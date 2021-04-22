Real Madrid vs Chelsea Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news
Thursday 22 April 2021
Where to watch, possible line-ups and expert predictions ahead of the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg between Real Madrid and Chelsea.
Real Madrid host Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday 27 April at 21:00 CET.Real Madrid vs Chelsea build-up
Where to watch the game on TV
Form guide
Real Madrid
Form: WDDWWW
Latest: Cádiz vs Real Madrid, 21/04
Next: Real Madrid vs Real Betis, 24/04
Where they stand: 1st in Liga
Chelsea
Form: DWLWWL
Latest: Chelsea 0-0 Brighton, 20/04
Next: West Ham vs Chelsea, 24/04
Where they stand: 4th in Premier League, FA Cup finalists
Possible line-ups
Real Madrid: Courtois; Nacho, Varane, Éder Militão, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modrić; Asensio, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior
Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Rüdiger; James, Jorginho, Kanté, Chilwell; Mount, Ziyech; Werner
Expert predictions
View from the camps
Zinédine Zidane, Real Madrid head coach: "We're all pulling together and this side always does that and it always wants more. We've not won anything yet, but we're alive in Europe and the Liga."
Christian Pulišić, Chelsea midfielder: "There's a lot of confidence – we have a great team, a very confident bunch of guys. We're going to go in and try to win this thing."