Manchester City vs Lyon Champions League quarter-final preview: where to watch, team news

Manchester City and Lyon meet at 21:00 CET on Saturday 15 August in the last of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals in Lisbon.



Where to watch the game on TV

How did the teams get this far?

Man. City comfortably qualified as unbeaten winners of Group C and then served notice of their intent with an eye-catching 4-2 aggregate defeat of Real Madrid in the round of 16.

Lyon were grateful to an unbeaten home record as they edged the runners-up spot in Group G with just eight points. However, the round of 16 was a different story as they survived a Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired comeback to oust Juventus on away goals.

Possible line-ups

Man. City: to follow

Players added to squad: Gavin Bazunu

Players removed from squad: Leroy Sané

Lyon: to follow

Players added to squad: Sinaly Diomande, Reo Griffiths, Eli Wissa

Players removed from squad: Martin Terrier, Lucas Tousart, Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa

Reporters' views

Simon Hart, Man. City reporter: to follow

David Crossan, Lyon reporter: to follow

Latest results

Man. City

Form: WWWLW (all competitions, most recent first)

Where they finished: 2nd in Premier League, League Cup winners

Lyon

Form: LDLLW

Where they finished: 7th in Ligue 1, League Cup runners-up

What the coaches say

To follow

From the quarter-finals, all matches will be played as one-off ties at two stadiums in Lisbon, Portugal; this game is being held at the Estádio José Alvalade.

Teams will be able to make five substitutions but will only be allowed to make these changes at three points in the game. These three occasions do not include changes at half-time, between the end of normal playing time and extra time, and at half-time during extra time. One additional substitution will be allowed during extra time.

There will also be more players to choose from: a total of 23 players will be allowed on the match sheet instead of 18, something usually only permitted for the final.