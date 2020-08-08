Manchester City vs Lyon Champions League quarter-final preview: where to watch, team news

Listen live

Estádio José Alvalade - Lisbon
Quarter-finals
Man. City
Lyon
      Manchester City and Lyon meet in Lisbon in the last of this season's one-off UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

      Gabriel Jesus is mobbed after his goal against Real Madrid
      Gabriel Jesus is mobbed after his goal against Real Madrid Getty Images

      Manchester City and Lyon meet at 21:00 CET on Saturday 15 August in the last of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals in Lisbon.

      Meet the quarter-finalists


      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

      How did the teams get this far?

      Man. City comfortably qualified as unbeaten winners of Group C and then served notice of their intent with an eye-catching 4-2 aggregate defeat of Real Madrid in the round of 16.

      Lyon were grateful to an unbeaten home record as they edged the runners-up spot in Group G with just eight points. However, the round of 16 was a different story as they survived a Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired comeback to oust Juventus on away goals.

      Possible line-ups

      Man. City: to follow
      Players added to squad: Gavin Bazunu
      Players removed from squad: Leroy Sané

      Lyon: to follow
      Players added to squad: Sinaly Diomande, Reo Griffiths, Eli Wissa
      Players removed from squad: Martin Terrier, Lucas Tousart, Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa

      Reporters' views

      Simon Hart, Man. City reporter: to follow

      David Crossan, Lyon reporter: to follow

      Latest results

      Man. City
      Form: WWWLW (all competitions, most recent first)
      Where they finished: 2nd in Premier League, League Cup winners

      Lyon
      Form: LDLLW
      Where they finished: 7th in Ligue 1, League Cup runners-up

      What the coaches say

      To follow

      Rule changes

      From the quarter-finals, all matches will be played as one-off ties at two stadiums in Lisbon, Portugal; this game is being held at the Estádio José Alvalade.

      Teams will be able to make five substitutions but will only be allowed to make these changes at three points in the game. These three occasions do not include changes at half-time, between the end of normal playing time and extra time, and at half-time during extra time. One additional substitution will be allowed during extra time.

      There will also be more players to choose from: a total of 23 players will be allowed on the match sheet instead of 18, something usually only permitted for the final.

