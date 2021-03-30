Porto vs Chelsea Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Porto play Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday 7 April at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

See how Chelsea beat Porto in 2007

What's the story?

Chelsea are 14 matches unbeaten under Thomas Tuchel, and served notice of their new-found form by dispatching Atlético de Madrid in the last 16. Porto also impressed as they stunned Juventus, though hopes of a first last-four appearance since winning the competition under José Mourinho 17 years ago are dented by suspensions to key pair Mehdi Taremi and Sérgio Oliveira.

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

Form guide

Watch all of Porto's goals so far this season

Porto

Form: WWLWL

Next: Porto vs Santa Clara, 03/04

Where they stand: 2nd in Portuguese Liga

Chelsea

Form: WWDWW

Next: Chelsea vs West Brom, 03/04

Where they stand: 4th in Premier League

Watch all of Chelsea's goals so far

Possible line-ups

Porto: Marchesín; Manafá, Pepe, Mbemba, Zaidu; Luis Díaz, Uribe, Otávio, Corona; Marega, Evanilson



Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rüdiger; James, Kanté, Mount, Alonso; Ziyech, Werner, Havertz



Expert predictions

To follow

Watch stunning Diego strike for Porto v Chelsea

View from the camps

Vítor Baía, former Porto goalkeeper: "We are going to face this with optimism and with the desire to advance to the semi-finals. We know the DNA of our team, our culture and we can meet the demands of a game of this size."

Petr Čech, former Chelsea goalkeeper: "[Porto] are an opponent which we obviously need to respect. They have history in the Champions League and European Cups, but they're a team that we'll be prepared and ready to play against. We know we can challenge everyone."

