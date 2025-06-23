2025 UEFA Regions' Cup fixtures and results: Draws in opening games

The UEFA Regions' Cup, the first ever UEFA final tournament played entirely in San Marino, kicked off on Monday with eight teams competing for the European amateur title.

In the early Group A game in Acquaviva, substitute Adam Novotný headed a late equaliser for Czechia's Hradec Králové to ensure a 1-1 draw against Spain's Aragón, who had led through a first-half César Sanagustín penalty. San Marino, who enter a national rather than regional team, begin their historic campaign against Serbia's FA of Vojvodina at the same venue later.

The first-ever Finnish qualifiers, Länsi-Vantaan Ylpeys, like Aragón, were in front at half-time through a spot-kick in the Group B opener in Montecchio, converted by Kevin Nurmi, but Tin Lagumdžija pounced not long after the break to earn Croatia's Rijeka Region a 1-1 draw. Switzerland's Vaud meet two-time winners Dolnośląski Region of Poland later.

Matches

Venues

Stadio di Acquaviva

Stadio di Montecchio

All times CET

Group stage

Matchday 1

Monday 23 June

Group A

Aragón 1-1 Hradec Králové (Stadio di Acquaviva)

San Marino vs FA of Vojvodina (Stadio di Acquaviva, 21:30)

Group B

Länsi-Vantaan Ylpeys 1-1 Rijeka Region (Stadio di Montecchio)

Vaud vs Dolnośląski Region (Stadio di Montecchio, 21:30)

Matchday 2

Wednesday 25 June

Group A

Hradec Králové vs FA of Vojvodina (Stadio di Acquaviva, 18:00)

San Marino vs Aragón (Stadio di Acquaviva, 21:30)

Group B

Länsi-Vantaan Ylpeys vs Vaud (Stadio di Montecchio, 18:00)

Dolnośląski Region vs Rijeka Region (Stadio di Montecchio, 21:30)

Watch: Players' road to the 2025 UEFA Regions' Cup

Matchday 3

Saturday 28 June

Group A

Hradec Králové vs San Marino (Stadio di Acquaviva, 21:30)

FA of Vojvodina vs Aragón (Stadio di Montecchio, 21:30)

Group B

Dolnośląski Region vs Länsi-Vantaan Ylpeys (Stadio di Acquaviva, 18:00)

Rijeka Region vs Vaud (Stadio di Montecchio, 18:00)

Final

Tuesday 1 July

Winners Group A vs Winners Group B (Stadio di Aquaviva, 20:45)