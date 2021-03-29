Porto vs Chelsea: UEFA Champions League background, form guide, previous meetings

Porto and Chelsea have become familiar rivals in the UEFA Champions League over the past two decades and are both looking to end a lengthy wait for a semi-final appearance as they meet in the first leg of their quarter-final tie.

• The Portuguese side have not won a last-eight tie since claiming their second European Cup under future Chelsea manager José Mourinho 17 years ago and, though they are in this stage for the second time in three seasons, will need no reminding that their last quarter-final ended in a heavy defeat against English opposition to make it three eliminations out of three at this stage by Premier League sides.

• Chelsea boast a formidable record in UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, although this is their first appearance at this stage since 2014.

See how Chelsea beat Porto in 2007

Previous meetings

• Chelsea have won five of the sides' eight previous meetings, all in the UEFA Champions League, although when the teams last met, in the 2015/16 group stage, each recorded a home victory.

• Goals from André André (39) and Maicon (51) either side of an equaliser from Willian (45+2) gave Porto the points in Portugal on Matchday 2, before a 2-0 home success at Stamford Bridge on Matchday 6. Iván Marcano's 12th-minute own goal and a Willian strike seven minutes after the break took Chelsea through in first place in Group G and left Porto in third.

• That was Chelsea's fourth win in their last five matches against Porto, who they faced in the 2009/10 group stage when Chelsea won 1-0 home and away, in each case thanks to a second-half Nicolas Anelka goal.

• Three seasons before, in the round of 16, Chelsea held on for a 1-1 draw in Portugal before winning 2-1 at home.



• In the group stage of 2004/05, Mourinho's first season with Chelsea after guiding Portoto their 2004 UEFA Champions League triumph, Chelsea won 3-1 at Stamford Bridge while Porto prevailed 2-1 at home.

Watch stunning Diego strike for Porto v Chelsea

Form guide

Porto

• Porto's record in European Cup quarter-finals is W2 L6:

2018/19 Liverpool L 1-6 (0-2 a, 1-4 h)

2014/15 Bayern München L 4-7 (3-1 h, 1-6 a)

2008/09 Manchester United L 2-3 (2-2 a, 0-1 h)

2003/04 Lyon W 4-2 (2-0 h, 2-2 a)

1999/2000 Bayern München L 2-3 (1-1 h, 1-2 a)

1996/97 Manchester United L 0-4 (0-4 a, 0-0 h)

1990/91 Bayern München L 1-3 (1-1 a, 0-2 h)

1986/87 Brøndby W 2-1 (1-0 h, 1-1 a)

• Porto are seeking a first semi-final appearance since 2003/04 when they lifted the trophy under Mourinho. Their only two victories in seven previous quarter-final appearances came in the seasons when they were crowned European champions.

• Porto's six-game unbeaten sequence in this season's UEFA Champions League was ended by a 3-2 extra-time defeat at Juventus in the round of 16 second leg, although that was enough to take them through on away goals thanks to a 2-1 home win.

• That was the Portuguese side's first loss in the competition since a 3-1 Matchday 1 defeat at Manchester City. They won the next three matches – at home against Olympiacos (2-0) and Marseille (3-0) plus a 2-0 victory in France – before a goalless draw against City in Portugal ensured they would finish in second place in Group C. They made it five successive UEFA Champions League clean sheets with a 2-0 win at Olympiacos on Matchday 6; Juve's goal in the round of 16 first leg was the first Porto had conceded in Europe in 549 minutes.

• This is Porto's 24th UEFA Champions League campaign, fewer only than Real Madrid and Barcelona (both 25). The Portuguese side have now qualified for the knockout phase on each of their last four appearances in the group stage.

• Porto's 2019/20 UEFA Champions League campaign lasted a single tie, Krasnodar beating them on away goals in the third qualifying round (1-0 a, 2-3 h). They went on to finish first in a UEFA Europa League section including Rangers, Young Boys and Feyenoord, but were beaten by Bayer Leverkusen in the round of 32 (1-2 a, 1-3 h).

• Porto have lost five of their last 12 matches in the UEFA Champions League proper (W6 D1) but only three of their last ten home European matches (W5 D2).

• Sérgio Conceição's side won the club's eighth domestic double in 2019/20, claiming Porto's 29th league title and a 17th Portuguese Cup.

• The Matchday 5 draw at home to City ended Porto's run of three successive defeats against English opponents, although Porto have still lost four of their last six games with Premier League clubs, winning none.

• Their overall home record against English clubs is W8 D7 L5; all five defeats have come in their last nine matches, including the 4-1 loss to eventual champions Liverpool in the 2018/19 quarter-final second leg.

• Porto's record in two-legged ties with English clubs is W3 L9. They have lost the last six, most recently against Liverpool at this stage two seasons ago, and have not beaten English opposition in a knockout tie since Mourinho's side eliminated Manchester United in the 2003/04 UEFA Champions League round of 16 (2-1 h, 1-1 a).

