Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern München: UEFA Champions League background, form guide, previous meetings

Having ended Bayern München's long unbeaten run in the UEFA Champions League with a 3-2 first leg victory, Paris Saint-Germain will be out to complete the job at the Parc des Princes – where the holders have lost all four of their previous games against the French club.

• Paris inflicted a first competition defeat since March 2019 on Bayern in the first leg, a repeat of the 2020 final, with two Kylian Mbappé goals doing much of the damage in snowy Munich. The Paris striker opened the scoring in the third minute before Marquinhos doubled the lead (28) only for former Paris striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (37) and Thomas Müller (60) to bring Bayern level. Mbappé struck the decisive blow eight minutes later, however, leaving the holders needing a first away win in Paris to maintain their grip on the trophy.

• This is Bayern's 100th game in the UEFA Champions League knockout phase. They are only the second club, after Real Madrid, to reach that milestone.

• This season, Bayern have reached their record 19th UEFA Champions League quarter-final while Paris claimed the notable scalp of Barcelona in the round of 16.

Previous meetings

• A 59th-minute header from Bayern winger Kingsley Coman – formerly of Paris – proved enough to separate the sides at Lisbon's Estádio do SL Benfica on 23 August 2020, giving the German club their sixth European Cup and ensuring Paris's first final appearance ended in defeat.

• All eight of the teams' matches before last season's final had come in the UEFA Champions League group stage – and all but one of those contests were won by the home side. Overall, despite last season's final defeat, Paris have the edge with six wins to Bayern's four.

• In the 2017/18 group stage, Paris were 3-0 winners at the Parc des Princes – Neymar scoring the home side's final goal – before a 3-1 Bayern success in Munich in which a Corentin Tolisso double added to Robert Lewandowski's opener; Kylian Mbappé scored for Paris.

• In the first group stage in 2000/01 – a campaign that culminated in Bayern winning the competition for the fourth time – home substitute Laurent Leroy's 90th-minute strike gave Paris a 1-0 victory at the Parc des Princes. Again Bayern turned the tables in Munich, goals from Hasan Salihamidžić (3) – now the club's sporting director – and substitute Paulo Sérgio (89) securing a 2-0 success.

• In 1997/98 Bayern ran out 5-1 winners in the first game in Germany, Giovane Elber and Carsten Jancker each scoring twice and Thomas Helmer getting the other with Marco Simone scoring Paris's consolation. Paris were 3-1 victors in France, their goals coming from Franck Gava (17), Florian Maurice (73) and Leroy (75); Markus Babbel had levelled for Bayern.

• The French club came out on top twice in 1994/95, George Weah and Daniel Bravo earning a 2-0 home win and Weah, again, claiming the only goal in Germany – the only away victory either team had managed in this fixture before the first leg of this tie.

Form guide

Paris

• This is Paris's seventh appearance in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, where their record is W2 L4:

2019/20 Atalanta W 2-1

2015/16 Manchester City L 2-3 (2-2 h, 0-1 a)

2014/15 Barcelona L 1-5 (1-3 h, 0-2 a)

2013/14 Chelsea L 3-3 away goals (3-1 h, 0-2 a)

2012/13 Barcelona L 3-3 away goals (2-2 h, 1-1 a)

1994/95 Barcelona W 3-2 (1-1 a, 2-1 h)

• Paris have won six of their nine games in this season's competition, including four in a row before they were held 1-1 at home by Barcelona in the round of 16 second leg. That nevertheless completed a 5-2 aggregate success, Mbappé having scored a hat-trick in a 4-1 first-leg success at the Camp Nou.

• That win followed group stage victories at home against Leipzig (1-0), away at Manchester United (3-1) and – to book their round of 16 place as Group H winners – 5-1 at home to İstanbul Başakşehir. Paris also beat the Turkish club 2-0 away on Matchday 2, in between 2-1 defeats at home to United and away to Leipzig.

• Mbappé has now scored eight goals in this season's UEFA Champions League, all in the last four matches, and is in second place in the scoring charts, two behind Dortmund's Erling Haaland.

• Ligue 1 champions for the seventh time in eight years in 2019/20, and ninth time overall, Paris also won both domestic cups last season. This is the French side's ninth successive UEFA Champions League campaign and 13th in total.

• Paris reached their first European Cup final last season. They had beaten Borussia Dortmund in the round of 16 (1-2 a, 2-0 h), Atalanta in the one-off quarter-final (2-1) and Leipzig (3-0) in the semi-final en route to that final defeat by Bayern.

