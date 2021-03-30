UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Porto-Chelsea UEFA Champions League 2020/21

Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán - Seville
Quarter-finals, 1st leg
Porto
-
-
Chelsea
      Porto vs Chelsea Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

      Tuesday 30 March 2021

      Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news for the quarter-final first leg.

      Chelsea celebrate after sealing victory over Atleti in the round of 16
      Chelsea celebrate after sealing victory over Atleti in the round of 16 Getty Images

      Porto play Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday 7 April at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

      Porto vs Chelsea build-up

      See how Chelsea beat Porto in 2007
      See how Chelsea beat Porto in 2007

      What's the story?

      Chelsea are 14 matches unbeaten under Thomas Tuchel, and served notice of their new-found form by dispatching Atlético de Madrid in the last 16. Porto also impressed as they stunned Juventus, though hopes of a first last-four appearance since winning the competition under José Mourinho 17 years ago are dented by suspensions to key pair Mehdi Taremi and Sérgio Oliveira.

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

      Form guide

      Watch all of Porto's goals so far this season
      Watch all of Porto's goals so far this season

      Porto

      Form: WWLWL
      Next: Porto vs Santa Clara, 03/04
      Where they stand: 2nd in Portuguese Liga

      Chelsea

      Form: WWDWW
      Next: Chelsea vs West Brom, 03/04
      Where they stand: 4th in Premier League

      Watch all of Chelsea's goals so far
      Watch all of Chelsea's goals so far

      Possible line-ups

      Porto: Marchesín; Manafá, Pepe, Mbemba, Zaidu; Luis Díaz, Uribe, Otávio, Corona; Marega, Evanilson

      Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rüdiger; James, Kanté, Mount, Alonso; Ziyech, Werner, Havertz

      Expert predictions

      To follow

      Match stats and facts

      Watch stunning Diego strike for Porto v Chelsea
      Watch stunning Diego strike for Porto v Chelsea

      View from the camps

      Vítor Baía, former Porto goalkeeper: "We are going to face this with optimism and with the desire to advance to the semi-finals. We know the DNA of our team, our culture and we can meet the demands of a game of this size."

      Petr Čech, former Chelsea goalkeeper: "[Porto] are an opponent which we obviously need to respect. They have history in the Champions League and European Cups, but they're a team that we'll be prepared and ready to play against. We know we can challenge everyone."

