Dortmund vs Sevilla: UEFA Champions League background, form guide, previous meetings

Borussia Dortmund hold the upper hand for the second leg of their round of 16 tie against Sevilla, although a late goal has given the Spanish club hope for the return.

• Suso's deflected strike gave the home side an early lead in the first leg, but Mahmoud Dahoud quickly levelled and two goals from Erling Haaland put the visitors in charge before half-time. A late Luuk de Jong goal brought Sevilla back into contention, although to go through they will still need to become only the sixth side in the UEFA Champions League era to overturn a home first-leg loss.

• Dortmund recovered from an early setback to finish first in Group F, losing at Lazio on Matchday 1 but remaining unbeaten in their next five fixtures (W4 D1) to end the section on 13 points, three ahead of their second-placed Italian rivals.

• UEFA Europa League holders Sevilla reached the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds for the first time since 2017/18 by finishing second behind Chelsea in Group E, also picking up 13 points from their six matches despite a 4-0 loss against the English club at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán – their heaviest home European defeat.

Previous meetings

• Sevilla and Dortmund's only fixtures before this tie came in the 2010/11 UEFA Europa League group stage. The Spanish side won 1-0 in Germany thanks to a first-half Luca Cigarini goal, before a 2-2 draw in Spain on Matchday 6 with Romaric (31) and Frédéric Kanouté (35) on target for the home side after Shinji Kagawa's fourth-minute opener for Dortmund. Neven Subotić made it 2-2 four minutes after half-time, but Dortmund were unable to find a winning goal.

• That left Sevilla in second place in Group J behind Paris Saint-Germain on ten points, one ahead of eliminated Dortmund.

Form guide

Dortmund

• The German club responded to an opening 3-1 loss at Lazio this season by beating Zenit 2-0 at home before defeating Club Brugge 3-0 both in Belgium and in Germany. A 1-1 draw at home to Lazio on Matchday 5 confirmed their last-16 place before a 2-1 closing win at Zenit clinched top spot in Group F.

• Second in the Bundesliga behind Bayern München for the second season running in 2019/20, this is Dortmund's 15th UEFA Champions League campaign; they were winners in 1997, and runners-up in 2013. BVB have now reached the round of 16 in seven of their last eight participations.

• Under Lucien Favre, who left the club in December 2020 and has been replaced by Edin Terzić until the end of 2020/21, Dortmund were second behind Barcelona in their section last season. They picked up ten points – seven of them at home – to finish ahead of Internazionale and Slavia Praha.

• Dortmund were 2-1 winners at home to Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16 first leg, but bowed out after going down 2-0 in the return in France. That made their record at this stage W3 L3.

• BVB were beaten away (0-3) and at home (0-1) by Tottenham in the 2018/19 round of 16 and have lost seven of their 13 matches at this stage of the UEFA Champions League (W5 D1).

• Dortmund's home record in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 is W3 L3.

• The German club's win in Seville was only their third in their last 11 knockout phase matches in UEFA competition (D2 L6), both previous victories in that sequence coming at home: 3-2 against Atalanta in the 2017/18 UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg and last season's first-leg defeat of Paris.

• BVB have won nine of their last 14 European matches (D1 L4), none of the defeats coming at home.

• Haaland, who has found the net in all five of his 2020/21 UEFA Champions League appearances having sat out Matchdays 5 and 6, is the leading scorer in this season's competition with eight goals.

• Despite victories in five of their last six home matches, Dortmund have won only eight of their last 17 European games in their own stadium (D4 L5).

• The German club have lost only three of their 16 home matches against Spanish visitors (W8 D5), and have won five of the last eight (D2 L1).

• The first leg of this tie was only Dortmund's second victory in nine matches against Liga clubs, home and away (D3 L4).

• This is Dortmund's first knockout tie against a Spanish club since a 3-2 aggregate loss to Real Madrid in the 2013/14 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals (0-3 a, 2-0 h). That made their overall record in two-legged ties against Liga opponents W5 L3. BVB's previous eight games with Liga sides before the first leg of this tie all came in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

• Of the 15 UEFA competition ties in which they won the first leg away, Dortmund have triumphed on aggregate 14 times, most recently against Odd in the 2015/16 UEFA Europa League play-offs (4-3 a, 7-2 h). The sole exception came against Genk in the 2004 UEFA Intertoto Cup third round when a 1-0 away success preceded a 2-1 home defeat and elimination on away goals. They have never before won 3-2 away in the first leg.

• Dortmund's record in UEFA penalty shoot-outs is W2 L2:

6-5 v Auxerre, 1992/93 UEFA Cup semi-final

3-1 v Rangers, 1999/2000 UEFA Cup third round

2-4 v Club Brugge, 2003/04 UEFA Champions League third qualifying round

3-4 v Udinese, 2008/09 UEFA Cup first round

Sevilla

• This season, the Spanish side opened Group E with a goalless draw at Chelsea before home wins against Rennes (1-0) and Krasnodar (3-2) and a 2-1 success in Russia that secured progress with two games to spare. A 4-0 loss against Chelsea on Matchday 5 was Sevilla's heaviest home defeat in UEFA competition, before they rounded off the group stage with a 3-1 win at Rennes.

