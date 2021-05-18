Who has won the UEFA Champions League as a player and coach?

Zinédine Zidane became only the seventh man to win the European Cup as a player and coach when he led Real Madrid to UEFA Champions League glory in 2015/16, confirming his place at the top table by winning the next two editions as well.

The sixth name on that list was Josep Guardiola, a champion as player and coach with Barcelona. And if Manchester City can beat Chelsea in the Istanbul final, Guardiola will join Carlo Ancelotti in having coached multiple clubs to victory having also tasted success as a player.

Meet the rest of the player-coach double winners.

Real Madrid's 1956 European Cup winners Popperfoto via Getty Images

Miguel Muñoz

As a player: Real Madrid in 1956, 1957 and 1958

As a coach: Real Madrid in 1960 and 1966

Captain of the Madrid team that won the first two editions of the European Cup (he didn't play in the 1958 final), Muñoz was coach by the time the Merengues made it five in a row and was still in charge when they added a sixth six years later.

Giovanni Trapattoni

As a player: AC Milan in 1963 and 1969

As a coach: Juventus in 1985

The Italian was a midfielder for the first two of the Rossoneri's seven European Cup victories but lifted the trophy only once as a coach, in the grim aftermath of the Heysel tragedy in 1985.

Johan Cruyff: A legend remembered

Johan Cruyff

As a player: Ajax in 1971, 1972 and 1973

As a coach: Barcelona in 1992

The most revered exponent of the 'Total Football' style that helped Ajax to three straight European Cup successes, Cruyff scored twice in the 1972 final, then masterminded Barça's conquest of 1992.

Carlo Ancelotti

As a player: AC Milan in 1989 and 1990

As a coach: AC Milan in 2003 and 2007; Real Madrid in 2014

A player in the Milan side that clinched back-to-back titles, Ancelotti is one of just three coaches (together with ex-Liverpool boss Bob Paisley and Zidane) to have picked up three European Cups.

Frank Rijkaard

As a player: AC Milan in 1989 and 1990; Ajax in 1995

As a coach: Barcelona in 2006

Rijkaard was Ancelotti's midfield sidekick in the 1989 and 1990 finals, getting the only goal in the latter. His Ajax team beat Milan in 1995 (his final game as a player) and he took Barça all the way in 2006.

Guardiola's Champions League triumphs

Josep Guardiola

As a player: Barcelona in 1992

As a coach: Barcelona in 2009 and 2011

Part of Cruyff's triumphant 1992 side, Guardiola steered the Azulgrana to Champions League glory a year after being appointed to his first senior coaching job, and repeated the feat two years later.

Zinédine Zidane

As a player: Real Madrid in 2002

As a coach: Real Madrid in 2016, 2017 and 2018