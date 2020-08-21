Champions League final records and statistics

Players

Most final appearances

UEFA Champions League

6 Paolo Maldini (AC Milan)

6 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid)

5 Patrice Evra (Monaco, Manchester United, Juventus)

5 Clarence Seedorf (Ajax, Real Madrid, AC Milan)

5 Edwin van der Sar (Ajax, Manchester United)

European Cup (all-time)

8 Francisco Gento (Real Madrid)

8 Paolo Maldini (AC Milan)

7 Alfredo di Stéfano (Real Madrid)

6 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid)

Log in for free to watch the highlights Watch Ronaldo score twice in the 2017 final

Most final goals

UEFA Champions League

4 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid)

3 Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

2 Samuel Eto'o (Barcelona)

2 Filippo Inzaghi (AC Milan)

2 Daniele Massaro (AC Milan)

2 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

2 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

2 Raúl González (Real Madrid)

2 Mario Mandžukić (Bayern München, Juventus)

2 Hernán Crespo (AC Milan)

2 Diego Milito (Internazionale Milano)

2 Karl-Heinz Riedle (Borussia Dortmund)

European Cup (all time)

7 Alfredo Di Stéfano (Real Madrid)

7 Ferenc Puskás (Real Madrid)

4 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United/Real Madrid)

3 Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

3 Eusébio (Benfica)

3 Sandro Mazzola (Internazionale Milano)

3 Gerd Müller (Bayern München)

3 Héctor Rial (Real Madrid)

Most goals in a final

UEFA Champions League

2 Gareth Bale (Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool, 26/05/2018)

2 Hernán Crespo (AC Milan 3-3aet Liverpool, Liverpool win 3-2 on pens, 25/05/2005)

2 Filippo Inzaghi (AC Milan 2-1 Liverpool, 23/05/2007)

2 Daniele Massaro (AC Milan 4-0 Barcelona, 18/05/1994)

2 Diego Milito (Bayern 0-2 Inter Milan, 22/05/2010)

2 Karl-Heinz Riedle (Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Juventus, 28/05/1997)

2 Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus 1-4 Real Madrid, 03/06/2017)

European Cup (all time)

4 Ferenc Puskás (Real Madrid v Eintracht Frankfurt, 18/05/1960)

Coaches

Log in for free to watch the highlights Watch Ancelotti win the 2007 title with Milan

Most final wins

UEFA Champions League

3 Carlo Ancelotti (AC Milan 2003, 2007, Real Madrid 2014)

3 Zinédine Zidane (Real Madrid 2016, 2017, 2018)



European Cup (all time)

3 Bob Paisley (Liverpool 1977, 1978, 1981)

3 Carlo Ancelotti (AC Milan 2003, 2007, Real Madrid 2014)

3 Zinédine Zidane (Real Madrid 2016, 2017, 2018)

Most final appearances

UEFA Champions League/European Cup

4 Marcello Lippi (Juventus 1996, 1997, 1998, 2003)

4 Sir Alex Ferguson (Manchester United 1999, 2008, 2009, 2011)

4 Carlo Ancelotti (AC Milan 2003, 2005, 2007, Real Madrid 2014)



Most successive final wins

UEFA Champions League

3 Zinédine Zidane (Real Madrid 2016, 2017, 2018)



European Cup (all time)

3 Zinédine Zidane (Real Madrid 2016, 2017, 2018)

2 Luis Carniglia (Real Madrid 1958, 1959)

2 Brian Clough (Nottingham Forest 1979, 1980)

2 Béla Guttman (Benfica 1961, 1962)

2 Helenio Herrera (Inter Milan 1964, 1965)

2 Ștefan Kovács (Ajax 1972, 1973)

2 Dettmar Kramer (Bayern München 1975, 1976)

2 Bob Paisley (Liverpool 1977, 1978)

2 Arrigo Sacchi (AC Milan 1989, 1990)

2 José Villalonga (Real Madrid 1956, 1957)

Final wins with more than one club

UEFA Champions League

3 Carlo Ancelotti (AC Milan 2003, 2007, Real Madrid 2014)

2 Jupp Heynckes (Real Madrid 1998, Bayern München 2013)

2 Ottmar Hitzfeld (Borussia Dortmund 1997, Bayern München 2001)

2 José Mourinho (Porto 2004, Internazionale Milano 2010)

Log in for free to watch the highlights Watch highlights of the 2010 final

European Cup (all time)