• The Parisians have now reached the knockout stages on their last nine UEFA Champions League appearances, although 2019/20 marked their first semi-final appearance since 1995. They suffered three successive last-16 defeats prior to last season.

• Under Thomas Tuchel – who was replaced as coach by Mauricio Pochettino in January this year – the French club finished first in a section also including Real Madrid, Club Brugge and Galatasaray in 2019/20. They won five of their six games, drawing the other, and conceded only two goals to finish five points above Madrid.

• Paris had scored in 34 successive UEFA Champions League games, matching the competition record set by Madrid between 2011 and 2014, before drawing a blank in last season's final. They have found the net in all nine matches this term and also in their last 23 UEFA Champions League matches at the Parc des Princes.

• Paris have won 18 of their last 27 UEFA Champions League matches (D4 L5). The Matchday 1 defeat by United was one of only four in their last 59 European home games (W38 D17).

• Paris faced three German clubs in 2019/20 as well as Leipzig this season. Their 1-0 victory against the latter extended the French side's record of never having lost at home to German visitors (W8 D1).

• The 3-1 defeat at Bayern on Matchday 6 of the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League ended Paris's seven-match unbeaten run against German clubs, home and away (W5 D2). Their overall record since then is W4 L3.

• Last season's final defeat by Bayern ended Paris's perfect run in knockout ties against German clubs; before beating Dortmund and Leipzig last season, they had defeated Wolfsburg in the 2008/09 UEFA Cup round of 32 (2-0 h, 3-1 a) and Bayer Leverkusen in the 2013/14 UEFA Champions League round of 16 (4-0 a, 2-1 h).

• Paris have won 16 of their 17 UEFA competition ties when they recorded a first-leg away victory, including in this season's round of 16 against Barcelona (4-1 a, 1-1 h). The exception came against Manchester United in the 2018/19 round of 16, a tie they lost on away goals (2-0 a, 1-3 h). Their sole previous 3-2 away win in a first leg, against Molde in the first round of their victorious 1995/96 UEFA Cup Winners' Cup campaign, preceded a 3-0 home win.

• Paris's European penalty shoot-out record is W0 L1:

3-4 v Rangers, 2001/02 UEFA Cup third round

Bayern

• Bayern's European Cup quarter-final record is W20 L10:

2019/20 Barcelona W 8-2

2017/18 Sevilla W 2-1 (2-1 a, 0-0 h)

2016/17 Real Madrid L 3-6 (1-2 h, 2-4 a aet)

2015/16 Benfica W 3-2 (1-0 h, 2-2 a)

2014/15 Porto W 7-4 (1-3 a, 6-1 h)

2013/14 Manchester United W 4-2 (1-1 a, 3-1 h)

2012/13 Juventus W 4-0 (2-0 h, 2-0 a)

2011/12 Marseille W 4-0 (2-0 a, 2-0 h)

2009/10 Manchester United W 4-4, away goals (2-1 h, 2-3 a)

2008/09 Barcelona L 1-5 (0-4 a, 1-1 h)

2006/07 AC Milan L 2-4 (2-2 a, 0-2 h)

2004/05 Chelsea L 5-6 (2-4 a, 3-2 h)

2001/02 Real Madrid L 2-3 (2-1 h, 0-2 a)

2000/01 Manchester United W 3-1 (1-0 a, 2-1 h)

1999/00 Porto W 3-2 (1-1 a, 2-1 h)

1998/99 Kaiserslautern W 6-0 (2-0 h, 4-0 a)

1997/98 Borussia Dortmund L 0-1 (0-0 h, 0-1 a)

1994/95 IFK Göteborg W 2-2 away goals (0-0 h, 2-2 a)

1990/91 Porto W 3-1 (1-1 h, 2-0 a)

1989/90 PSV Eindhoven W 3-1 (2-1 h, 1-0 a)

1987/88 Real Madrid L 3-4 (3-2 h, 0-2 a)

1986/87 Anderlecht W 7-2 (5-0 h, 2-2 a)

1985/86 Anderlecht L 2-3 (2-1 h, 0-2 a)

1981/82 Universitatea Craiova W 3-1 (2-0 a, 1-1 h)

1980/81 Baník Ostrava W 6-2 (2-0 h, 4-2 a)

1976/77 Dynamo Kyiv L 1-2 (1-0 h, 0-2 a)

1975/76 Benfica W 5-1 (0-0 a, 5-1 h)

1974/75 Ararat Yerevan W 2-1 (2-0 h, 0-1 a)

1973/74 CSKA Sofia W 5-3 (4-1 h, 1-2 a)

1972/73 Ajax L 2-5 (0-4 a, 2-1 h)

• Bayern are appearing in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals for the 19th time – one more than Barcelona, with whom they previously shared the competition record.

