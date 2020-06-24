Lionel Messi's birthday: What records does he hold?

One of only two players to score over 100 goals in UEFA club competitions, Lionel Messi is continuing to break new ground in football.

UEFA.com marks the Barcelona maestro's 33rd birthday by listing some of his biggest achievements to date.

Club

Most UEFA Champions League group stage goals: 68

Most UEFA Champions League round of 16 goals: 26

Most Ballon d'Or awards: 6

Most Liga goals: 440

Most Liga goals in a single season: 50 (2011/12)

Most goals in a calendar year: 79 (2012 – or 91 including goals for Argentina)

Most Liga hat-tricks: 36

Most Liga titles won by a foreign player: 10

Most ESM Golden Shoes: 6

Most club honours: 34

Messi is also second behind Cristiano Ronaldo in the list of both top UEFA club competition scorers (he has 117, Ronaldo 131) and top UEFA Champions League/European Cup scorers (114 compared with Ronaldo's 129).

National team

