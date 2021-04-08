Chelsea vs Porto: UEFA Champions League background, form guide, previous meetings

Chelsea are in pole position to reach a first UEFA Champions League semi-final since 2014 as they take on Porto holding a 2-0 first-leg advantage.

• First goals in UEFA club competition from Mason Mount (32) and Ben Chilwell (85) gave Thomas Tuchel's side a cushion for this second leg, with the winners of this tie to take on Real Madrid or Liverpool in the last four.

• Chelsea boast a formidable record in UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, although this is their first appearance at this stage since 2014. Porto, meanwhile, have not won a last-eight tie since claiming their second European Cup under future Chelsea manager José Mourinho 17 years ago and suffered a heavy defeat against English opposition on their last quarter-final appearance two seasons ago to make it three eliminations out of three at this stage by Premier League sides.

• This game is being played, like the first leg, at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán in Seville – a stadium where Chelsea had already enjoyed a big win in this season's UEFA Champions League before their first-leg victory.

Previous meetings

• Chelsea have now won six of the sides' nine meetings, all in the UEFA Champions League, although when the teams last met before this tie, in the 2015/16 group stage, each recorded a home victory.

• Goals from André André (39) and Maicon (51) either side of an equaliser from Willian (45+2) gave Porto the points in Portugal on Matchday 2, before a 2-0 home success at Stamford Bridge on Matchday 6. Iván Marcano's 12th-minute own goal and a Willian strike seven minutes after the break took Chelsea through in first place in Group G and left Porto in third.

• The first leg was Chelsea's fifth win in their last six matches against Porto, who they faced in the 2009/10 group stage when the London club won 1-0 home and away, in each case thanks to a second-half Nicolas Anelka goal.

• Three seasons before, in the round of 16, Chelsea held on for a 1-1 draw in Portugal before winning 2-1 at home.

• In the group stage of 2004/05, Mourinho's first season with Chelsea after guiding Porto to their 2004 UEFA Champions League triumph, Chelsea won 3-1 at Stamford Bridge while Porto prevailed 2-1 at home.

Form guide

Chelsea

• Chelsea's record in European Cup quarter-finals is W7 L2:

2013/14 Paris Saint-Germain W 3-3 away goals (1-3 a, 2-0 h)

2011/12 Benfica W 3-1 (1-0 a, 2-1 h)

2010/11 Manchester United L 1-3 (0-1 h, 1-2 a)

2008/09 Liverpool W 7-5 (3-1 a, 4-4 h)

2007/08 Fenerbahçe W 3-2 (1-2 a, 2-0 h)

2006/07 Valencia W 3-2 (1-1 h, 2-1 a)

2004/05 Bayern München W 6-5 (4-2 h, 2-3 a)

2003/04 Arsenal W 3-2 (1-1 h, 2-1 a)

1999/00 Barcelona L4-6 (3-1 h, 1-5 a aet)

• This season, Chelsea made smooth progress through Group E, winning all three away games and dropping points only in their first and last fixtures, at home to Sevilla (0-0) and Krasnodar (1-1) respectively. Rennes were beaten 3-0 at Stamford Bridge before the English club picked up maximum points at Krasnodar (4-0), Rennes (2-1) and Sevilla (4-0); the latter result made sure of first place in the section, Olivier Giroud becoming the first Chelsea player to score four times in a European Cup match – and at 34 years 63 days the oldest hat-trick scorer in UEFA Champions League history.

• With Tuchel having replaced Frank Lampard as head coach, Chelsea then eased past Spanish Liga leaders Atlético de Madrid in the round of 16, winning 1-0 in Bucharest before a 2-0 home victory.

• Fourth in the Premier League in 2019/20, this is Chelsea's 17th venture into the UEFA Champions League and a third in four years. The exception came in 2018/19, when they won the UEFA Europa League under Maurizio Sarri.

• Last season Lampard's side recovered from a Matchday 1 defeat at home to Valencia (0-1) to progress as Group H runners-up with 11 points, finishing behind the Spanish side on head-to-head record, before losing to eventual champions Bayern München (0-3 h, 1-4 a) in the last 16.

• This season's win against Atlético was only Chelsea's third in their last nine European matches at Stamford Bridge (D4 L2).

• The first leg made Chelsea's record in Spain – all before this tie against local sides – W6 D8 L6; they have now lost only one of their last 14 matches in the country (W5 D8).

