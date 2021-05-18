Who has won the UEFA Champions League as a player and coach?
Tuesday 18 May 2021
Article summary
Seven men have won the European Cup as player and coach; Josep Guardiola can now match Carlo Ancelotti by leading multiple clubs to glory.
Article top media content
Article body
Zinédine Zidane became only the seventh man to win the European Cup as a player and coach when he led Real Madrid to UEFA Champions League glory in 2015/16, confirming his place at the top table by winning the next two editions as well.
The sixth name on that list was Josep Guardiola, a champion as player and coach with Barcelona. And if Manchester City can beat Chelsea in the Istanbul final, Guardiola will join Carlo Ancelotti in having coached multiple clubs to victory having also tasted success as a player.
Meet the rest of the player-coach double winners.
Miguel Muñoz
As a player: Real Madrid in 1956, 1957 and 1958
As a coach: Real Madrid in 1960 and 1966
- Captain of the Madrid team that won the first two editions of the European Cup (he didn't play in the 1958 final), Muñoz was coach by the time the Merengues made it five in a row and was still in charge when they added a sixth six years later.
Giovanni Trapattoni
As a player: AC Milan in 1963 and 1969
As a coach: Juventus in 1985
- The Italian was a midfielder for the first two of the Rossoneri's seven European Cup victories but lifted the trophy only once as a coach, in the grim aftermath of the Heysel tragedy in 1985.
Johan Cruyff
As a player: Ajax in 1971, 1972 and 1973
As a coach: Barcelona in 1992
- The most revered exponent of the 'Total Football' style that helped Ajax to three straight European Cup successes, Cruyff scored twice in the 1972 final, then masterminded Barça's conquest of 1992.
Carlo Ancelotti
As a player: AC Milan in 1989 and 1990
As a coach: AC Milan in 2003 and 2007; Real Madrid in 2014
- A player in the Milan side that clinched back-to-back titles, Ancelotti is one of just three coaches (together with ex-Liverpool boss Bob Paisley and Zidane) to have picked up three European Cups.
Frank Rijkaard
As a player: AC Milan in 1989 and 1990; Ajax in 1995
As a coach: Barcelona in 2006
- Rijkaard was Ancelotti's midfield sidekick in the 1989 and 1990 finals, getting the only goal in the latter. His Ajax team beat Milan in 1995 (his final game as a player) and he took Barça all the way in 2006.
Josep Guardiola
As a player: Barcelona in 1992
As a coach: Barcelona in 2009 and 2011
- Part of Cruyff's triumphant 1992 side, Guardiola steered the Azulgrana to Champions League glory a year after being appointed to his first senior coaching job, and repeated the feat two years later.
Zinédine Zidane
As a player: Real Madrid in 2002
As a coach: Real Madrid in 2016, 2017 and 2018
- A runner-up with Juventus in 1997 and 1998, Zidane scored a memorable winner for Madrid in the 2002 final against Leverkusen, then guided his old team to three consecutive successes in the 2010s.