• The German giants extended their competition record run of victories to 15 this season, following up a 4-0 home defeat of Atlético de Madrid with wins at Lokomotiv Moskva (2-1) and Salzburg (6-2) before a 3-1 home victory against the Austrian side on Matchday 4 sealed progress from Group A. Their long winning run was ended by a 1-1 draw at Atleti on Matchday 5, the first time Bayern had failed to win a UEFA Champions League match since 13 March 2019, before a 2-0 closing victory at home to Lokomotiv.

• Hansi Flick's side won 4-1 away to Lazio in the round of 16 first leg, completing their aggregate victory with a 2-1 home success that not only gave Bayern their 150th UEFA Champions League victory but also equalled their club record – set in 2001 and 2002 – of 19 successive games in the competition without defeat. Having been beaten in the first leg of this tie, they ended six short of Manchester United's overall competition record of 25.

• Bayern claimed their sixth European Cup in 2019/20, and third in the UEFA Champions League era, with that win against Paris in Lisbon, their 11th successive victory – making them the first champions to win every game. The Munich club became only the seventh team – and first from Germany – to win all six games in the UEFA Champions League group stage last season, before easing through the knockout stages, beating Chelsea in the round of 16 (3-0 a, 4-1 h) before wins in one-off ties against Barcelona (8-2) – the first time Bayern had scored eight goals in a UEFA Champions League match – Lyon (3-0) and Paris in Lisbon.

• Bayern's 43 goals in last season's UEFA Champions League campaign was the highest total by any club since the competition changed format in 2003/04. The all-time record for a single campaign is the 45 scored by Barcelona in 1999/2000 – though they played 16 matches compared to Bayern's 11.

• Robert Lewandowski, who missed the first leg through injury, finished as the top scorer in the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League with 15 goals, two shy of Cristiano Ronaldo's competition record of 17 for Real Madrid in 2013/14. He has now scored 73 in the UEFA Champions League and is in outright third place in the competition's all-time scoring list.

• This is Bayern's 24th UEFA Champions League campaign, fewer only than Barcelona and Real Madrid (both 25). They have now won their section 17 times, including in each of the last three seasons. Only Barcelona (21 times) have done so more often.

• Champions of Germany for a record 30th time last season – with a landmark eighth successive Bundesliga title – Bayern have now reached the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals or better in nine of the last ten seasons, the exception their defeat by eventual champions Liverpool in the 2018/19 round of 16.

• Bayern have already won European silverware this season, defeating UEFA Europa League winners Sevilla 2-1 after extra time in the UEFA Super Cup in Budapest on 24 September thanks to goals from Leon Goretzka (34) and Javi Martínez (104).

• The draw at Atlético on Matchday 5 ended Bayern's run of UEFA competition victories at 16; the first leg of this tie was only their second loss in their last 30 European outings, the other a 3-1 home defeat by Liverpool in the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg (W23 D5).

• Bayern's last European away defeat was that 3-0 loss at Paris on Matchday 1 of the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League; their record since is W13 D4. Outside Munich they had won ten in a row before being held at Atleti; the win at Lazio in the last 16 first leg surpassed Manchester United's UEFA Champions League record of 16 away games without defeat.

• Their successes against Lyon and Paris in 2019/20 made Bayern's record in knockout ties against French clubs W7 L1, with wins in the last seven including three finals.

• Bayern have won nine of their last 11 games against French clubs, home and away; the exceptions were that 3-0 defeat in Paris in September 2017 and this first leg.

• Bayern were on a run of three succesive away wins in France before losing at Paris in 2017, only their second defeat in their last nine trips (W5 D2). Their overall record away to Ligue 1 sides is W6 D3 L7.

• Bayern may have lost all four games against Paris at the Parc des Princes, but they claimed their second European Cup at the stadium, beating Leeds United 2-0 there in the 1975 final.

• Bayern have lost six home first legs in UEFA competition and won two of those ties on aggregate, their most recent victory coming against Lokomotiv Moskva in the 1995/96 UEFA Cup first round (0-1 h, 5-0 a). Their most recent such tie ended in an aggregate defeat by Real Madrid in the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League semi-finals (1-2 h, 2-2 a). This is their first 3-2 home first-leg defeat.