• This season's seven victories have made it ten wins in Chelsea's last 16 UEFA Champions League matches (D4 L2).

• European champions in 2012 having been runners-up four years earlier, Chelsea have now won their UEFA Champions League group 12 times, although they were runners-up in their section on each of their previous two participations before this season.

• Chelsea's record against Portuguese clubs is now W11 D1 L2, their most recent fixtures before the first leg those 2015/16 meetings with Porto. They had won eight in a row before that 2-1 defeat at Porto in September 2015; the victory in London was their sixth at home against Portuguese visitors, preserving their perfect record.

• The Blues beat Benfica in the 2013 UEFA Europa League final when Branislav Ivanović's header in the last minute of added time earned a 2-1 win in Amsterdam. Their 2006/07 win against Porto aside, Chelsea's only other two-legged knockout tie against Portuguese opposition also featured Benfica, who they beat in the quarter-finals of their victorious 2011/12 UEFA Champions League campaign (1-0 a, 2-1 h).

• That 2013 final against Benfica was the English club's only previous game against Portuguese opposition on neutral territory before this tie.

• Chelsea have never been eliminated from UEFA competition after recording an away first-leg win, winning 13 ties out of 13 including against Atlético in this season's round of 16. They have twice won 2-0 away in the first leg, both in the UEFA Champions League – against Žilina in the 2003/04 third qualifying round (3-0 h) and Copenhagen in the 2010/11 round of 16 (0-0 h).

• Chelsea's record in six UEFA penalty shoot-outs is W2 L4:

1-4 v Liverpool, 2006/07 UEFA Champions League semi-final

5-6 v Manchester United, 2007/08 UEFA Champions League final

4-3 v Bayern München, 2011/12 UEFA Champions League final

4-5 v Bayern München, 2013 UEFA Super Cup

4-3 v Eintracht Frankfurt, 2018/19 UEFA Europa League semi-final

4-5 v Liverpool, 2019 UEFA Super Cup

Porto

• Porto's record in European Cup quarter-finals is W2 L6:

2018/19 Liverpool L 1-6 (0-2 a, 1-4 h)

2014/15 Bayern München L 4-7 (3-1 h, 1-6 a)

2008/09 Manchester United L 2-3 (2-2 a, 0-1 h)

2003/04 Lyon W 4-2 (2-0 h, 2-2 a)

1999/2000 Bayern München L 2-3 (1-1 h, 1-2 a)

1996/97 Manchester United L 0-4 (0-4 a, 0-0 h)

1990/91 Bayern München L 1-3 (1-1 a, 0-2 h)

1986/87 Brøndby W 2-1 (1-0 h, 1-1 a)

• Porto are seeking a first semi-final appearance since 2003/04 when they lifted the trophy under Mourinho. Their only two victories in seven previous quarter-final appearances came in the seasons when they were crowned European champions.

• Porto's six-game unbeaten sequence in this season's UEFA Champions League was ended by a 3-2 extra-time defeat at Juventus in the round of 16 second leg, although that was enough to take them through on away goals thanks to a 2-1 home win.

• That was the Portuguese side's first loss in the competition since a 3-1 Matchday 1 defeat at Manchester City. They won the next three matches – at home against Olympiacos (2-0) and Marseille (3-0) plus a 2-0 victory in France – before a goalless draw against City in Portugal ensured they would finish in second place in Group C. They made it five successive UEFA Champions League clean sheets with a 2-0 win at Olympiacos on Matchday 6; Juve's goal in the round of 16 first leg was the first Porto had conceded in Europe in 549 minutes.

• This is Porto's 24th UEFA Champions League campaign, fewer only than Real Madrid and Barcelona (both 25). The Portuguese side have now qualified for the knockout phase on each of their last four appearances in the group stage.

• Porto's 2019/20 UEFA Champions League campaign lasted a single tie, Krasnodar beating them on away goals in the third qualifying round (1-0 a, 2-3 h). They went on to finish first in a UEFA Europa League section including Rangers, Young Boys and Feyenoord, but were beaten by Bayer Leverkusen in the round of 32 (1-2 a, 1-3 h).

• Porto have lost six of their last 13 matches in the UEFA Champions League proper (W6 D1).

