Atlético vs Bayern: UEFA Champions League background, form guide, previous meetings

Bayern München have wrapped up first place in Group A with two games to spare, while Atlético de Madrid have work to do to join their Matchday 5 opponents in the last 16.

• While the holders have won all four of their games in this season's competition, extending their record winning UEFA Champions League run to 15 matches, Atleti are seven points behind on five, two ahead of Lokomotiv Moskva and four above Salzburg. The Spanish side could progress on Matchday 5, but would need to beat Bayern and for Lokomotiv to fail to win at home to Salzburg.

• Bayern inflicted Atleti's joint heaviest European defeat in Munich on Matchday 1, Kingsley Coman scoring twice and Leon Goretzka and Corentin Tolisso once apiece in a 4-0 home win,

Previous meetings



Highlights: Bayern 4-0 Atlético

• The sides each recorded a 1-0 win when they met in the 2016/17 group stage. Yannick Carrasco scored the only goal in Madrid, Robert Lewandowski doing likewise in Munich – the latter result, on Matchday 6, prevented Atleti winning all six games in the section, although they still finished three points ahead of runners-up Bayern.

• Eventual runners-up Atlético overcame Bayern on away goals in the 2015/16 semi-final with the help of a 1-0 home success, Saúl Ñíguez the scorer. Bayern won the return 2-1, Xabi Alonso and Lewandowski scoring either side of Antoine Griezmann on a night when Thomas Müller (Bayern) and Fernando Torres (Atlético) both had penalties saved.

• The clubs had previously met in the 1974 European Cup final in Brussels where Bayern prevailed after a replay – the only time this has happened in a final. Atlético were seconds away from winning the first match after a Luis Aragonés goal (114) but Hans-Georg Schwarzenbeck's 120th-minute equaliser rescued Bayern, who won the replay 48 hours later through two goals each from Uli Hoeness and Gerd Müller to claim their first European Cup.

Lewandowski on Bayern win against Atlético

Form guide

Atlético

• The Rojiblancos responded to their opening loss at Bayern with a 3-2 victory at home to Salzburg before drawing away (1-1) and home (0-0) against Lokomotiv.

• Third in Spain in 2019/20, this is Atlético's 11th UEFA Champions League group campaign and eighth in a row; all but two of the previous ten have extended into the knockout stages.

• Last season, Diego Simeone's side finished second in their section behind Juventus, picking up ten points. Their two defeats both came away, at Bayer Leverkusen (1-2) and Juve (0-1); Atleti were unbeaten at home in the group stage, collecting two wins and a draw.

• Atlético then ousted holders Liverpool in impressive style in the round of 16 (1-0 h, 3-2 a aet) but came up short against Leipzig in the quarter-finals in Lisbon, going down 2-1.

• The Madrid club have reached the quarter-finals or better in five of their last seven UEFA Champions League campaigns – all under Simeone.

• Atlético have lost only seven of their last 35 European matches (W20 D8), although four of those defeats have come in their last ten.

• The Rojiblancos have reached two UEFA Champions League and three UEFA Europa League finals in the last 11 seasons.

• A 2-1 loss to Chelsea on Matchday 2 in 2017/18 is Atlético's only defeat in the last 28 European games in their own stadium (W22 D5).

• Atlético have lost their last three games against German clubs, although at home they are on a ten-match unbeaten run against Bundesliga opposition (W8 D2), dating back to a 1-0 defeat by eventual winners Dortmund in the 1996/97 UEFA Champions League group stage.

• Most recently at home, Simeone's team were 1-0 winners against Leverkusen on Matchday 3 of last season's UEFA Champions League.

Bayern

• The German giants have extended their competition record run of victories to 15 this season, following the home defeat of Atlético with wins at Lokomotiv Moskva (2-1) and Salzburg (6-2) before a 3-1 home victory against the Austrian side sealed progress.

• Bayern claimed their sixth European Cup in 2019/20, and third in the UEFA Champions League era, with a 1-0 final defeat of Paris Saint-Germain in Lisbon.