• Bayern's record in six UEFA penalty shoot-outs is W5 L1:

4-3 v Åtvidaberg, 1973/74 European Champion Clubs' Cup first round

9-8 v PAOK, 1983/84 UEFA Cup second round

5-4 v Valencia, 2000/01 UEFA Champions League final

3-1 v Real Madrid, 2011/12 UEFA Champions League semi-final

3-4 v Chelsea, 2011/12 UEFA Champions League final

5-4 v Chelsea, 2013 UEFA Super Cup

Links and trivia

• Coman was born in Paris, joining the club's academy in 2004. He made his first-team debut against Sochaux in February 2013 becoming, aged 16 years 250 days, the club's youngest-ever player. Coman signed for Juventus in July 2014 having made only four appearances for Paris's senior side.

• Choupo-Moting was a Paris player between August 2018 and 5 October 2020, when he joined Bayern on a one-year deal. He won two Ligue 1 titles and the 2019/20 Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue with Paris, scoring nine goals in 51 games for the club in all competitions; his last appearance was as a late substitute in the defeat by Bayern in Lisbon.

• Tanguy Nianzou also joined Bayern from Paris last summer. Aged 17 years 253 days, he struck twice in a 4-4 draw at Amiens on 15 February 2020, making him the second youngest player ever to score a Ligue 1 double for Paris after Lionel Justier in March 1976 against Nîmes (17 years 212 days).

• Have played in Germany:

Thilo Kehrer (Schalke 2012–18)

Julian Draxler (Schalke 2001–15, Wolfsburg 2015–17)

Abdou Diallo (Mainz 2017/18, Dortmund 2018/19)

• Have also played in France:

Corentin Tolisso (Lyon 2007–17)

Benjamin Pavard (LOSC Lille 2005–16)

Bouna Sarr (Lyon 2005–09, Metz 2009–2015, Marseille 2015–20)

• Lucas Hernández was born in Marseille but has never played club football in France, moving to Spain aged four and joining Atlético de Madrid's youth set-up in 2007 at the age of 11.

• Have played together:

Idrissa Gueye & Benjamin Pavard (LOSC Lille 2014/15)

Julian Draxler & Leon Goretzka (Schalke 2013–15)

Thilo Kehrer & Leon Goretzka (Schalke 2016–18)

Ander Herrera & Javi Martínez (Athletic Bilbao 2011/12)

• International team-mates:

Thilo Kehrer, Julian Draxler & Manuel Neuer, Niklas Süle, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sané (Germany)

Presnel Kimpembe, Layvin Kurzawa, Kylian Mbappé & Lucas Hernández, Benjamin Pavard, Corentin Tolisso, Kingsley Coman (France)

Marquinhos, Neymar & Douglas Costa (Brazil)

• Neymar scored once in Spain (3-0) and twice in Germany (2-3) as Barcelona beat Bayern in the 2014/15 UEFA Champions League semi-finals. Lewandowski and Thomas Müller were both on target in the second leg in Munich, with Neuer, Jérôme Boateng and Martínez also featuring in the tie for Bayern.

• Neymar has scored four UEFA Champions League goals in total against Bayern – the only clubs he has registered more against in the competition are Celtic and Paris themselves (seven goals each).

• Rafinha was a late substitute in Barcelona's 3-0 first-leg win against Bayern in the 2014/15 semi-final first leg.

• Pablo Sarabia's goal was not enough to prevent his Sevilla side suffering a 2-1 home defeat in the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg against Bayern, who went through by the same aggregate score.

• Alessandro Florenzi featured in both games as Roma lost 7-1 at home and 2-0 away to Bayern in the 2014/15 UEFA Champions League group stage, the former result Bayern's biggest European away win.

• Kimmich scored past Keylor Navas in both legs of the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League semi-final as Bayern bowed out 4-3 on aggregate to Real Madrid (1-2 h, 2-2 a).

• Lewandowski beat Navas from the penalty spot as Bayern lost 4-2 after extra time at Madrid in the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg.

• Tolisso twice scored against Paris for Lyon, although both games ended in defeat; in the 2015/16 French League Cup quarter-finals (1-2) and the Trophée des Champions (1-4) at the start of the following season.

• Pochettino's Tottenham side lost 7-2 at home to Bayern in the UEFA Champions League group stage on 1 October 2019, the biggest ever home European defeat for an English club. Gnabry scored four times for the visitors.