Chelsea vs Real Madrid Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Chelsea host Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg on Wednesday 5 May at 21:00 CET.

Highlights: Real Madrid 1 -1 Chelsea (2 mins)

Chelsea made a thrilling start in the Spanish capital and were in front inside 15 minutes through Christian Pulišić. Karim Benzema scored a brilliant equaliser – a milestone 71st UEFA Champions League goal for the Frenchman – before the half-hour, though, to keep the tie level heading into the return match.

Where to watch the game on TV

Possible line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rüdiger; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kanté, Chilwell; Pulišić, Werner, Mount

Real Madrid: ﻿Courtois; Nacho, Varane, Éder Militão, Mendy; Casemiro, Modrić, Kroos; Hazard, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior

How they got here

Chelsea

Record: W7 D2 L1 F19 A3

Top scorer: Olivier Giroud (6)

Quarter-finals: 2-1 vs Porto

Round of 16: 3-0 vs Atlético

Group E: winners

Highlights: Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool (2 mins)

Real Madrid

Record: W6 D3 L2 F19 A12

Top scorer: Karim Benzema (6)

Quarter-finals: 3-1 vs Liverpool

Round of 16: 4-1 vs Atalanta

Group B: winners

Form guide

Chelsea

Form: DWDWLW

Latest: Real Madrid 1-1 Chelsea, 27/04 (UEFA Champions League semi-finals first leg)

Next: Chelsea vs Fulham, 01/05

Where they stand: 4th in Premier League, FA Cup final

Real Madrid

Form: DDWDDW

Latest: Real Madrid 1-1 Chelsea, 27/04 (UEFA Champions League semi-finals first leg)

Next: Real Madrid vs Osasuna, 01/05

Where they stand: 2nd in Liga

Expert predictions

View from the camps

Christian Pulišić, Chelsea forward: "We’ll take a 1-1 in Madrid. We’re positive going into the second leg but the job is nowhere near done."

Zinédine Zidane, Real Madrid coach: "We're alive and we're going to the second leg with the idea of winning."