• Last season's final was Bayern's 11th successive win in the competition, surpassing the record mark they set between April and November 2013 and which Real Madrid matched between April 2014 and February 2015. Bayern were the first unbeaten champions since Manchester United in 2007/08.

• The Munich club became only the seventh team – and first from Germany – to win all six games in the UEFA Champions League group stage last season, recording big wins at Tottenham (7-2) and Crvena zvezda (6-0). Bayern finished as top scorers in the 2019/20 group stage with 24 goals – one short of Paris's competition record, set in 2017/18. They have hit 15 goals in their first four games this season.

• The German champions then eased through the knockout stages, beating Chelsea in the round of 16 (3-0 a, 4-1 h) before wins in one-off ties against Barcelona (8-2) – the first time Bayern had scored eight goals in a UEFA Champions League match – Lyon (3-0) and Paris in Lisbon.

• Bayern's 43 goals in last season's UEFA Champions League campaign was the highest recorded by any club since the competition changed format in 2003/04. The all-time record for a single campaign is the 45 scored by Barcelona in 1999/2000 – though they played 16 matches compared to Bayern's 11 in 2019/20.

• Lewandowski finished as the top scorer in the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League with 15 goals, two shy of Cristiano Ronaldo's competition record of 17 for Real Madrid in 2013/14. The goal he scored against Salzburg on Matchday 4 this season was his 71st in the UEFA Champions League, moving him level with Raúl González in joint third in the competition's all-time scoring list.

• This is Bayern's 24th UEFA Champions League group campaign, fewer only than Barcelona and Real Madrid (both 25). They have now won their section 17 times, including in each of the last three seasons. Only Barcelona have done so more often (21).

• Champions of Germany for a record 30th time last season – with a landmark eighth successive Bundesliga title – Bayern have reached the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals or better in eight of the last nine seasons, the exception their defeat by eventual champions Liverpool in the 2018/19 round of 16.

• Bayern have already won European silverware this season, defeating UEFA Europa League winners Sevilla 2-1 after extra time in the UEFA Super Cup in Budapest on 24 September thanks to goals from Leon Goretzka (34) and Javi Martínez (104).

• This season's victories have made it 16 successive wins in UEFA competition for Bayern, whose sole loss in their last 25 European outings is the 3-1 home defeat by Liverpool in the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg (W20 D4).

• Bayern are unbeaten in 15 away European matches (W12 D3) – one short of Manchester United's competition record – since a 3-0 loss at Paris on Matchday 1 of the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League. Outside Munich they have won ten in a row.

• Despite those wins against Barcelona last season and Sevilla and Atlético this, Bayern have recorded only four victories in their last nine matches against Spanish clubs (D2 L3).

• Bayern's away record against Spanish clubs is W8 D6 L15. A 2-1 win at Sevilla in the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg (2-1 aggregate) is their sole victory in their last seven visits (D1 L5). Most recently they drew 2-2 at Real Madrid in that season's semi-final second leg (3-4 aggregate).

Links and trivia

• Lucas Hernández came through the Atlético youth system having joined the club in 2007. He broke into the first team seven years later and went on to make 67 Liga appearances, winning the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Super Cup in 2018, before joining Bayern the following year.

• Has also played in Spain:

Javi Martínez (Athletic Club 2006-12)

• Martínez was in the Athletic team beaten 3-0 by Atlético in the 2012 UEFA Europa League final.

• International team-mates:

Thomas Lemar & Lucas Hernández, Benjamin Pavard, Kingsley Coman, Corentin Tolisso (France)

Latest news

Atlético

• Koke made his 100th appearance in UEFA club competition on Matchday 5, when Ángel Correa featured for the 50th time.

• Atleti are the only side still unbeaten in this season's Liga (W6 D2). They were 1-0 winners at home to Barcelona on 21 November, ending a run of 20 league matches without a victory against the Catalan club (D6 L14).*

• Atlético are unbeaten in their last 24 Liga matches (W15 D9), a club record.*

• Luis Suárez scored his 150th Liga goal in a 2-0 win at Celta Vigo on 17 October, in his 196th match in the competition. Only Cristiano Ronaldo (140 matches) has been faster to that mark in the 21st century.

