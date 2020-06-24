Lionel Messi's birthday: What records does he hold?
Wednesday 24 June 2020
We all know he is a great player, but just how great? UEFA.com marks Lionel Messi's 33rd birthday by running through his unique achievements.
One of only two players to score over 100 goals in UEFA club competitions, Lionel Messi is continuing to break new ground in football.
UEFA.com marks the Barcelona maestro's 33rd birthday by listing some of his biggest achievements to date.
Club
- Most UEFA Champions League group stage goals: 68
- Most UEFA Champions League round of 16 goals: 26
- Most Ballon d'Or awards: 6
- Most Liga goals: 440
- Most Liga goals in a single season: 50 (2011/12)
- Most goals in a calendar year: 79 (2012 – or 91 including goals for Argentina)
- Most Liga hat-tricks: 36
- Most Liga titles won by a foreign player: 10
- Most ESM Golden Shoes: 6
- Most club honours: 34
Messi is also second behind Cristiano Ronaldo in the list of both top UEFA club competition scorers (he has 117, Ronaldo 131) and top UEFA Champions League/European Cup scorers (114 compared with Ronaldo's 129).MESSI V RONALDO GOAL FOR GOAL
National team
- Most Argentina goals: 70
- Youngest Argentinian to score at a World Cup: 18 years 357 days