Sevilla vs Dortmund: UEFA Champions League background, form guide, previous meetings

Sevilla's first UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie in three seasons pits them against a Borussia Dortmund side who have lost at this stage in each of the last two campaigns.

• UEFA Europa League holders Sevilla reached the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds for the first time since 2017/18 by finishing second behind Chelsea in Group E, picking up 13 points from their six matches – although their last game at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán ended in their heaviest home European defeat at the hands of the English club.

• Dortmund recovered from their own setback to finish first in Group F, losing at Lazio on Matchday 1 but remaining unbeaten in their next five fixtures (W4 D1) to also end the section on 13 points, three ahead of their second-placed Italian rivals.

Previous meetings



Highlights: Rennes 1-3 Sevilla (2 mins)

• Sevilla and Dortmund have played only twice previously, in the 2010/11 UEFA Europa League group stage. The Spanish side won 1-0 in Germany thanks to a first-half Luca Cigarini goal, before a 2-2 draw in Spain on Matchday 6 with Romaric (31) and Frédéric Kanouté (35) on target for the home side after Shinji Kagawa's fourth-minute opener for Dortmund. Neven Subotić made it 2-2 four minutes after half-time, but Dortmund were unable to find a winning goal.

• That left Sevilla in second place in Group J behind Paris Saint-Germain on ten points, one ahead of eliminated Dortmund.

Form guide

Sevilla

• This season, the Spanish side opened Group E with a goalless draw at Chelsea before home wins against Rennes (1-0) and Krasnodar (3-2) and a 2-1 success in Russia that secured progress with two games to spare. A 4-0 loss against Chelsea on Matchday 5 was Sevilla's heaviest home defeat in UEFA competition, before they rounded off the group stage with a 3-1 win at Rennes.

• The Andalusian side were unbeaten in 14 home European matches (W12 D2) before going down to Chelsea. That was their first defeat since a 2-1 loss to Bayern München in the 2017/18 quarter-final first leg – their last UEFA Champions League fixture at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán before Matchday 2.

• Sevilla's wins in their first two home UEFA Champions League matches this season are their only victories in their last six games in the competition at their own ground (D2 L2).

• This is Sevilla's sixth UEFA Champions League campaign, and a first since 2017/18, when they reached the quarter-finals. They have now qualified for the knockout phase in all but one of their participations.

• Fourth in Spain in 2019/20, Sevilla have been group runners-up in their two most recent seasons in the competition, meaning this is the third successive campaign in which they have reached the round of 16.

• Julen Lopetegui's side won the UEFA Europa League in 2019/20, beating Internazionale 3-2 in the final. It was the club's record-extending sixth triumph in the UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, all since 2006.

• Sevilla finished first in their UEFA Europa League group last season with 15 points having won all but one of their matches, then ousted CFR Cluj on away goals in the round of 32 (1-1 a, 0-0 h) before victories in one-off ties in Germany against Roma (2-0), Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-0), Manchester United (2-1) and Inter.

• In September, Sevilla lost 2-1 after extra time to European champions Bayern in the UEFA Super Cup in Budapest. It was their fifth defeat in the match in six appearances.

• The Spanish side's record in two-legged knockout ties against German opposition is W3 L3. Their last UEFA Champions League campaign was ended by a Bundesliga club, Bayern winning 2-1 in Seville and on aggregate in that 2017/18 quarter-final.

• Sevilla have lost only five of their 23 games against German opposition (W12 D6) although they have been beaten in three of their last four such fixtures. Aside from those two defeats by Bayern, they went down 4-2 at Borussia Mönchengladbach in the UEFA Champions League group stage in November 2015 – a result that ended a run of five straight wins against Bundesliga opponents, home and away.

• That first-leg defeat by Bayern three years ago was Sevilla's first loss at home to a German club in their 12th match (W7 D4).

• The defeat by Chelsea on Matchday 5 this season was just Sevilla's sixth loss in their last 36 European matches (W25 D5).