• The victory at Celta was Simeone's 200th Liga win as Atlético coach, in his 330th match. He is the second Liga boss to reach that landmark with one club, after former Real Madrid coach Miguel Muñoz (257 matches).

• Suárez scored a penalty in Uruguay's 3-0 win in Colombia in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying on 13 November, but has since been sidelined by illness.*

• Lucas Torreira, who also played for Uruguay, has also been suffering with illness.*

• João Félix scored in Portugal's 7-0 friendly win against Andorra on 11 November and the 3-2 UEFA Nations League victory in Croatia six days later. The forward has eight goals in his last nine games for club and country.*

• Marcos Llorente made his debut for Spain in the 1-1 friendly draw against the Netherlands on 11 November, following in the footsteps of his father Paco Llorente and grandfather Ramón Grosso. They are just the second family to have had three consecutive generations represent Spain, after Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso, his father and grandfather.

• Diego Costa came on as a second-half substitute against Barcelona having been out since 17 October due to a hamstring injury.

• Héctor Herrera has not played since the 4-0 Liga win against Cádiz on 7 November due to a hamstring injury.*

• Yannick Carrasco returned to score Atleti's winner against Barcelona having not played since 24 October due to a hamstring problem.

• Šime Vrsaljko – who is not in Atlético's UEFA Champions League squad – is a long-term absentee with a knee injury.

Bayern

• Joshua Kimmich's next appearance in the UEFA Champions League, group stage to final, will be his 50th. He made his 50th appearance in UEFA club competition on Matchday 3.

• Thomas Müller has played 119 matches in the UEFA Champions League, group stage to final; no German has played in the competition more. Manuel Neuer (115) is also now ahead of previous record holder Philipp Lahm's total of 112 matches.

• In 2020 Bayern have prevailed in 37 of their 40 matches. After a 0-0 draw at home to Leipzig on 9 February, they were on a run of 23 successive competitive wins – a new German record – and 32 matches without defeat until a 4-1 loss at Hoffenheim on 27 September.

• Hansi Flick's side have win 11 of their 12 matches after that defeat at Hoffenheim, scoring 39 goals in total. The exception came on 21 November, when they were held 1-1 at home by Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga.

• A 3-2 win in Dortmund on 7 November was Müller's 358th Bundesliga appearance and his 261st win, surpassing Oliver Kahn's Bayern club record.

• Robert Lewandowski has 11 goals after eight Bundesliga matchdays.*

• The game in Dortmund was Lewandowski's 300th competitive match for Bayern, and his 259th goal.*

• Lewandowski has scored 247 league goals for Dortmund and Bayern combined, the third highest Bundesliga total of all time, behind former Bayern striker Gerd Müller (365 goals) and Klaus Fischer (268). His goals against Arminia Bielefeld on 17 October mean he has scored against all 18 current Bundesliga sides, including Bayern.*

• Leroy Sané scored in Germany's 3-1 UEFA Nations League win against Ukraine on 14 November.

• Benjamin Pavard and Kingsley Coman were on target for France in a 4-2 UEFA Nations League win against Sweden on 18 November; the world champions will take part in next year's Finals.

• Manuel Neuer won his 96th cap for Germany against Spain in the UEFA Nations League on 17 November, surpassing Sepp Maier's national record for a goalkeeper. The 6-0 defeat was the first time he had conceded six goals in a game in his professional career.

• Jamal Musiala, who had become Bayern's youngest ever Bundesliga scorer aged 17 years 205 days in an 8-0 win against Schalke on 18 September, scored on his first start for England Under-21s in a 5-0 win against Albania in UEFA European Championship qualifying on 17 November.

• Bouna Sarr (thigh) and Niklas Süle (fitness) have missed Bayern's last two games.*

• Corentin Tolisso's last appearance came on 7 November due to muscular problems.*

• Kimmich suffered a knee injury against Dortmund and has not played since.

• Alphonso Davies had to be replaced just three minutes into the 5-0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt on 24 October after suffering an ankle injury and has not played since, although he is back in light training.*

• Malik Tillman has been sidelined by a knee injury since 2 October.*

*Subject to weekend updates