Leipzig vs Paris Champions League semi-final preview: where to watch, team news

Leipzig face Paris at 21:00 CET on Tuesday 18 August in the first of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League semi-finals in Lisbon.



How did they get here?

Group G winners after suffering only one defeat, Leipzig saw off 2019 runners-up Tottenham in the round of 16 before then overcoming Atlético de Madrid 2-1 in the quarter-finals.

Unbeaten and prolific in the group stage, Paris lost 2-1 to Dortmund in the first leg of their round of 16 tie only to bounce back with a stylish 2-0 victory in the French capital. They looked to be on the way out in their quarter-final against Atalanta, but two late, late goals ensured their dramatic passage through.

Possible line-ups

Leipzig: Gulácsi; Klostermann, Upamecano, Halstenberg; Laimer, Kampl, Sabitzer, Angeliño; Olmo, Poulsen, Nkunku

Doubtful: None

Out: Hwang (ineligible), Henrichs (ineligible)﻿

Paris: Rico; Kehrer, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Bernat; Di María, Paredes, Gueye, Neymar; Mbappé, Icardi

Out: Kurzawa (thigh)

Doubtful: Verratti (calf), Navas (thigh)﻿



Reporters' views

James Thorogood, Leipzig reporter: Leipzig’s semi-final tie brings with it a host of subplots from Tuchel’s reunion with Nagelsmann to Nkunku facing the club he left in the summer. The big question is whether Leipzig can do in their second Champions League campaign what Paris have failed to in 12 previous attempts and reach the final? Only in the wildest dreams of the most ardent fans would that have been considered possible for Leipzig at the start of the season.

Chris Burke, Paris reporter: A long-awaited first European title is so close now that Paris can practically sniff it. All the talk after their late turnaround against Atalanta focused on belief and squad unity, Thomas Tuchel's side revealing an all-for-one, musketeer mentality. The French champions will feel destiny is on their side as they face a team few expected to reach this stage, particularly with Ángel Di María back from suspension and Kylian Mbappé now a potential starter. Paris's "dream bigger" motto never felt more appropriate.

Latest results

Leipzig

Form: WWLDW (all competitions, most recent first)

Where they finished: 3rd in Bundesliga

Paris

Form: WDWWW

Where they finished: Ligue 1 champions, French Cup winners, French League Cup winners

What the coaches say

Julian Nagelsmann, Leipzig coach: "Games against [Paris coach] Thomas [Tuchel] are always very interesting, because he has a very good idea of how to play football. I hope that I will also come up with a good idea against him and that my boys will perform as they did against Atlético. I have often played as a coach against him [in the Bundesliga] but rarely won. Hopefully that will change now. I would be satisfied with a bad game if we win."

From the quarter-finals, all matches are being played as one-off ties behind closed doors at two stadiums in Lisbon, Portugal; this game is being held at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica.

Teams are able to make five substitutions but are only be allowed to make these changes at three points in the game, not including half-time, between the end of normal playing time and extra time, and at half-time during extra time. One additional substitution is permitted during extra time.

A total of 23 players are allowed on the match sheet instead of 18, something usually only permitted for the final.