3 Carlo Ancelotti (AC Milan 2003, 2007, Real Madrid 2014)

2 Ernst Happel (Feyenoord 1970, Hamburg 1983)

2 Jupp Heynckes (Real Madrid 1998, Bayern München 2013)

2 Ottmar Hitzfeld (Borussia Dortmund 1997, Bayern München 2001)

2 José Mourinho (Porto 2004, Internazionale Milano 2010)

Clubs



Most final appearances

UEFA Champions League

6 Real Madrid

6 AC Milan

6 Bayern München

6 Juventus

5 Barcelona

4 Manchester United

4 Liverpool



European Cup (all time)

16 Real Madrid

11 AC Milan

11 Bayern München

9 Liverpool

8 Barcelona

7 Benfica

7 Ajax



Most successive final appearances

UEFA Champions League

3 AC Milan (1992/93–1994/95)

3 Juventus (1995/96–1997/98)

3 Real Madrid (2015/16–2017/18)

Log in for free to watch the highlights How does this Real Madrid team compare with European Cup greats?

European Cup (all time)

5 Real Madrid (1955/56–1959/60)

3 AC Milan (1992/93–1994/95)

3 Ajax (1970/71–1972/73)

3 Benfica (1959/60–1962/63)

3 Bayern München (1973/74–1975/76)

3 Real Madrid (2015/16–2017/18)

Most successive final wins

UEFA Champions League

3 Real Madrid (2015/16–2017/18)

European Cup (all time)

5 Real Madrid (1955/56–1959/60)

3 Ajax (1970/71–1972/73)

3 Bayern München (1973/74–1975/76)

3 Real Madrid (2015/16–2017/18)

Most successive final defeats

UEFA Champions League/European Cup

2 Juventus (1996/97–1997/98)

2 Valencia (1999/2000–2000/01)



Most wins (including shoot-out wins)

Log in for free to watch the highlights 2015 final highlights: Barcelona 3-1 Juventus

UEFA Champions League

7 Real Madrid

4 Barcelona

3 AC Milan

2 Bayern München

2 Liverpool

2 Manchester United

European Cup (all time)

13 Real Madrid

7 AC Milan

6 Liverpool

5 Bayern München

5 Barcelona

Most defeats (including shoot-out defeats)

UEFA Champions League

5 Juventus

3 Bayern München

3 AC Milan

2 Atlético de Madrid

2 Manchester United

2 Valencia

2 Liverpool



European Cup (all time)

7 Juventus

5 Bayern München

5 Benfica

4 AC Milan

3 Atlético de Madrid

3 Barcelona

3 Real Madrid

3 Liverpool

Most goals scored

UEFA Champions League

18 Real Madrid

10 Barcelona

9 AC Milan

7 Liverpool

5 Bayern München

4 Borussia Dortmund

4 Juventus

4 Manchester United

Log in for free to watch the highlights Watch how Madrid lifted the trophy in 2016

European Cup (all time)

42 Real Madrid

22 AC Milan

14 Bayern München

13 Barcelona

13 Liverpool

Most goals conceded

UEFA Champions League

12 Juventus

8 Liverpool

7 Barcelona

7 Bayern München

7 Manchester United

6 AC Milan

5 Atlético de Madrid

5 Real Madrid

European Cup (all time)

23 Real Madrid

14 Juventus

13 Benfica

11 AC Milan

11 Bayern München

11 Liverpool



Biggest win

UEFA Champions League

4-0 AC Milan v Barcelona (18/05/1994)

European Cup (all time)

7-3 Real Madrid v Eintracht Frankfurt (18/05/1960)

4-0 Bayern München v Atlético de Madrid (17/05/1974 – replay, initial final finished 1-1)

4-0 AC Milan v Steaua Bucureşti (24/05/1989)

4-0 AC Milan v Barcelona (18/05/1994)

Most goals in a final

UEFA Champions League

6 Liverpool 3-3 AC Milan (aet; Liverpool win 3-2 on pens, 25/05/2005)



European Cup (all time)

10 Real Madrid 7-3 Eintracht Frankfurt (18/05/1960)

Miscellaneous

Dino Zoff is the oldest player to have appeared in a final ©UEFA.com

Oldest player to appear in a final

41 years 86 days Dino Zoff (Hamburg 1-0 Juventus, 1982/83)

Oldest scorer in a final

36 years 333 days Paolo Maldini (AC Milan 3-3 ﻿Liverpool – aet, 2-3 pens – 2004/05)

Oldest winning finalist

38 years 331 days Paolo Maldini (AC Milan 2-1 Liverpool, 2006/07)

Oldest losing finalist

41 years 86 days Dino Zoff (Hamburg 1-0 Juventus, 1982/83)



Youngest player to appear in a final

18 years 139 days António Simões (Benfica 5-3 Real Madrid, 1961/62)

