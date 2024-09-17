Champions League group stage/league phase records and statistics

All statistics are for group stage (six matchdays) games between 1992/93–2023/24 (not including second group stage in 1999/2000–2002/03 seasons), and league phase (eight matchdays) games from 2024/25 onwards. Clubs indicated for players are only those for which they have appeared/scored in the UEFA Champions League group stage/league phase.

Players



Which players have made the most Champions League group stage/league phase appearances?

98 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus)

95 Iker Casillas (Real Madrid, Porto)

86 Lionel Messi (Barcelona, Paris)

83 Karim Benzema (Lyon, Real Madrid)

81 Thomas Müller (Bayern)

81 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Sevilla)

80 Xavi Hernández (Barcelona)

78 Zlatan Ibrahimović (Ajax, Juventus, Inter, Barcelona, Paris, Manchester United, Milan)

78 Toni Kroos (Bayern, Real Madrid)

Which players have scored the most Champions League group stage/league phase goals?

80 Lionel Messi (Barcelona, Paris)

73 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus)

62 Robert Lewandowski (Dortmund, Bayern, Barcelona)

56 Karim Benzema (Lyon, Real Madrid)



What is the record for most goals in a Champions League group stage/league phase game?

5 Luiz Adriano (BATE Borisov 0-7 Shakhtar, 21/10/14)

What is the record for most goals in a Champions League group stage/league phase?

11 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, 2015/16)

Have any players scored on every matchday in a single Champions League group stage/league phase?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, 2017/18)

Sébastien Haller (Ajax, 2021/22)

Jonas scored within 11 seconds against Leverkusen ©Getty Images

What is the fastest goal scored in the Champions League group stage/league phase?

10.96 seconds Jonas (Valencia 3-1 Leverkusen, 01/11/11)

What is the fastest own goal scored in the Champions League group stage/league phase?

1:09 Iñigo Martínez (Manchester United 1-0 Real Sociedad, 23/10/13)

What is the fastest hat-trick scored in the Champions League group stage/league phase?

7 minutes Mohamed Salah (Rangers 1-7 Liverpool, 12/10/22)

Who is the youngest player to play in the Champions League group stage/league phase?

16 years 18 days Youssoufa Moukoko (Zenit 1-2 Dortmund, 08/12/20)

Who is the youngest player to score in the Champions League group stage/league phase?

17 years 40 days Ansu Fati (Inter 1-2 Barcelona, 10/12/19)

Who is the oldest player to play in the Champions League group stage/league phase?

43 years 252 days Marco Ballotta (Real Madrid 3-1 Lazio, 11/12/07)

Who is the oldest player to score in the Champions League group stage/league phase?

40 years 257 days Pepe (Porto 2-0 Antwerp, 07/11/23)

See how Pepe became oldest Champions League scorer

Clubs



Which clubs have had the most Champions League group stage/league phase campaigns?

29 Barcelona, Real Madrid

28 Bayern

Includes 2024/25

Which clubs have won the most Champions League points in the group stage/league phase (2 points for a win in 1992/93, 1993/94 & 1994/95)?

357 Real Madrid

342 Barcelona

Which clubs have scored the most Champions League goals?

406 Real Madrid

358 Barcelona

Which club has qualified from the most Champions League group stages/league phases?

28 Real Madrid

Which club has had the most consecutive qualifications from the group stage/league phase?

27 Real Madrid (since 1997/98)

Which club has the most first-place group stage/league phase finishes in the Champions League?

19 Barcelona

Which club has had the most consecutive first-place group stage/league phase finishes in the Champions League?

13 Barcelona (2007/08–2019/20)

How many teams won all six games in a single Champions League group stage?

12 AC Milan (1992/93), Paris Saint-Germain (1994/95), Spartak Moskva (1995/96), Barcelona (2002/03), Real Madrid (2011/12, 2014/15, 2023/24), Bayern München (2019/20, 2021/22, 2022/23), Ajax (2021/22), Liverpool (2021/22), Manchester City (2023/24)

Did a side ever draw all six games in a single Champions League group stage?



AEK Athens (2002/03)

What is the record for most goals scored in a single Champions League group stage/league phase?



25 Paris Saint-Germain (2017/18)

Paris break group goals record against Celtic

What is the record for most goals conceded in a single Champions League group stage/league phase?

24 BATE Borisov (2014/15), Legia Warszawa (2016/17), Viktoria Plzeň (2022/23)

What is the record for most total goals (for and against) in a single Champions League group stage/league phase?

33 Legia Warszawa (2016/17)

What is the fewest goals a club have conceded in a single Champions League group stage/league phase?

1 AC Milan (1992/93), Ajax (1995/96), Juventus (1996/97, 2004/05), Villarreal (2005/06), Liverpool (2005/06), Chelsea (2005/06), Manchester United (2010/11), Monaco (2014/15), Paris Saint-Germain (2015/16), Barcelona (2017/18), Manchester City (2020/21)

What is the fewest goals a club have scored in a single Champions League group stage/league phase?

0 Deportivo La Coruña (2004/05), Maccabi Haifa (2009/10), Dinamo Zagreb (2016/17)

What was the biggest points margin a club has won a Champions League group by?

11 Spartak Moskva (1995/96), Barcelona (2002/03), Real Madrid (2014/15), Liverpool (2021/22)

What was the fewest number of points a club has qualified from a Champions League group with (3 points for a win)?

6 Zenit (2013/14), Roma (2015/16)

What was the most points a club won without going through from the Champions League group stage?

12 Paris Saint-Germain** (1997/98), Napoli (2013/14)

**finished second but not one of the two best runners-up that qualified

Highlights: Dortmund 8-4 Legia

Matches

What is the record for most goals in a Champions League group stage/league phase game?

12 Dortmund 8-4 Legia Warszawa (22/11/16)

What is the biggest margin of victory in a Champions League group stage/league phase game?

8-0 Liverpool 8-0 Beşiktaş (06/11/07), Real Madrid 8-0 Malmö (08/12/15)

What is the highest-scoring draw in a Champions League group stage/league phase game?

4-4 Hamburg 4-4 Juventus (13/09/00), Bayer Leverkusen 4-4 Roma (20/10/15), Chelsea 4-4 Ajax (05/11/19)

Other

What was the highest-scoring group stage season?

308 2019/20

What was the highest-scoring group in Champions League history?

53 2019/20 Group B

Country records

Which country has had the most Champions League group stage/league phase campaigns?

113 Spain

108 England

100 Germany

99 Italy

Includes 2024/25

Which country has had the most different representatives in the Champions League group stage/league phase?

15 Germany

14 Spain

12 France

11 England, Italy

Includes 2024/25

How many countries have been represented in the Champions League group stage/league phase?

34 Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, England, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Türkiye, Ukraine

How many countries have never been represented in the Champions League group stage/league phase?

21 Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Georgia, Gibraltar, Iceland, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Montenegro, Northern Ireland, North Macedonia, Republic of Ireland, San Marino, Wales