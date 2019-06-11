notitle
HINT: Add matches to your calendar and never miss a match.
AFC Ajax
AIK
APOEL FC
Ararat-Armenia FC
Atalanta BC
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Borussia Dortmund
BSC Young Boys
Celtic FC
CFR 1907 Cluj
Chelsea FC
Club Atlético de Madrid
Club Brugge
Dundalk FC
F91 Dudelange
FC Astana
FC Barcelona
FC Basel 1893
FC BATE Borisov
FC Bayern München
FC Dynamo Kyiv
FC Internazionale Milano
FC København
FC Krasnodar
FC Lokomotiv Moskva
FC Porto
FC Saburtalo
FC Salzburg
FC Santa Coloma
FC Shakhtar Donetsk
FC Sheriff Tiraspol
FC Viktoria Plzeň
FC Zenit
Ferencvárosi TC
FK Crvena zvezda
FK Partizani
FK Sarajevo
FK Sūduva
FK Sutjeska
Galatasaray AŞ
GKS Piast Gliwice
GNK Dinamo Zagreb
HB Tórshavn
HJK Helsinki
İstanbul Başakşehir
Juventus
KF Feronikeli
KF Shkëndija
KRC Genk
LASK
Lincoln Red Imps FC
Linfield FC
Liverpool FC
LOSC Lille
Maccabi Tel-Aviv FC
Manchester City FC
NK Maribor
Nõmme Kalju FC
Olympiacos FC
Olympique Lyonnais
PAOK FC
Paris Saint-Germain
PFC Ludogorets 1945
PSV Eindhoven
Qarabağ FK
RB Leipzig
Real Madrid CF
Riga FC
Rosenborg BK
SK Slavia Praha
ŠK Slovan Bratislava
SL Benfica
SP Tre Penne
SSC Napoli
The New Saints FC
Tottenham Hotspur
Valencia CF
Valletta FC
Valur
Get more than schedulesFollow your favourite club and stay connected to make sure you keep your calendar up to date.
Nearly done
Copy link
Link copied to clipboard
Paste this link into your preferred calendar (Outlook, Google, etc.) How I can do this?
Nearly done
Click on the downloaded file to add the fixtures to your calendar.
Nearly done
Install in iCalendar or default calendar (this is a webcal link)or
Copy link
Link copied to clipboard
Paste this link into your preferred calendar (Outlook, Google, etc.) How I can do this?
Added to your calendar
How to add a calendar?
If you're using Outlook
- 1Look for the 'Open calendar' button in the upper menu.
- 2Select 'From internet' in the dropdown.
- 3Past the link in the text field.
- 4You're done - now enjoy all the fixtures and results!
If you're using Google Calendar
- 1Look for the 'Open calendar' button in the upper menu.
- 2Select 'From internet' in the dropdown.
- 3Past the link in the text field.
If you're using other calendars you should look for similar options to add this calendar.
Filter by
Filter by club
- AIK
- Ajax
- APOEL
- Ararat-Armenia
- Astana
- Atalanta
- Atlético
- Barcelona
- Basel
- BATE
- Bayern
- Benfica
- Celtic
- CFR Cluj
- Chelsea
- Club Brugge
- Crvena zvezda
- Dinamo Zagreb
- Dortmund
- Dudelange
- Dundalk
- Dynamo Kyiv
- FC Santa Coloma
- Ferencváros
- Galatasaray
- Genk
- HB
- HJK
- Internazionale
- Juventus
- Kalju
- KF Feronikeli
- Krasnodar
- København
- LASK
- Leipzig
- Leverkusen
- Lincoln Red Imps
- Linfield
- Liverpool
- Lokomotiv Moskva
- LOSC
- Ludogorets
- Lyon
- M. Tel-Aviv
- Man. City
- Maribor
- Napoli
- Olympiacos
- PAOK
- Paris
- Partizani
- Piast
- Plzeň
- Porto
- PSV
- Qarabağ
- Real Madrid
- Riga
- Rosenborg
- Saburtalo
- Salzburg
- Sarajevo
- Shakhtar Donetsk
- Sheriff
- Shkëndija
- Slavia Praha
- Slovan Bratislava
- Sutjeska
- Sūduva
- TNS
- Tottenham
- Tre Penne
- Valencia
- Valletta
- Valur
- Young Boys
- Zenit
- İstanbul Başakşehir
MD
Match kick-offs are listed in your local time