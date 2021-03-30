Porto vs Chelsea Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news
Tuesday 30 March 2021
Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news for the quarter-final first leg.
Porto play Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday 7 April at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.Porto vs Chelsea build-up
What's the story?
Chelsea are 14 matches unbeaten under Thomas Tuchel, and served notice of their new-found form by dispatching Atlético de Madrid in the last 16. Porto also impressed as they stunned Juventus, though hopes of a first last-four appearance since winning the competition under José Mourinho 17 years ago are dented by suspensions to key pair Mehdi Taremi and Sérgio Oliveira.
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
Form guide
Form: WWLWL
Next: Porto vs Santa Clara, 03/04
Where they stand: 2nd in Portuguese Liga
Form: WWDWW
Next: Chelsea vs West Brom, 03/04
Where they stand: 4th in Premier League
Possible line-ups
Porto: Marchesín; Manafá, Pepe, Mbemba, Zaidu; Luis Díaz, Uribe, Otávio, Corona; Marega, Evanilson
Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rüdiger; James, Kanté, Mount, Alonso; Ziyech, Werner, Havertz
Expert predictions
To followMatch stats and facts
View from the camps
Vítor Baía, former Porto goalkeeper: "We are going to face this with optimism and with the desire to advance to the semi-finals. We know the DNA of our team, our culture and we can meet the demands of a game of this size."
Petr Čech, former Chelsea goalkeeper: "[Porto] are an opponent which we obviously need to respect. They have history in the Champions League and European Cups, but they're a team that we'll be prepared and ready to play against. We know we can challenge everyone."