• The Matchday 6 win at Rennes made it six away UEFA Champions League games without defeat for Sevilla (W3 D3), since a 5-1 reverse at Spartak Moskva on Matchday 3 in 2017/18.

• The Andalusian club have won only one of their four away games in the UEFA Champions League round of 16, though that was the most recent, 2-1 at Manchester United in 2017/18 (2-1 agg); their record otherwise is D1 L2.

• This is Sevilla's sixth UEFA Champions League campaign, and a first since 2017/18, when they reached the quarter-finals. They have now qualified for the knockout phase in all but one of their participations.

• Fourth in Spain in 2019/20, Sevilla have been group runners-up in their two most recent seasons in the competition, meaning this is the third successive campaign in which they have reached the round of 16.

• Julen Lopetegui's side won the UEFA Europa League in 2019/20, beating Internazionale 3-2 in the final. It was the club's record-extending sixth triumph in the UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, all since 2006.

• Sevilla finished first in their UEFA Europa League group last season with 15 points having won all but one of their matches, then ousted CFR Cluj on away goals in the round of 32 (1-1 a, 0-0 h) before victories in one-off ties in Germany against Roma (2-0), Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-0), Manchester United (2-1) and Inter.

• In September, Sevilla lost 2-1 after extra time to European champions Bayern in the UEFA Super Cup in Budapest. It was their fifth defeat in the match in six appearances.

• The Spanish side's record in two-legged knockout ties against German opposition is W3 L3. Their last UEFA Champions League campaign was ended by a Bundesliga club, Bayern München winning 2-1 in Seville and on aggregate in that 2017/18 quarter-final.

• Sevilla have still lost only six of their 24 games against German opposition (W12 D6) although they have been beaten in four of their last five such fixtures. Aside from those two defeats by Bayern, they went down 4-2 at Borussia Mönchengladbach in the UEFA Champions League group stage in November 2015 – a result that ended a run of five straight wins against Bundesliga opponents, home and away.

• The loss at Mönchengladbach is Sevilla's only defeat in their last four games against German hosts (W2 D1), the most recent of which was a 0-0 draw at Bayern in that 2017/18 UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg. They have a strong overall record in Germany with five wins from ten visits to German clubs (D2 L3) plus those four wins in the country that concluded last season's UEFA Europa League triumph.

• Despite defeats by Chelsea and Dortmund in their last two home games, Sevilla have still lost only seven of their last 37 European matches (W25 D5).

• In 2017/18 Sevilla recorded their first round of 16 success at the fourth attempt, ousting Manchester United (0-0 h, 2-1 a). They lost to Fenerbahçe in 2007/08, their first UEFA Champions League campaign, CSKA Moskva in 2009/10 and Leicester City in 2016/17.

• Sevilla have lost the home first leg three times previously in UEFA competition, winning one of those ties on aggregate and losing the other two, even though they were unbeaten in all three second legs. They were eliminated by Porto in the 2010/11 UEFA Europa League round of 32, losing 2-1 at home and going out despite a 1-0 away win; three years later, in the last 16 of the same competition, they beat city rivals Real Betis 4-3 on penalties after each side had won 2-0 away, before their most recent UEFA Champions League campaign was ended by Bayern in 2017/18.

• Sevilla's record in six UEFA penalty shoot-outs is W5 L1:

4-3 v PAOK, 1990/91 UEFA Cup first round

3-1 v Espanyol, 2006/07 UEFA Cup final

2-3 v Fenerbahçe, 2007/08 UEFA Champions League round of 16

4-3 v Real Betis, 2013/14 UEFA Europa League round of 16

4-2 v Benfica, 2013/14 UEFA Europa League final

5-4 v Athletic Club, 2015/16 UEFA Europa League quarter-final

Links and trivia

• Have played in Germany:

Karim Rekik (Hertha Berlin 2017–20)

Sergio Escudero (Schalke 2010–13)

Ivan Rakitić (Schalke 2007–11)

Luuk de Jong (Borussia Mönchengladbach 2012–14)

• Rekik's record against Dortmund with Hertha was D1 L3. Thorgan Hazard and Jadon Sancho got the goals in BVB's 2-1 win in Berlin on 30 November 2019; Sancho had also scored both BVB goals in a 2-2 draw with Hertha on 27 October 2018, while Thomas Delaney, Dan-Axel Zagadou and Marco Reus were on target in Dortmund's 3-2 away victory on 16 March 2019.

• Rakitić's goal helped Schalke to a 2-1 Bundesliga defeat of Dortmund, whose side included Marcel Schmelzer and Mats Hummels, on 26 February 2010.

• New Sevilla signing Alejandro Gómez was in the Atalanta side defeated 4-3 on aggregate by Dortmund in the 2017/18 UEFA Europa League round of 32.

• Have played in Spain:

Mateu Morey (Barcelona youth 2015–19)

Reinier (Real Madrid 2020–)

• Have played together:

Emre Can & Suso (Liverpool 2014/15)

Manuel Akanji & Tomáš Vaclík (Basel 2015–18)

• Nico Schulz was on target in Germany's 3-2 UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying win against a Netherlands side including late substitute Luuk de Jong on 24 March 2019.

• Mats Hummels' late goal past Vaclík earned Germany a 2-1 victory win against the Czech Republic in 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying on 1 September 2017.