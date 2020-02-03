Can January transfers play in Champions League and Europa League knockouts?

Monday 3 February 2020

Can the likes of Erling Braut Haaland and Manchester United new boy Bruno Fernandes play in the knockouts?

Bruno Fernandes and Erling Braut Haaland are among players who have switched teams
Bruno Fernandes and Erling Braut Haaland are among players who have switched teams ©UEFA.com

What are the rules?

As has been the case for a few seasons now, each of the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League knockout hopefuls are allowed to register a maximum of three new eligible players. Since last season, however, it no longer matters if those players have already played in the competition for another club, or for another club still in the competition. 

When will squad changes be confirmed?

Clubs must communicate their desired squad changes by 24:00 CET on Monday 3 February at the latest. Once all teams' changes are approved by UEFA in each competition, the full list of ins and outs will be published on UEFA.com.

What exactly do the regulations say?

Here are the relevant extracts from the official UEFA Champions League regulations:

  • 45.01 As of the round of 16, a club may register a maximum of three new eligible players for the remaining matches in the current competition. Such registration must be completed by 3 February 2020 (24:00 CET) at the latest. This deadline cannot be extended.
  • 45.02 Any or all of the players from the above quota of three may have been fielded for another club in the qualifying phase, play-offs or group stage of the UEFA Champions League or UEFA Europa League.
Steven Bergwijn joined Spurs from PSV in January
Steven Bergwijn joined Spurs from PSV in January©Getty Images

For further details about player registration at this stage of the season, check out Article 45 of the regulations in full.

And the relevant extracts from the official UEFA Europa League regulations:

  • 43.01 As of the round of 32, a club may register a maximum of three new eligible players for the remaining matches in the current competition. Such registration must be completed by 3 February 2020 (24:00 CET) at the latest. This deadline cannot be extended.

  • 43.02 Any or all of the players from the above quota of three may have been fielded for another club in the qualifying phase, play-offs or group stage of the UEFA Champions League or UEFA Europa League.
For further details about player registration at this stage of the season, check out Article 43 of the regulations in full.