• In 2017/18 Sevilla recorded their first round of 16 success at the fourth attempt, ousting Manchester United (0-0 h, 2-1 a). They lost to Fenerbahçe in 2007/08, their first UEFA Champions League campaign, CSKA Moskva in 2009/10 and Leicester City in 2016/17.

Dortmund

• The German club responded to an opening 3-1 loss at Lazio this season by beating Zenit 2-0 at home before defeating Club Brugge 3-0 both in Belgium and in Germany. A 1-1 draw at home to Lazio on Matchday 5 confirmed their last-16 place before a 2-1 closing win at Zenit clinched top spot in Group F.

• Second in the Bundesliga behind Bayern München for the second season running in 2019/20, this is Dortmund's 15th UEFA Champions League campaign; they were winners in 1997, and runners-up in 2013. BVB have now reached the round of 16 in seven of their last eight participations.

• Under Lucien Favre, who left the club in December 2020, Dortmund finished second behind Barcelona in their section last season, picking up ten points – seven of them at home – to finish ahead of Internazionale and Slavia Praha.

• Dortmund were 2-1 winners at home to Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16 first leg, but bowed out after going down 2-0 in the return in France. That made their record at this stage W3 L3.

• BVB were beaten away (0-3) and at home (0-1) by Tottenham in the 2018/19 round of 16 and have lost seven of their 12 matches at this stage of the UEFA Champions League (W4 D1).

• Dortmund were unbeaten in their first two away matches in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 (W1 D1), but have lost their last four.

• BVB have won eight of their last 13 European matches (D1 L4), all four defeats coming away from home.

• Erling Braut Haaland, who has found the net in all four of his 2020/21 UEFA Champions League appearances having sat out Matchdays 5 and 6, is the joint leading scorer in this season's competition with six goals – level with Álvaro Morata of Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar and Marcus Rashford of eliminated Manchester United.

• Dortmund have managed only five victories in their last 19 European away matches (D4 L10), although all of those wins have come in their last 11 (L6) – and all in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

• A 3-1 loss at Barcelona in last season's group stage extended Dortmund's poor run of results in Spain. They have won just once in 16 previous visits (D5 L10) and have lost five of their last six matches there. The solitary success was a 1-0 victory at Atlético de Madrid in the 1996/97 UEFA Champions League group stage, courtesy of a Stefan Reuter goal – the season they went on to lift the trophy.

• The 4-0 home win against Atlético on Matchday 3 in 2018/19 is Dortmund's only victory in eight matches against Liga clubs, home and away (D3 L4).

• This is Dortmund's first knockout tie against a Spanish club since a 3-2 aggregate loss to Real Madrid in the 2013/14 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals (0-3 a, 2-0 h). That made their overall record in two-legged ties against Liga opponents W5 L3. BVB's last eight games with Liga sides have all come in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Links and trivia

• Have played in Germany:

Karim Rekik (Hertha Berlin 2017–20)

Sergio Escudero (Schalke 2010–13)

Ivan Rakitić (Schalke 2007–11)

Luuk de Jong (Borussia Mönchengladbach 2012–14)

• Rekik's record against Dortmund with Hertha was D1 L3. Thorgan Hazard and Jadon Sancho got the goals in BVB's 2-1 win in Berlin on 30 November 2019; Sancho had also scored both BVB goals in a 2-2 draw with Hertha on 27 October 2018, while Thomas Delaney, Dan-Axel Zagadou and Marco Reus were on target in Dortmund's 3-2 away victory on 16 March 2019.

• Rakitić's goal helped Schalke to a 2-1 Bundesliga defeat of Dortmund, whose side included Marcel Schmelzer and Mats Hummels, on 26 February 2010.

• Have played in Spain:

Mateu Morey (Barcelona youth 2015–19)

Reinier (Real Madrid 2020–)

• Have played together:

Suso & Emre Can (Liverpool 2014/15)

Tomáš Vaclík & Manuel Akanji (Basel 2015–18)

• Nico Schulz was on target in Germany's 3-2 UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying win against a Netherlands side including late substitute Luuk de Jong on 24 March 2019.

• Mats Hummels' late goal past Vaclík earned Germany a 2-1 victory win against the Czech Republic in 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying on 1 September 2017.