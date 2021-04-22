Real Madrid vs Chelsea Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Real Madrid host Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday 27 April at 21:00 CET.

Where to watch the game on TV

Form guide

Real Madrid

Form: WDDWWW

Latest: Cádiz vs Real Madrid, 21/04

Next: Real Madrid vs Real Betis, 24/04

Where they stand: 1st in Liga

Chelsea

Form: DWLWWL

Latest: Chelsea 0-0 Brighton, 20/04

Next: West Ham vs Chelsea, 24/04

Where they stand: 4th in Premier League, FA Cup finalists

Possible line-ups

Real Madrid: Courtois; Nacho, Varane, Éder Militão, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modrić; Asensio, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Rüdiger; James, Jorginho, Kanté, Chilwell; Mount, Ziyech; Werner

Expert predictions

To follow

View from the camps

Zinédine Zidane, Real Madrid head coach: "We're all pulling together and this side always does that and it always wants more. We've not won anything yet, but we're alive in Europe and the Liga."

Christian Pulišić, Chelsea midfielder: "There's a lot of confidence – we have a great team, a very confident bunch of guys. We're going to go in and try to win this thing."