Marino vs Aragón (Stadio di Acquaviva, 21:30)
Group B
Länsi-Vantaan Ylpeys vs Vaud (Stadio di Montecchio, 18:00)
Dolnośląski Region vs Rijeka Region (Stadio di Montecchio, 21:30)
Matchday 3
Saturday 28 June
Group A
Hradec Králové vs San Marino (Stadio di Acquaviva, 21:30)
FA of Vojvodina vs Aragón (Stadio di Montecchio, 21:30)
Group B
Dolnośląski Region vs Länsi-Vantaan Ylpeys (Stadio di Acquaviva, 18:00)
Rijeka Region vs Vaud (Stadio di Montecchio, 18:00)
Final
Tuesday 1 July
Winners Group A vs Winners Group B (Stadio di Aquaviva, 20:45)