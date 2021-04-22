UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Real Madrid-Chelsea UEFA Champions League 2020/21

Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano - Madrid
Semi-finals, 1st leg
Real Madrid
-
-
Chelsea

      Real Madrid vs Chelsea Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

      Thursday 22 April 2021

      Where to watch, possible line-ups and expert predictions ahead of the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg between Real Madrid and Chelsea.

      Real Madrid host Chelsea in the first leg
      Real Madrid host Chelsea in the first leg Visionhaus

      Real Madrid host Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday 27 April at 21:00 CET.

      Real Madrid vs Chelsea build-up

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

      Form guide

      Real Madrid
      Form      : WDDWWW
      Latest: Cádiz vs Real Madrid, 21/04
      Next: Real Madrid vs Real Betis, 24/04
      Where they stand: 1st in Liga

      Chelsea
      Form      : DWLWWL
      Latest: Chelsea 0-0 Brighton, 20/04
      Next: West Ham vs Chelsea, 24/04
      Where they stand: 4th in Premier League, FA Cup finalists

      Possible line-ups

      Real Madrid: Courtois; Nacho, Varane, Éder Militão, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modrić; Asensio, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior

      Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Rüdiger; James, Jorginho, Kanté, Chilwell; Mount, Ziyech; Werner

      Chelsea's 1998 Super Cup win against Real Madrid
      Chelsea's 1998 Super Cup win against Real Madrid

      Expert predictions

      To follow

      View from the camps

      Zinédine Zidane, Real Madrid head coach: "We're all pulling together and this side always does that and it always wants more. We've not won anything yet, but we're alive in Europe and the Liga."

      Christian Pulišić, Chelsea midfielder: "There's a lot of confidence – we have a great team, a very confident bunch of guys. We're going to go in and try to win this thing."

      © 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday 22 April 2021