UEFA Champions League in numbers

Matches played
18 / 125
Matchday 2
Goals
Total so far 52
Goals per match 2.89
1 goal scored every 29'
When the goals were scored
1-15
16-30
31-45
45+
46-60
61-75
76-90
90+
ET (1st half)
ET (2nd half)

Team statistics

Goals scored

  • Bayern
    6
  • Barcelona
    5
  • Atalanta
    4
  • Man. City
    3
  • Lazio
    3

Total attempts

  • Barcelona
    22
  • Rennes
    20
  • Atalanta
    19
  • Bayern
    16
  • Internazionale
    16

Attempts on target

  • Barcelona
    11
  • Atalanta
    11
  • Lokomotiv Moskva
    9
  • Bayern
    9
  • Internazionale
    8

Fouls committed

  • Internazionale
    30
  • Lokomotiv Moskva
    27
  • Bayern
    23
  • Rennes
    22
  • Leipzig
    18

Player statistics

Top scorers

  • Romelu Lukaku
    2
  • Álvaro Morata
    2
  • Leon Goretzka
    2
  • Kingsley Coman
    2
  • Angeliño
    2

Assists

  • Duván Zapata
    2
  • Tetê
    2
  • Sadio Mané
    1
  • Joshua Kimmich
    1
  • Marcelo
    1

Attempts on target

  • Lionel Messi
    4
  • Romelu Lukaku
    4
  • Duván Zapata
    3
  • Marcus Rashford
    3
  • Erling Braut Haaland
    3

Fouls committed

  • Dominik Szoboszlai
    5
  • Arturo Vidal
    5
  • N'Golo Kanté
    5
  • Murilo
    5
  • Danilo D'Ambrosio
    5