• Sérgio Conceição's side won the club's eighth domestic double in 2019/20, claiming Porto's 29th league title and a 17th Portuguese Cup.

• The Matchday 5 draw at home to City ended Porto's run of three successive defeats against English opponents. Luis Díaz's early goal in Manchester was Porto's first in their last eight visits to England, where they have conceded 18 goals in that sequence. The Dragons have never won in England and have one victory in the last ten matches against Premier League clubs, home and away (D2 L7).

• Porto's record away to English clubs is W0 D3 L17 F11 A53. They have lost in seven of their last eight trips to England.

• The first leg was Porto's first game in Spain since a 2-0 win at Athletic Club in the 2014/15 UEFA Champions League group stage; their record in the country is now W7 D2 L15.

• They had played three matches at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán before this tie, beating Sevilla 2-1 in the round of 32 first leg in their victorious 2010/11 UEFA Europa League campaign and losing 4-1 to the Spanish side in the quarter-final second leg in the same competition three years later. Most famously, Porto beat Celtic 3-2 after extra time in Seville in the 2003 UEFA Cup final.

• The first leg of this tie was Porto's first game against an English club at a neutral venue.

• Porto's record in two-legged ties with English clubs is W3 L9. They have lost the last six, most recently against Liverpool at this stage two seasons ago, and have not beaten English opposition in a knockout tie since Mourinho's side eliminated Manchester United in the 2003/04 UEFA Champions League round of 16 (2-1 h, 1-1 a).

• Porto have won only one of the eight UEFA competition ties in which they lost the home first leg, against Panathinaikos in the 2002/03 UEFA Cup quarter-finals (0-1 h, 2-0 a). Their most recent such tie brought elimination by Liverpool in the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League round of 16 (0-5 h, 0-0 a). They have twice lost 0-2 in the home first leg: against Nantes in the 1971/72 UEFA Cup first round (1-1 a) and Juventus in the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League round of 16 (0-1 a).

• Porto's record in three UEFA penalty shoot-outs is W1 L2:

3-5 v Sampdoria, 1994/95 UEFA Cup Winners' Cup quarter-final

8-7 v Once Caldas, 2004 European/South American Cup

1-4 v Schalke, 2007/08 UEFA Champions League round of 16

Links and trivia

• Malang Sarr is on loan at Porto from Chelsea after being signed by the English club from Nice in August 2020. He moved to Portugal on 6 October.

• Thiago Silva had a brief stint at Porto in 2004/05, making 14 appearances for the club's B team.

• Have played in England:

Chancel Mbemba (Newcastle 2015–18)

Marko Grujić (Liverpool 2016–17, Cardiff loan 2018)

Felipe Anderson (West Ham 2018–20)

Toni Martínez (West Ham 2016–19, Oxford loan 2017)

• Have played together:

Marcos Alonso & Pepe (Real Madrid 2009/10)

Mateo Kovačić & Pepe (Real Madrid 2015–17)

Emerson Palmieri & Felipe Anderson (Santos 2011–13)

Hakim Ziyech & Jesús Corona (Twente 2014–16)

• Felipe Anderson and Emerson Palmieri came through the ranks of Brazilian side Santos, playing together at Under-17 and U19 level before representing the senior side.

• Pepe and Marcos Alonso were at Real Madrid between 2007 and 2010, with the Spaniard in the Under-19 and B teams and the Portuguese in the senior side, where they crossed paths briefly in 2009/10.

• International team-mates:

Thiago Silva & Felipe Anderson (Brazil)

Edouard Mendy & Mamadou Loum (Senegal)

• Pepe's Portugal side beat Olivier Giroud's France 1-0 after extra time at the Stade de France in the final of UEFA EURO 2016.

• Kai Havertz scored his first senior international goal past Agustín Marchesín in Germany's 2-2 draw with Argentina in a 2019 friendly.

• Havertz scored past Marchesín again in both legs of Bayer Leverkusen's win against Porto in the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League round of 16 (2-1 h, 3-1 a).

• Emerson Palmeiri was sent off in Roma's 3-0 home loss to Porto in the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League play-off second leg (1-4 agg). Jesús Corona scored Porto's final goal with Otávio providing an assist.

• Fábio Vieira scored in Porto's 3-1 defeat of Chelsea in the 2018/19 UEFA Youth League final. Romário Baró provided an assist with Diogo Leite playing 90 minutes.