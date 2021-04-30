Chelsea vs Real Madrid Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news
Friday 30 April 2021
Where to watch, possible line-ups and expert predictions ahead of the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg between Chelsea and Real Madrid.
Chelsea host Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg on Wednesday 5 May at 21:00 CET.Chelsea vs Real Madrid build-up
What happened in the first leg?
Chelsea made a thrilling start in the Spanish capital and were in front inside 15 minutes through Christian Pulišić. Karim Benzema scored a brilliant equaliser – a milestone 71st UEFA Champions League goal for the Frenchman – before the half-hour, though, to keep the tie level heading into the return match.
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
Possible line-ups
Chelsea: Mendy; Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rüdiger; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kanté, Chilwell; Pulišić, Werner, Mount
Real Madrid: Courtois; Nacho, Varane, Éder Militão, Mendy; Casemiro, Modrić, Kroos; Hazard, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior
How they got here
Chelsea
Record: W7 D2 L1 F19 A3
Top scorer: Olivier Giroud (6)
Quarter-finals: 2-1 vs Porto
Round of 16: 3-0 vs Atlético
Group E: winners
Real Madrid
Record: W6 D3 L2 F19 A12
Top scorer: Karim Benzema (6)
Quarter-finals: 3-1 vs Liverpool
Round of 16: 4-1 vs Atalanta
Group B: winners
Form guide
Chelsea
Form: DWDWLW
Latest: Real Madrid 1-1 Chelsea, 27/04 (UEFA Champions League semi-finals first leg)
Next: Chelsea vs Fulham, 01/05
Where they stand: 4th in Premier League, FA Cup final
Real Madrid
Form: DDWDDW
Latest: Real Madrid 1-1 Chelsea, 27/04 (UEFA Champions League semi-finals first leg)
Next: Real Madrid vs Osasuna, 01/05
Where they stand: 2nd in Liga
Expert predictions
To follow
View from the camps
Christian Pulišić, Chelsea forward: "We’ll take a 1-1 in Madrid. We’re positive going into the second leg but the job is nowhere near done."
Zinédine Zidane, Real Madrid coach: "We're alive and we're going to the second leg with the idea of winning."