Vítor Baía on Porto-Chelsea

Chelsea

• Chelsea's record in European Cup quarter-finals is W7 L2:

2013/14 Paris Saint-Germain W 3-3 away goals (1-3 a, 2-0 h)

2011/12 Benfica W 3-1 (1-0 a, 2-1 h)

2010/11 Manchester United L 1-3 (0-1 h, 1-2 a)

2008/09 Liverpool W 7-5 (3-1 a, 4-4 h)

2007/08 Fenerbahçe W 3-2 (1-2 a, 2-0 h)

2006/07 Valencia W 3-2 (1-1 h, 2-1 a)

2004/05 Bayern München W 6-5 (4-2 h, 2-3 a)

2003/04 Arsenal W 3-2 (1-1 h, 2-1 a)

1999/00 Barcelona L4-6 (3-1 h, 1-5 a aet)

• This season, Chelsea made smooth progress through Group E, winning all three away fixtures and dropping points only in their first and last fixtures, at home to Sevilla (0-0) and Krasnodar (1-1) respectively. Rennes were beaten 3-0 at Stamford Bridge before the English club picked up maximum points at Krasnodar (4-0), Rennes (2-1) and Sevilla (4-0); the latter result made sure of first place in the section, Olivier Giroud becoming the first Chelsea player to score four times in a European Cup match – and at 34 years 63 days the oldest hat-trick scorer in UEFA Champions League history.

• With Thomas Tuchel having replaced Frank Lampard as head coach, Chelsea then eased past Spanish Liga leaders Atlético de Madrid in the round of 16, winning 1-0 in Bucharest before a 2-0 home victory.

• Fourth in the Premier League in 2019/20, this is Chelsea's 17th venture into the UEFA Champions League and a third in four years. The exception came in 2018/19, when they won the UEFA Europa League under Maurizio Sarri.

• Last season Lampard's side recovered from a Matchday 1 defeat at home to Valencia (0-1) to progress as Group H runners-up with 11 points, finishing behind the Spanish side on head-to-head record, before losing to eventual champions Bayern München (0-3 h, 1-4 a) in the last 16.

• The loss in Munich in last season's round of 16 second leg is Chelsea's only defeat in 15 European away matches (W11 D3).

• This season's six victories have made it nine wins in Chelsea's last 15 UEFA Champions League matches (D4 L2).

• European champions in 2012 having been runners-up four years earlier, Chelsea have now won their UEFA Champions League group 12 times, although they were runners-up in their section on each of their previous two participations before this season.

• Chelsea's record against Portuguese clubs is W10 D1 L2, their most recent fixtures those 2015/16 meetings with Porto. They had won eight in a row before that 2-1 defeat at Porto in September 2015, a result that made their record in Portugal W3 D1 L2.

• The Blues beat Benfica in the 2013 UEFA Europa League final when Branislav Ivanović's header in the last minute of added time earned a 2-1 win in Amsterdam. Their 2006/07 win against Porto aside, Chelsea's only other two-legged knockout tie against Portuguese opposition also featured Benfica, who they beat in the quarter-finals of their victorious 2011/12 UEFA Champions League campaign (1-0 a, 2-1 h).

Čech on Chelsea's Porto challenge

Links and trivia

• Malang Sarr is on loan at Porto from Chelsea after being signed by the English club from Nice in August 2020. He moved to Portugal on 6 October.

• Thiago Silva had a brief stint at Porto in 2004/05, making 14 appearances for the club's B team.

• Have played in England:

Chancel Mbemba (Newcastle 2015–18)

Marko Grujić (Liverpool 2016–17, Cardiff loan 2018)

Felipe Anderson (West Ham 2018–20)

Toni Martínez (West Ham 2016–19, Oxford loan 2017)

• Have played together:

Pepe & Marcos Alonso (Real Madrid 2009/10)

Pepe & Mateo Kovačić (Real Madrid 2015–17)

Felipe Anderson & Emerson Palmieri (Santos 2011–13)

Jesús Corona & Hakim Ziyech (Twente 2014–16)

• Felipe Anderson and Emerson Palmieri came through the ranks of Brazilian side Santos, playing together at Under-17 and U19 level before representing the senior side.

• Pepe and Marcos Alonso were at Real Madrid between 2007 and 2010, with the Spaniard in the Under-19 and B teams and the Portuguese in the senior side, where they crossed paths briefly in 2009/10.

2019 Youth League final highlights: Porto 3-1 Chelsea

• International team-mates:

Felipe Anderson & Thiago Silva (Brazil)

Mamadou Loum & Edouard Mendy (Senegal)

• Pepe's Portugal side beat Olivier Giroud's France 1-0 after extra time at the Stade de France in the final of UEFA EURO 2016.

• Kai Havertz scored his first senior international goal past Agustín Marchesín in Germany's 2-2 draw with Argentina in a 2019 friendly.

• Havertz scored past Marchesín again in both legs of Bayer Leverkusen's win against Porto in the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League round of 16 (2-1 h, 3-1 a).

• Emerson Palmeiri was sent off in Roma's 3-0 home loss to Porto in the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League play-off second leg (1-4 agg). Jesús Corona scored Porto's final goal with Otávio providing an assist.

• Fábio Vieira scored in Porto's 3-1 defeat of Chelsea in the 2018/19 UEFA Youth League final. Romário Baró provided an assist with Diogo Leite playing 90 minutes.