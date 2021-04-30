UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Chelsea-Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2020/21

Stamford Bridge - London
Semi-finals, 2nd leg
1st leg: 1-1
Chelsea
-
-
Real Madrid

      Chelsea vs Real Madrid Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

      Friday 30 April 2021

      Where to watch, possible line-ups and expert predictions ahead of the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg between Chelsea and Real Madrid.

      Chelsea and Real Madrid meet in the second leg on Wednesday 5 May
      Chelsea and Real Madrid meet in the second leg on Wednesday 5 May Getty Images

      Chelsea host Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg on Wednesday 5 May at 21:00 CET.

      Chelsea vs Real Madrid build-up

      What happened in the first leg?

      Highlights: Real Madrid 1 -1 Chelsea (2 mins)
      Highlights: Real Madrid 1 -1 Chelsea (2 mins)

      Chelsea made a thrilling start in the Spanish capital and were in front inside 15 minutes through Christian Pulišić. Karim Benzema scored a brilliant equaliser – a milestone 71st UEFA Champions League goal for the Frenchman – before the half-hour, though, to keep the tie level heading into the return match.

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

      Possible line-ups

      Chelsea: Mendy; Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rüdiger; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kanté, Chilwell; Pulišić, Werner, Mount

      Real Madrid: ﻿Courtois; Nacho, Varane, Éder Militão, Mendy; Casemiro, Modrić, Kroos; Hazard, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior

      How they got here

      Chelsea
      Record: W7 D2 L1 F19 A3
      Top scorer: Olivier Giroud (6)
      Quarter-finals: 2-1 vs Porto
      Round of 16: 3-0 vs Atlético
      Group E: winners

      Highlights: Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool (2 mins)
      Highlights: Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool (2 mins)

      Real Madrid
      Record: W6 D3 L2 F19 A12
      Top scorer: Karim Benzema (6)
      Quarter-finals: 3-1 vs Liverpool
      Round of 16: 4-1 vs Atalanta
      Group B: winners

      Form guide

      Chelsea
      Form      : DWDWLW
      Latest: Real Madrid 1-1 Chelsea, 27/04 (UEFA Champions League semi-finals first leg)
      Next: Chelsea vs Fulham, 01/05
      Where they stand: 4th in Premier League, FA Cup final

      Real Madrid
      Form      : DDWDDW
      Latest      : Real Madrid 1-1 Chelsea, 27/04 (UEFA Champions League semi-finals first leg)
      Next: Real Madrid vs Osasuna, 01/05
      Where they stand: 2nd in Liga

      Expert predictions

      To follow

      View from the camps

      Christian Pulišić, Chelsea forward: "We’ll take a 1-1 in Madrid. We’re positive going into the second leg but the job is nowhere near done."

      Zinédine Zidane, Real Madrid coach: "We're alive and we're going to the second leg with the idea of winning."

