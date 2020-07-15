Atalanta v Paris Champions League quarter-final preview: where to watch, team news

Atalanta face Paris at 21:00 CET on Wednesday 12 August in the first of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals in Lisbon.



Where to watch the game on TV

From the quarter-finals, all matches will be played as one-off ties at two stadiums in Lisbon, Portugal; this game is being held at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica.

Teams will be able to make five substitutions but will only be allowed to make these changes at three points in the game. These three occasions do not include changes at half-time, between the end of normal playing time and extra time, and at half-time during extra time. One additional substitution will be allowed during extra time.

There will also be more player to choose from: a total of 23 players will be allowed on the match sheet instead of 18, something usually only permitted for the final.

How did the teams get this far?

Beaten 4-0 on Matchday 1 and without a win at the halfway point of the group stage, Atalanta have defied the odds to get this far; their thrilling 8-4 aggregate defeat of Valencia in the round of 16 showed just what they can do.

Unbeaten and prolific in the group stage, Paris lost 2-1 to Dortmund in the first leg of their round of 16 tie only to bounce back with a stylish 2-0 victory in the French capital.

Possible line-ups

Expert view

Vieri Capretta, Atalanta reporter: Who could have imagined they would get this far? In their first UEFA Champions League campaign, and after a terrible start, it was impossible to imagine Atalanta beyond the group stage. Now, with just three more wins, they could be champions. On their day, Atalanta can beat anybody.

Chris Burke, Paris reporter: Three games to become European champions. That is the equation facing a Paris side who posted the best defensive record during an unbeaten group stage – before ending their three-year run of woe in the round of 16 against Dortmund. The outpouring of joy and relief after they dispatched BVB said much about their determination in this competition.

Latest results

Atalanta

Form: WDWWWW (all competitions, most recent first)

Where they stand: 2nd in Serie A

Paris

Form: WWWWLD (all competitions, most recent first)

Where they stand: Ligue 1 champions, French Cup finalists, French League Cup finalists

What the coaches say

