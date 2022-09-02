UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Who scored the first goal of every group stage?

Friday 2 September 2022

One player will write his name into the history books on Tuesday and join an elite club by scoring the opening goal in the group stage.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring for Manchester United at Young Boys last season
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring for Manchester United at Young Boys last season AFP via Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo may not be taking part in the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2002/03, but the Manchester United forward will watch Tuesday's action knowing he is the only player to score the opening goal of the group stage in the competition on two occasions.

This season is the 31st in the UEFA Champions League era. UEFA.com looks back through the archives to see which players were quickest off the mark in every season since the competition was rebranded in 1992/93.

1992/93 Daniel Amokachi, Club Brugge 1-0 CSKA Moskva (17 minutes)
1993/94 Domingos Paciência, Porto 3-2 Werder Bremen (7 minutes)
1994/95 Nikolai Pisarev, Dynamo Kyiv 3-2 Spartak Moskva (12 minutes)
1995/96 Andreas Möller, Borussia Dortmund 1-3 Juventus (1 minute)
1996/97 Jari Litmanen, Auxerre 0-1 Ajax (4 minutes)
1997/98 Alessandro Del Piero, Juventus 5-1 Feyenoord (3 minutes)
1998/99 Joseba Etxeberria, Athletic Club 1-1 Rosenborg (6 minutes)
1999/00 Jan-Derek Sørensen, Boavista 0-3 Rosenborg; Robert Pirès, Marseille 2-0 Sturm Graz (9 minutes)
2000/01 Sonny Anderson, Lyon 3-1 Heerenveen (2 minutes)
2001/02 Elpídio Silva, Liverpool 1-1 Boavista (3 minutes)
2002/03 Zlatan Ibrahimović, Ajax 2-1 Lyon (11 minutes)
2003/04 Mikaël Silvestre, Manchester United 5-0 Panathinaikos (13 minutes)
2004/05 Vicente Rodríguez, Valencia 2-0 Anderlecht (16 minutes)
2005/06 Florent Sinama Pongolle, Real Betis 1-2 Liverpool (2 minutes)
2006/07 Andrés Iniesta, Barcelona 5-0 Levski Sofia (7 minutes)
2007/08 Brandão, Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 Celtic (5 minutes)
2008/09 Sergio Agüero, PSV Eindhoven 0-3 Atlético de Madrid (9 minutes)
2009/10 Cristiano Ronaldo, Zürich 2-5 Real Madrid (27 minutes)
2010/11 Petri Pasanen*, Werder Bremen 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur (12 minutes)
2011/12 Pato, Barcelona 2-2 AC Milan (1 minute)
2012/13 Isco, Málaga 3-0 Zenit (3 minutes)
2013/14 David Alaba, Bayern München 3-0 CSKA Moskva; Filip Djuričić, Benfica 2-0 Anderlecht (4 minutes)
2014/15 Hulk, Benfica 0-2 Zenit (5 minutes)
2015/16 Ángel Di María, Paris 2-0 Malmö (4 minutes)
2016/17 Edinson Cavani, Paris 1-1 Arsenal (1 minute)
2017/18 Seydou Doumbia, Olympiacos 2-3 Sporting CP (2 minutes)
2018/19 Lionel Messi, Barcelona 4-0 PSV Eindhoven (32 minutes) **
2019/20 Sardar Azmoun, Lyon 1-1 Zenit (41 minutes)**
2020/21 Álvaro Morata, Dynamo Kyiv 0-2 Juventus (46 minutes)**
2021/22 Cristiano Ronaldo, Young Boys 2-1 Manchester United (13 minutes)**

*Own goal
** From season 2018/19 onwards, two matches kicked off earlier than the others on the opening night