Youngest scorer in a final

18 years, 327 days Patrick Kluivert (Ajax 1-0 AC Milan, 1994/95)

Youngest winning finalist

18 years 139 days António Simões (Benfica 5-3 Real Madrid, 1961/62)

Youngest losing finalist

18 years 307 days Kiki Musampa (Ajax 1-1 Juventus, aet, 2-4 pens, 1995/96)



Finals decided in extra time

Real Madrid 3-2 AC Milan (1957/58 – 2-2 after 90 minutes)

Manchester United 4-1 Benfica (1967/68 – 1-1 after 90 minutes)

Feyenoord 2-1 Celtic (1969/70 – 1-1 after 90 minutes)

Sampdoria 0-1 Barcelona (1991/92 – 0-0 after 90 minutes)

Real Madrid 4-1 Atlético de Madrid (2013/14 – 1-1 after 90 minutes)

Finals decided by penalty shoot-out

Liverpool 1-1 Roma (1983/84 – 4-2 pens)

Steaua Bucureşti 0-0 Barcelona (1985/86 – 3-0 pens)

PSV Eindhoven 0-0 Benfica (1987/88 – 6-5 pens)

Crvena zvezda 0-0 Marseille (1990/91 – 5-3 pens)

Juventus 1-1 Ajax (1995/96 – 4-2 pens)

Bayern München 1-1 Valencia (2000/01 – 5-4 pens)

Juventus 0-0 AC Milan (2002/03 – 2-3 pens)

AC Milan 3-3 Liverpool (2004/05 – 2-3 pens)

Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea (2007/08 – 6-5 pens)

Bayern München 1-1 Chelsea (2011/12 – 3-4 pens)

Real Madrid 1-1 Atlético de Madrid (2015/16 – 5-3 pens)

Finals decided on replay

4-0 Bayern München v Atlético de Madrid (17/05/1974 – initial final finished 1-1 on 15/05/1974)

Nottingham Forest have a perfect record in finals ©Getty Images

Best win percentage

100% Nottingham Forest, Porto (W2 L0), Aston Villa, Crvena zvezda, Feyenoord, PSV Eindhoven (W1 L0)

81% Real Madrid (W13 L3)

66.6% Liverpool (W6 L3)

66.6% Ajax (W4 L2)

63.6% AC Milan (W7 L4)

62.5% Barcelona (W5 L3)

Most different representatives by country

8 England (Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Leeds United, Liverpool, Manchester United, Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur)

6 Italy (AC Milan, Fiorentina, Inter Milan, Juventus, Roma, Sampdoria)

6 Germany (Bayern München, Borussia Dortmund, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Eintracht Frankfurt, Hamburg, Leverkusen)

5 France (Paris, Marseille, Monaco, Saint-Étienne, Stade de Reims)

4 Spain (Atlético de Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Valencia)

3 Netherlands (Ajax, Feyenoord, PSV Eindhoven)

2 Portugal (Benfica, Porto)

Most different winners by country

5 England (Aston Villa, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Nottingham Forest)

3 Italy (AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus)

3 Netherlands (Ajax, Feyenoord, PSV Eindhoven)

3 Germany (Bayern München, Borussia Dortmund, Hamburg)

2 Spain (Barcelona, Real Madrid)

2 Portugal (Benfica, Porto)

Most final club appearances by country

29 Spain (Real Madrid 16, Barcelona 8, Atlético de Madrid 3, Valencia 2)

28 Italy (AC Milan 11, Juventus 9, Internazionale Milano 5, Fiorentina 1, Roma 1, Sampdoria 1)

22 England (Liverpool 9, Manchester United 5, Chelsea 2, Nottingham Forest 2, Arsenal 1, Aston Villa 1, Leeds United 1, Tottenham Hotspur 1)

18 Germany (Bayern München 11, Borussia Dortmund 2, Hamburg 2, Borussia Mönchengladbach 1, Bayer Leverkusen 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 1)

9 Portugal (Benfica 7, Porto 2)

8 Netherlands (Ajax 6, PSV Eindhoven 1, Feyenoord 1)

7 France (Marseille 2, Stade de Reims 2, Paris 1, Monaco 1, St-Étienne 1)

2 Scotland (Celtic 2)

2 Romania (Steaua Bucureşti 2)

2 Serbia** (Crvena zvezda 1, Partizan 1)

1 Belgium (Club Brugge 1)

1 Greece (Panathinaikos 1)

1 Sweden (Malmö 1)



*Includes appearances representing former West Germany and East Germany

**Includes appearances representing former Yugoslavia

Note: Statistics include Bayern and Paris's 2019/20 final appearances

