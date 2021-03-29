How brilliant is Manchester City's Sergio Agüero?

Sergio Agüero, Manchester City's all-time top scorer, will leave the club at the end of the season. UEFA.com gives 'Kun' his due.

What they say

"When I arrived at Independiente, they told me there was a phenomenon in the academy. One day I called him in to train with the first team and he killed everyone. He convinced us immediately."

Oscar Ruggeri, former Independiente coach

"Playing with him was one reason I joined Atlético Madrid. I'd first seen him on television in Argentina, where he made his debut aged 15 for my old team Independiente. A boy stood out against men. He scored one goal in a derby and I jumped up off the sofa in astonishment. Agüero has a natural instinct for scoring goals."

Diego Forlán, former Atlético team-mate

"He's a legend, and it's a part of history in the club. Agüero's numbers speak for themselves – he is amazing."

Josep Guardiola, Manchester City manager

Sergio Agüero's dream five-a-side team

Current tally

International: 97 appearances, 41 goals

UEFA club competition: 106 appearances, 63 goals

European domestic competition: 512 appearances, 293 goals

Claims to fame

Atlético Madrid

• Agüero had a splendid record in home games against Barcelona, scoring twice in a 4-2 victory in March 2008 and a double in a 4-3 thriller exactly 12 months later.

• He won the 2009/10 UEFA Europa League, registering two crucial away goals that sent Atlético through to the quarter-finals at Sporting CP's expense.

• Agüero totalled 75 Liga goals across five seasons with Atlético, reaching the 20-mark in 2007/08 and 2010/11.

Manchester City

• "Agüerooooooooo! I swear you'll never see anything like this ever again!" commentator Martin Tyler famously yelled when, with 93:20 on the clock, City's No10 scored the goal against Queens Park Rangers in May 2012 that won the Citizens their first top-flight championship since 1968.

©Getty Images for UEFA

• Both of Agüero's UEFA Champions League hat-tricks, group stage to final, have come in a City shirt. His side were 2-1 down at home to Bayern München in November 2014 when the Argentinian international famously struck twice in the final five minutes to complete his treble and give City a shot at qualification away to Roma on matchday six.

• Agüero picked up the Premier League Golden Boot for his 26 goals during 2014/15.

Watch Agüero 2016 hat-trick against Gladbach

• Became the fifth player to score five in a single Premier League game on Saturday 3 October 2015. With the Sky Blues trailing at home to Newcastle United, City's main man struck five times in 21 minutes either side of half-time as his side turned a 1-0 deficit into a 6-1 win.

• Became the 16th player to reach 50 UEFA club competion goals when he scored for City in their opening UEFA Champions League group stage game of 2017/18 – a 4-0 win at Feyenoord.

• The second goal in his hat-trick in the subsequent league game, a 6-0 success at Watford, was his 200th top-division strike since he came to Europe.

• Scored his 178th City goal against Napoli on 1 November 2017 to break Eric Brook's 78-year-old club record.

• Hit 21 Premier League goals in 2017/18 and 2018/19 as City claimed back-to-back titles, and completed collection of English domestic trophies by lifting FA Cup in 2018/19.

• Moved ahead of Thierry Henry (175) and Frank Lampard (177) in the list of the Premier League all-time leading scorers in 2020. He now lies fourth with 181, behind only Andy Cole (187), Wayne Rooney (208) and Alan Shearer (260).



Five great Sergio Agüero goals

What you might not know

• Agüero was given the nickname 'Kun', which he sports on the back of his Manchester City shirt, as a child by his grandparents owing to his resemblance to a Japanese cartoon character called Kum Kum from his favourite TV series.

• Agüero became the youngest debutant in the Argentinian first division when he was sent on as a substitute for Independiente against San Lorenzo on 5 July 2003, just a month after his 15th birthday.

• Agüero was a FIFA U-20 World Cup winner in 2005 and 2007. He was awarded the Golden Ball and Golden Boot at the latter tournament in Canada after scoring six goals in seven appearances.

• Only Lionel Messi (71) and Gabrial Batistuta (54) have scored more goals for Argentina than Agüero (41)



• Agüero is not a fan of hot weather and likes the rain in Manchester as it helps him get to sleep.

Sergio Agüero and his good friend Lionel Messi ©Getty Images

• Messi wrote the foreword to 'Sergio Kun Aguero: Born to Rise: My Story', which was published in 2014. He was Messi's room-mate with the national team.

• Liverpool were Agüero's choice of team on video games when he was a kid.

What he says

• "My nickname is different in comparison to most athletes and so I have grown to appreciate it because it's unique. It's not every day an athlete is nicknamed after a cartoon character!"

Sergio Agüero lifts the Premier League trophy ©Getty Images

"I like tricks, I like to dazzle. Dribbling and leaving your opponent on his backside is what life is for. If I achieve what I want to, then I'll mark a distinct era in football. I'm the Che Guevara of modern soccer."

"[The last day of the 2011/12 season] was a crazy situation because we knew the scenario required to win the title, but I felt I'd die if we didn't win or that I'd kill myself if we blew our title chance! OK, maybe that's a little dramatic, but it felt like there would be nothing to look forward to if we failed."



