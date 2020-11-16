Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona: UEFA Champions League background, form guide, previous meetings

Dynamo Kyiv are running out of time in Group G as they welcome a Barcelona side closing in on the UEFA Champions League knockout stages once again.

• The Ukrainian side have one point after their first three matches and went down 2-1 at the Camp Nou on Matchday 3, a Lionel Messi penalty – his third goal in as many group games – and Gerard Piqué's 65th-minute goal securing the points despite Viktor Tsygankov pulling a goal back for Dynamo 15 minutes from time.

• That made it three wins from three in this season's competition for Barcelona, who are three points clear of second-placed Juventus with Dynamo and Ferencváros on one point apiece.

Previous meetings



Highlights: Barcelona 2-1 Dynamo Kyiv

• The teams have met in 11 previous matches, the last five in the UEFA Champions League group stage. In the most recent meetings before this season, Barcelona won 2-0 at home and 2-1 in Kyiv in 2009/10, Messi scoring in both matches.

• Dynamo have won three of those 11 contests overall, most memorably in the 1997/98 UEFA Champions League when a 3-0 home win in Kyiv was followed by a stunning 4-0 success at the Camp Nou in which Andriy Shevchenko scored a hat-trick.

• Barcelona also got the better of Dynamo in the the 1991/92 group stage, winning 2-0 away and 3-0 at home in a season which culminated in the club's first European Cup triumph. They have also won both two-legged knockout contests between the clubs – in the 1990/91 European Cup Winners' Cup quarter-finals (4-3 aggregate) and the 1993/94 UEFA Champions League first round, when Barça turned round a 3-1 first-leg loss in Kyiv with a 4-1 victory at the Camp Nou, current coach Ronald Koeman scoring the decisive goal.

Form guide

Dynamo

• The Kyiv club lost 2-0 at home to Juve on Matchday 1 before a 2-2 draw at Ferencváros, a game in which they had led 2-0, and defeat in Barcelona.

• Dynamo finished as Ukrainian Premier League runners-up behind Shakhtar Donetsk for the fourth season running in 2019/20, although they did claim a 21st domestic cup, defeating Vorskla Poltava 8-7 on penalties in the final after a 1-1 draw.

• In Europe, Bilo-Syni lost to Club Brugge 4-3 on aggregate in the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round before moving into the UEFA Europa League group stage, where they were eliminated after finishing third in their section behind Malmö and Copenhagen.

• Dynamo kicked off their 2020/21 European campaign with a 2-0 home win against AZ Alkmaar in their one-off third qualifying round tie. They then eased past Gent in the two-legged play-offs (2-1 a, 3-0 h), Carlos De Pena scoring in each game.

• Dynamo's most successful UEFA Champions League campaign came in 1998/99 when they made it as far as the semi-finals. Twelve of their subsequent 13 appearances in the competition proper have ended in the group stage, including the most recent in 2016/17 when they finished bottom of their section.

• The Kyiv side had gone out in the UEFA Champions League qualifying phase three seasons running before 2020/21.

• Defeat by Juventus on Matchday 1 ended Dynamo's six-game unbeaten home run in Europe (W3 D3).

• Dynamo's last home game against a Spanish club was a 2-0 loss to Valencia in the 2013/14 UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg (0-2 aggregate), a match that was played in neutral Nicosia. Matchday 3 stretched their winless run against Liga clubs, home and away, to 15 matches (D7 L8).

• Dynamo's last win against Spanish opposition was a 2-0 triumph over Real Madrid in the 1998/99 UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg (3-1 aggregate). Their home record since then is D4 L3.

Barcelona

• Koeman's side have beaten Ferencváros 5-1, Juve 2-0 and Dynamo in this season's group stage, Messi converting a penalty in all three games.

• Second in the Spanish Liga behind Real Madrid last season, this is Barcelona's 25th UEFA Champions League campaign, a competition record they share with Madrid. They have reached the round of 16 or better for the last 16 seasons, winning their group every year from 2007/08 onwards and a record 21 times in all. They are unbeaten in their last four group stage campaigns, including this one, and have come through their section undefeated a record 13 times. It is 20 years since Barça last failed to finish in the top two of their UEFA Champions League group.

• Barcelona have not lost in the UEFA Champions League group stage since a 3-1 reverse at Manchester City on Matchday 4 in 2016/17. Their record since is W17 D6.

• In 2019/20, Barcelona picked up 14 points to finish four clear of Borussia Dortmund in their section. They picked up seven points both home and away, beating Internazionale 2-1 twice, winning by the same score at Slavia Praha and also defeating Dortmund 3-1 at the Camp Nou; they were held to goalless draws in Germany and at home by Slavia.

• Having replaced Ernesto Valverde with Quique Setién as coach, the Blaugrana then saw off Napoli in the round of 16 (1-1 a, 3-1 h), only to suffer their heaviest European loss in the quarter-finals in Lisbon as they went down 8-2 to Bayern.

• That defeat was only Barcelona's third loss in their last 35 UEFA Champions League fixtures (W22 D10).

• Barcelona have appeared in 13 successive UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, a competition record. They last failed to reach the last eight in 2006/07.

• Barcelona have been European champions on five occasions, most recently in 2015 after beating Juve. Koeman, who succeeded Setién as coach in August, scored the winner in their first final victory against Sampdoria in 1992.

• Messi's goal on Matchday 1 made him the first player to score in 16 successive UEFA Champions League campaigns.

• Already the youngest player to score in the UEFA Champions League, Ansu Fati was also on target against Ferencváros; Pedri's strike meant for the first time in the competition's history, two players under 18 had found the net in the same match.

• Fati's goal on Matchday 1, aged 17 years 355 days, made him the first player to score more than once in the UEFA Champions League before his 18th birthday.

• Barça have won only seven of their last 18 away matches in European competition (D7 L4), although they are unbeaten in their last five (W3 D2).

• Barcelona's last meeting with a Ukrainian club before Matchday 3 came against Dynamo's great rivals Shakhtar Donetsk in the quarter-finals of their victorious 2010/11 UEFA Champions League campaign, a 5-1 home win – Piqué scoring the third goal – preceding a 1-0 win in Ukraine in which Messi was on target.

• Barça have won five of their nine away games against Ukrainian clubs, losing three – two of those defeats coming in Kyiv in the UEFA Champions League. The Blaugrana have won their last six matches versus teams from Ukraine – including a 1-0 extra-time defeat of Shakhtar in the 2009 UEFA Super Cup in Monaco – since a 3-2 home loss to Shakhtar in December 2008.

Links and trivia

• Mircea Lucescu's record against Barcelona as a coach is W2 D1 L6. He was in charge of the Shakhtar side beaten by the Spanish club in the 2009 UEFA Super Cup.

• Have played in Spain:

Denys Boyko (Málaga 2016/17 loan)

Carlos de Pena (Real Oviedo 2017 loan)

• Boyko's last European game against a Spanish side was Dnipro's 3-2 loss to Sevilla in the 2014/15 UEFA Europa League final.

• Ansu Fati scored his first international goal in Spain's 4-0 UEFA Nations League victory against Ukraine in Madrid on 6 September.

• Tsygankov scored the winner as Ukraine beat Spain 1-0 at home in the UEFA Nations League on 13 October. He was one of seven Dynamo players to feature in that win, with Fati the only Barcelona representative in the Spain side.

• Dynamo's Georgiy Bushchan made his international debut in Ukraine's friendly away to Antoine Griezmann's France on 7 October; the home side ran out 7-1 winners.